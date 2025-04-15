Answer for It! Coming April 15

Ever wonder why barber shops have that striped pole out front? What does it mean? Is it a warning? Perhaps a hypnotic device to lull you into spending too much on a haircut? We don’t know. But we will pretend to know, on ANSWER FOR IT! -- the podcast where trivia meets comedy, facts meet improv, and where fumbling the answer for laughs is both an art and a science.Featuring an all-star “who the hell is that?” cast, ANSWER FOR IT! comes from James and Elyse Willems (Funhaus), AJ LoCascio (X-Men ‘97), and Zach Anner (Speechless)-- four friends ready to tackle silly, unusual, and obscure trivia questions. Like, when in history were Kit-Kat wrappers blue? How do astronauts handle their dirty laundry? And what the heck is a ‘tattie boodie?’ Prepare to listen and leave feeling at least 12% smarter.Subscribe and listen to new episodes of the Answer for It! Podcast every Tuesday.Click here for more information about the semi-regular Answer for It! LIVE Show at Dynasty Typewriter (and online!)Follow us on social media: James Willems, AJ LoCascio, Zach Anner & Elyse WillemsTheme song by Casey Edwards.