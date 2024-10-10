Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyDoughboys
Listen to Doughboys in the App
Listen to Doughboys in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Doughboys

Podcast Doughboys
Headgum / Doughboys Media
The podcast about chain restaurants. Comedians Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger review fast food/sit-down chains and generally argue about food/everything.
More
ComedyArtsFood

Available Episodes

5 of 352
  • Krusty Burger with Henry Gilbert and Bob Mackey
    Henry Gilbert (@talkinghenry) and Bob Mackey (@realbobservo) of Talking Simpsons (@talksimpsonspod) join the 'boys to talk theme parks, Illumination Studios, and LA's Tam O'Shanter before a review of Krusty Burger in Universal's Simpsons Land. Plus, another edition of Serving USA.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet ad-free episodes at patreon.com/doughboysGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://parallax-view.org/2022/02/09/breaking-new-ground-has-always-been-in-the-medium-itself-an-interview-with-douglas-trumbull/https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/2001-a-space-odyssey-special-effects-pioneer-douglas-trumbull-remembers-stanley-kubrick-1114803/https://www.celestis.com/participants-testimonials/douglas-hunt-trumbull/https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/11/movies/douglas-trumbull-dead.htmlhttps://allears.net/2024/01/23/why-universal-is-closing-the-simpsons-land/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    2:26:21
  • Blue Bottle with Kate Berlant
    Kate Berlant (@kateberlant, Cinnamon in the Wind) joins the 'boys to talk LA eats, massages, and Italy before a review of Blue Bottle Coffee. Plus, another edition of Jingle All The Whey.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet ad-free episodes at patreon.com/doughboysGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://www.npr.org/2011/04/04/95550189/artie-shaw-the-reluctant-jazz-starhttps://www.arts.gov/honors/jazz/artie-shawhttps://www.britannica.com/biography/Artie-Shawhttps://artieshaw.com/wives-of-artie-shaw/https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/12/blue-bottle-coffee-went-from-single-coffee-cart-to-700-million-brand.htmlhttps://www.tastingtable.com/1209076/blue-bottle-coffee-was-named-after-a-famous-european-coffee-shop/https://www.theguardian.com/global/2018/oct/04/ontario-six-nations-nestle-running-waterhttps://techcrunch.com/2017/09/14/nestle-acquires-a-majority-stake-in-blue-bottle-coffee/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:55:26
  • Toront-dough: McDonald's Canada with Mike Hanford
    Mike Hanford (@mikehanford, The Sloppy Boys) joins the 'boys to talk his college days in Toronto before closing out Toront-dough: Dough Canada: The Great Bite North: A Culinary Tour of the Six with a review of McDonald's Canada. Plus, a special edition of Snack or Wack: Tim Burton's Mars A-snacks.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet ad-free episodes at patreon.com/doughboysGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://www.richmond.ca/culture/discover-richmond/profile/history.htmhttps://www.mcdonalds.com/ca/en-ca/about-us/our-history.htmlhttps://www.cbc.ca/news/business/george-cohon-mcdonalds-obit-1.7040379https://www.richmond-news.com/local-news/chinese-reach-majority-in-richmond-3061235https://www.scrapehero.com/location-reports/10-largest-food-chains-in-canada/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    2:08:20
  • Toront-dough: Little Canada with Taylor Davis and Carson Pinch
    Wow, it's a free preview of the Doughboys Double! Taylor Davis and Carson Pinch (@carsonandtaylor) join the 'boys to talk The Old Spaghetti Factory and Tim Hortons before a review of Little Canada. Plus, Little Canada founder Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer joins the boys for a peak behind the lil curtain.Catch the Doughboys Double every Tuesday at patreon.com/doughboysSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    2:16:05
  • Toront-dough: Boston Pizza with Samoa Joe
    Samoa Joe (@samoajoe, Twisted Metal) joins the 'boys to talk Toronto restaurants, Twisted Metal, and experiences on set before a review of Boston Pizza. Plus, another edition of Snack or Wack.Watch this episode at youtube.com/doughboysmediaGet Doughboys merch at kinshipgoods.com/doughboysAdvertise on Doughboys via Gumball.fmSources for this week's intro:https://www.platinummediagroup.co.uk/platinum-business-magazine/2024/02/the-story-of-the-den/https://www.cbc.ca/m/dragonsden/rich/jim.htmlhttps://nationalpost.com/news/jim-treliving-quit-high-school-now-hes-worth-700-millionhttps://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/curious-story-restaurant-chain-called-120001963.htmlhttps://bostonpizza.com/en/about-us.htmlSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:39:32

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Doughboys

The podcast about chain restaurants. Comedians Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger review fast food/sit-down chains and generally argue about food/everything.
Podcast website

Listen to Doughboys, 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:20:10 PM