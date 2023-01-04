A weekly salon-style supershow, where comedian Duncan Trussell and guests explore the outer reaches of the multiverse. And on April 20th 2020, the Duncan Trusse... More
563: Emil Amos
Emil Amos, one of Duncan's best friends and an amazing musician (Grails, Holy Sons, Om), re-joins the DTFH!
You can find Emil's music wherever you like to listen, including Spotify and Apple Music! You can also follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
Original music by Aaron Michael Goldberg.
4/30/2023
1:20:41
562: David Nichtern
David Nichtern, author, founder of Dharma Moon, and Duncan's meditation teacher, re-joins the DTFH!
On Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, Duncan will join David for a FREE live online discussion about Artificial Intelligence, Buddhism, & the Future of Mindfulness. Click here for more info and to reserve your spot.
They will also discuss the popular Dharma Moon Meditation Teacher Training beginning in June 2023.
Click here to register directly for the Dharma Moon 100 Hour Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Training.
And on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, you can join David Nichtern and Eve Lewis Prieto, the main voice and teacher on the Headspace app, for the start of a special four-week online course on the Foundations of Mindfulness.
Appropriate for beginners and more advanced practitioners, this course will explore the core Buddhist teachings underlying mindfulness and meditation practices and examine what is actually happening when we sit down on the cushion and pay attention to our minds. Click here for more info!
4/23/2023
1:29:50
561: Cole Marta
Dr. Cole Marta, co-founder, medical director, and clinician at the California Center for Psychedelic Therapy, re-joins the DTFH!
You can learn more about the California Center for Psychedelic Therapy on their website.
Thank You Life and New Earth have teamed up with The California Center for Psychedelic Therapy to help members of underserved communities in the Los Angeles area gain access to ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP)! You can learn more about it, and contribute to their fundraiser, here.
4/16/2023
2:10:39
560: William Montgomery
William Montgomery, brilliant comedian, re-joins the DTFH!
You can hear more of William on Kill Tony and The William Montgomery Show, both available wherever you get your podcasts!
4/9/2023
1:09:25
559: Eben Alexander
Dr. Eben Alexander, neurologist and author, joins the DTFH!
Check out Eben's books, including Proof of Heaven and (most recently) Living in a Mindful Universe, available wherever you get your books! You can also learn more about Eben on his website, EbenAlexander.com. Go there for his upcoming events and to find his other books as well!
