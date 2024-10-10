Henry Gilbert (@talkinghenry) and Bob Mackey (@realbobservo) of Talking Simpsons (@talksimpsonspod) join the 'boys to talk theme parks, Illumination Studios, and LA's Tam O'Shanter before a review of Krusty Burger in Universal's Simpsons Land. Plus, another edition of Serving USA.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet ad-free episodes at patreon.com/doughboysGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://parallax-view.org/2022/02/09/breaking-new-ground-has-always-been-in-the-medium-itself-an-interview-with-douglas-trumbull/https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/2001-a-space-odyssey-special-effects-pioneer-douglas-trumbull-remembers-stanley-kubrick-1114803/https://www.celestis.com/participants-testimonials/douglas-hunt-trumbull/https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/11/movies/douglas-trumbull-dead.htmlhttps://allears.net/2024/01/23/why-universal-is-closing-the-simpsons-land/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
2:26:21
Blue Bottle with Kate Berlant
Kate Berlant (@kateberlant, Cinnamon in the Wind) joins the 'boys to talk LA eats, massages, and Italy before a review of Blue Bottle Coffee. Plus, another edition of Jingle All The Whey.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet ad-free episodes at patreon.com/doughboysGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://www.npr.org/2011/04/04/95550189/artie-shaw-the-reluctant-jazz-starhttps://www.arts.gov/honors/jazz/artie-shawhttps://www.britannica.com/biography/Artie-Shawhttps://artieshaw.com/wives-of-artie-shaw/https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/12/blue-bottle-coffee-went-from-single-coffee-cart-to-700-million-brand.htmlhttps://www.tastingtable.com/1209076/blue-bottle-coffee-was-named-after-a-famous-european-coffee-shop/https://www.theguardian.com/global/2018/oct/04/ontario-six-nations-nestle-running-waterhttps://techcrunch.com/2017/09/14/nestle-acquires-a-majority-stake-in-blue-bottle-coffee/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:55:26
Toront-dough: McDonald's Canada with Mike Hanford
Mike Hanford (@mikehanford, The Sloppy Boys) joins the 'boys to talk his college days in Toronto before closing out Toront-dough: Dough Canada: The Great Bite North: A Culinary Tour of the Six with a review of McDonald's Canada. Plus, a special edition of Snack or Wack: Tim Burton's Mars A-snacks.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet ad-free episodes at patreon.com/doughboysGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://www.richmond.ca/culture/discover-richmond/profile/history.htmhttps://www.mcdonalds.com/ca/en-ca/about-us/our-history.htmlhttps://www.cbc.ca/news/business/george-cohon-mcdonalds-obit-1.7040379https://www.richmond-news.com/local-news/chinese-reach-majority-in-richmond-3061235https://www.scrapehero.com/location-reports/10-largest-food-chains-in-canada/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
2:08:20
Toront-dough: Little Canada with Taylor Davis and Carson Pinch
Wow, it's a free preview of the Doughboys Double! Taylor Davis and Carson Pinch (@carsonandtaylor) join the 'boys to talk The Old Spaghetti Factory and Tim Hortons before a review of Little Canada. Plus, Little Canada founder Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer joins the boys for a peak behind the lil curtain.Catch the Doughboys Double every Tuesday at patreon.com/doughboysSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
2:16:05
Toront-dough: Boston Pizza with Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe (@samoajoe, Twisted Metal) joins the 'boys to talk Toronto restaurants, Twisted Metal, and experiences on set before a review of Boston Pizza. Plus, another edition of Snack or Wack.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://www.platinummediagroup.co.uk/platinum-business-magazine/2024/02/the-story-of-the-den/https://www.cbc.ca/m/dragonsden/rich/jim.htmlhttps://nationalpost.com/news/jim-treliving-quit-high-school-now-hes-worth-700-millionhttps://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/curious-story-restaurant-chain-called-120001963.htmlhttps://bostonpizza.com/en/about-us.htmlSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.