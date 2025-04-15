Powered by RND
Answer for It!
Answer for It!
Answer for It!

Answer for It
ComedyLeisure
Answer for It!
  • Murder on the F-Boy Express
    In the premiere episode of this family friendly trivia podcast, conductor and quizmaster Elyse drives a runaway train all the way from Peter Pan to John Travolta while James, AJ, and Zach go off the rails to find answers for why you never want to meet an Australian with their shirt out; what disaster turned Kit-Kat wrappers blue for five years; who “Almost Prince Harry” almost married; and what could possibly be the proper punishment for a gorilla that's built a faulty house. By the end, the group will have answered perhaps the most important questions of all: what *is* weather, and why is AJ's toilet water ten times hotter than the surface of the sun?Subscribe and listen to new episodes every Tuesday.Click here for more information about the semi-regular Answer for It! in-person LIVE show at Dynasty Typewriter (and online!)Follow us on social media: James Willems, AJ LoCascio, Zach Anner & Elyse WillemsTheme song by Casey Edwards.
    39:48
  • Answer for It! Coming April 15
    Ever wonder why barber shops have that striped pole out front? What does it mean? Is it a warning? Perhaps a hypnotic device to lull you into spending too much on a haircut? We don't know. But we will pretend to know, on ANSWER FOR IT! -- the podcast where trivia meets comedy, facts meet improv, and where fumbling the answer for laughs is both an art and a science.Featuring an all-star "who the hell is that?" cast, ANSWER FOR IT! comes from James and Elyse Willems (Funhaus), AJ LoCascio (X-Men '97), and Zach Anner (Speechless)-- four friends ready to tackle silly, unusual, and obscure trivia questions. Like, when in history were Kit-Kat wrappers blue? How do astronauts handle their dirty laundry? And what the heck is a 'tattie boodie?' Prepare to listen and leave feeling at least 12% smarter.Subscribe and listen to new episodes of the Answer for It! Podcast every Tuesday.
    2:12

About Answer for It!

Ever wonder why barber shops have that striped pole out front? What does it mean? Is it a warning? Perhaps a hypnotic device to lull you into spending too much on a haircut? We don’t know. But we will pretend to know, on ANSWER FOR IT! -- the podcast where trivia meets comedy, facts meet improv, and where fumbling the answer for laughs is both an art and a science. Featuring an all-star “who the hell is that?” cast, ANSWER FOR IT! comes from James and Elyse Willems (Funhaus), AJ LoCascio (X-Men ‘97), and Zach Anner (Speechless)-- four friends ready to tackle silly, unusual, and obscure trivia questions. Like, when in history were Kit-Kat wrappers blue? How do astronauts handle their dirty laundry? And what the heck is a ‘tattie boodie?’ Prepare to listen and leave feeling at least 12% smarter. Subscribe and listen to new episodes every Tuesday.
ComedyLeisure

