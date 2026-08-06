If you want this or you don't want that you shouldn't want that if you want that you gotta do this to get that and to get that you're gonna have to not have that but you want is the thing you need to do to get where you want to go that's not where you really where you want to go, but you pretend you do, and that's where all the trouble starts.

New Mexico family! Duncan is coming to Hyena's Comedy Nightclub in Albuquerque, August 14 & 15. Click here to get your tickets now!



Check out Mystery Boys with Duncan and Kurt Metzger on YMH Studios!

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