Wanging On with Graham Norton and Maria McErlane

Oh dear... one Wanger has some drama from a throuple in the family. Also this week: - Do you watch Dr. Pimple Popper? - Is it healthy to fart? - How many unread emails are in your inbox? Plus the tyranny of 'organised fun' - is there any way to get out of it? Graham and Maria mull it over! Wanging On with Graham and Maria is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. Chapters: 00:00 Coming Up 00:32 25,000 Unread Emails?! 07:31 "You Need to Fart More!" 16:52 Do I Have to go to the Murder Mystery? 22:12 Throuple Tension... 31:54 Who Loves Dr. Pimple Popper?