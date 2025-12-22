Wanging On with Graham Norton and Maria McErlane

Christmas Telly Nostalgia from Graham and Maria!
12/22/2025 | 36 mins.
This week's 'thorny' questions include: - Can you charge someone for attending a party... at your house?! - What's all the fuss over the Louvre?- Is it terrible to move away from the Grandparents?Plus lots of festive memories from Graham and Maria too - Seasons Greetings from Wanging On!We're always keen to tackle your dilemmas! You can email yours to [email protected] 'Follow' on Spotify, or 'Subscribe' wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. We drop a new instalment every week!Wanging On with Graham and Maria is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. -----Disclaimer: Graham and Maria are not qualified professionals and do not offer professional advice. The topics discussed on this podcast are based on personal experiences and opinions, and should not be taken as expert advice. If any of the issues raised affect you, please seek support from appropriate professional services such as your GP, NHS services, or relevant charities and helplines, including these: https://platformmedia.uk/helplines/Let's get social... 📲- Follow us on Instagram: @wangingon- Follow us on TikTok: @wangingonChapters:00:00 Coming Up00:21 Christmas Nostalgia...05:54 Charged... for going to a party?!16:30 Deserting the Grandparents!27:21 Not Quite Binge-Watching... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Throuple Trouble!! Plus: Why Doesn't My Husband Fart?
12/15/2025 | 37 mins.
Oh dear... one Wanger has some drama from a throuple in the family. Also this week: - Do you watch Dr. Pimple Popper? - Is it healthy to fart? - How many unread emails are in your inbox? Plus the tyranny of 'organised fun' - is there any way to get out of it? Graham and Maria mull it over! Got a dilemma? We wanna hear it! We may even be able to help (probably not). Send your email to [email protected]! To never miss an episode of the show, be sure to tap 'Follow' on Spotify, or 'Subscribe' wherever you get your podcasts. Please and thank you. Wanging On with Graham and Maria is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. This week's episode is brought to you by Drambuie: The Unexpected Crowd Pleaser. ----- Disclaimer: Graham and Maria are not qualified professionals and do not offer professional advice. The topics discussed on this podcast are based on personal experiences and opinions, and should not be taken as expert advice. If any of the issues raised affect you, please seek support from appropriate professional services such as your GP, NHS services, or relevant charities and helplines, including these: https://platformmedia.uk/helplines/ Let's get social... 📲 - Follow us on Instagram: @wangingon - Follow us on TikTok: @wangingon Chapters: 00:00 Coming Up 00:32 25,000 Unread Emails?! 07:31 "You Need to Fart More!" 16:52 Do I Have to go to the Murder Mystery? 22:12 Throuple Tension... 31:54 Who Loves Dr. Pimple Popper? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
How to Fight Loneliness in Adult Life - Graham and Maria share their advice
12/08/2025 | 40 mins.
Graham and Maria reflect on a touching dilemma from a listener struggling to make friends. Plus, we have an impatient fiancée-to-be, and it's Maria's birthday this week!Email your dilemmas, or any other business, to [email protected]'t forget: tap 'Follow' on Spotify, or 'Subscribe' wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode.Wanging On with Graham and Maria is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. This week's episode is brought to you by Drambuie: The Unexpected Crowd Pleaser.-----Disclaimer: Graham and Maria are not qualified professionals and do not offer professional advice. The topics discussed on this podcast are based on personal experiences and opinions, and should not be taken as expert advice. If any of the issues raised affect you, please seek support from appropriate professional services such as your GP, NHS services, or relevant charities and helplines, including these: https://platformmedia.uk/helplines/Let's get social... 📲- Follow us on Instagram: @wangingon- Follow us on TikTok: @wangingonChapters:00:00 Coming Up00:36 Happy Birthday Maria!06:41 Give Me That Engagement Ring!!15'54 A Mince Pie Leaderboard22'11 How Do I Make Friends?34'32 A Weird Way to Eat Sweets... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Sleeping with Married Men... Plus: Mutiny in the Book Club!! Graham and Maria are on the case
12/01/2025 | 39 mins.
How do you get over your lover... when he goes back to his wife? How do you solve discord in the Book Club? And is it weird if you can't wink? Graham and Maria 'Wang On' about all this and more - plus tis the season for Christmas gift buying... for yourself. Have a dilemma? Get some average advice! Email: [email protected] tap 'Follow' on Spotify, or 'Subscribe' wherever you get your podcasts, then you'll never miss an episode. Wanging On with Graham and Maria is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. This week's episode is brought to you by Drambuie: The Unexpected Crowd Pleaser. -----Disclaimer: Graham and Maria are not qualified professionals and do not offer professional advice. The topics discussed on this podcast are based on personal experiences and opinions, and should not be taken as expert advice. If any of the issues raised affect you, please seek support from appropriate professional services such as your GP, NHS services, or relevant charities and helplines, including these: https://platformmedia.uk/helplines/ Let's get social... 📲- Follow us on Instagram: @wangingon- Follow us on TikTok: @wangingon Chapters:00:00 Coming Up00:30 Don't be a Christmas Scrooge!06:46 Book Club drama...17:24 Hands Off my Music!21:36 How Do I Get Over My Married Lover?32:16 Can you wink? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Do You Dunk? Plus: Gay Life in the Countryside
11/24/2025 | 43 mins.
This week one Wanger has a dilemma about some over-friendly rural gays. There's a debate about weird food combos - do you dip your burger in your milkshake? And what to do about a Granny who stuffs the kids with junk food... Plus Graham is running late and he HATES that. Send Graham and Maria your dilemma! Email: [email protected] Also if you haven't tapped 'Follow' on Spotify, or 'Subscribe' wherever you get your podcasts... you really should. Wanging On with Graham and Maria is produced by Listen, a Platform Media label. This week's episode is brought to you by Drambuie: The Unexpected Crowd Pleaser. ----- Disclaimer: Graham and Maria are not qualified professionals and do not offer professional advice. The topics discussed on this podcast are based on personal experiences and opinions, and should not be taken as expert advice. If any of the issues raised affect you, please seek support from appropriate professional services such as your GP, NHS services, or relevant charities and helplines, including these: https://platformmedia.uk/helplines/ Let's get social... 📲 - Follow us on Instagram: @wangingon - Follow us on TikTok: @wangingon Chapters: 00:00 Introducing Save Your Way from Hotels.com 00:50 Coming Up 01:27 The 'Late' Graham Norton 08:04 A Bonus Dilemma courtesy of EE! 12:58 Over-Friendly Rural Gays 23:24 An Extra 'Am I Weird' thanks to Drambuie! 27:12 Junkfood Granny... 34'23 A Burger in your Milkshake? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
