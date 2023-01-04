562: David Nichtern

David Nichtern, author, founder of Dharma Moon, and Duncan's meditation teacher, re-joins the DTFH! On Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, Duncan will join David for a FREE live online discussion about Artificial Intelligence, Buddhism, & the Future of Mindfulness. Click here for more info and to reserve your spot. They will also discuss the popular Dharma Moon Meditation Teacher Training beginning in June 2023. Click here to register directly for the Dharma Moon 100 Hour Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Training. And on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, you can join David Nichtern and Eve Lewis Prieto, the main voice and teacher on the Headspace app, for the start of a special four-week online course on the Foundations of Mindfulness. Appropriate for beginners and more advanced practitioners, this course will explore the core Buddhist teachings underlying mindfulness and meditation practices and examine what is actually happening when we sit down on the cushion and pay attention to our minds. Click here for more info! Original music by Aaron Michael Goldberg.