Toront-dough: McDonald's Canada with Mike Hanford

Mike Hanford (@mikehanford, The Sloppy Boys) joins the 'boys to talk his college days in Toronto before closing out Toront-dough: Dough Canada: The Great Bite North: A Culinary Tour of the Six with a review of McDonald's Canada. Plus, a special edition of Snack or Wack: Tim Burton's Mars A-snacks.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet ad-free episodes at patreon.com/doughboysGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://www.richmond.ca/culture/discover-richmond/profile/history.htmhttps://www.mcdonalds.com/ca/en-ca/about-us/our-history.htmlhttps://www.cbc.ca/news/business/george-cohon-mcdonalds-obit-1.7040379https://www.richmond-news.com/local-news/chinese-reach-majority-in-richmond-3061235https://www.scrapehero.com/location-reports/10-largest-food-chains-in-canada/