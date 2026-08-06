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574 episodes
- If you want this or you don't want that you shouldn't want that if you want that you gotta do this to get that and to get that you're gonna have to not have that but you want is the thing you need to do to get where you want to go that's not where you really where you want to go, but you pretend you do, and that's where all the trouble starts.
New Mexico family! Duncan is coming to Hyena's Comedy Nightclub in Albuquerque, August 14 & 15. Click here to get your tickets now!
Check out Mystery Boys with Duncan and Kurt Metzger on YMH Studios!
This episode is brought to you by:
Download Cash App, use our exclusive referral code SECURE10 in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you’ll get $10 dropped right into your account! Terms apply. That’s Money. That’s Cash App.
If you like your money, Mint Mobile is for you. Shop plans at MintMobile.com/Duncan.
- It's not quite a Matrix yet. It's just the one.
BeastBlast Sleeper Cell Epsilon Delta Cum you are activated. BeastBlast Sleeper Cell Beta Kundalini Tau is moved to condition Night Stream.
New Mexico family! Duncan is coming to Hyena's Comedy Nightclub in Albuquerque, August 14 & 15. Click here to get your tickets now!
This episode is brought to you by:
Visit Amentara.com/go/DTFH and use code DUNCAN11 at checkout for 11% Off! Start low. Pay attention. It’s one of those things you dial in for yourself.
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/duncan and get on your way to being your best self.
Buy two months of BlueChew Gold and get the third FREE with promo code DUNCAN. You also get an additional 10% OFF + Free overnight shipping on your first order.
- You've tuned in, you've locked in, now synchronicity will abound! In a completely unforeseeable turn of events an evil old man with a rotten soul died. Join us as we somberly process our complex feelings on the matter.
Houston family! Duncan is in town TONIGHT, July 16! Come see him at the Houston Improv, click here to get your tickets now!
And Austin family! Duncan is coming to the Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX, July 17-19. Don't sleep on this one, tickets are selling out fast! Click here to get yours now.
This episode is brought to you by:
Go to Quince.com/duncan for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too!
Download Cash App, use our exclusive referral code SECURE10 in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you’ll get $10 dropped right into your account! Terms apply. That’s Money. That’s Cash App.
- Welcome back, sweet angels! We're nearly shrew-free and change bucketful, as requested! In the meantime, here's some more hot takes on Christianity (did you know they took the blood out of a guy and put it in a cup?).
Austin family! Duncan is coming to the Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX, July 17-19. Don't sleep on this one, tickets are selling out fast! Click here to get yours now.
Check out Mystery Boys with Duncan and Kurt Metzger on YMH Studios!
This episode is brought to you by:
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/duncan and get on your way to being your best self.
Download Cash App, use our exclusive referral code SECURE10 in your profile, send $5 to a friend within 14 days, and you’ll get $10 dropped right into your account! Terms apply. That’s Money. That’s Cash App.
Buy two months of BlueChew Gold and get the third FREE with promo code DUNCAN. You also get an additional 10% OFF + Free overnight shipping on your first order.
- Matt McCusker, incredibly funny comic and co-host of Matt & Shane's Secret Podcast, re-joins the DTFH!
For more about Matt, including all of his upcoming tour dates, check out his website: MattMcCusker.com.
Austin family! Duncan is coming to the Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX, July 17-19. Don't sleep on this one, tickets are selling out fast! Click here to get yours now.
Check out Mystery Boys with Duncan and Kurt Metzger on YMH Studios!
This episode is brought to you by:
Head to FactorMeals.com/duncan50off and use code duncan50off to get 50% off and free daily greens per box, with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026.
Ultra is the ultimate guilt-free pouch — delivering instant focus and mental clarity, without nicotine or caffeine. New customers can use code DUNCAN to get 15% off at TakeUltra.com. After you purchase, they will ask you where you heard about them. PLEASE support our show and tell them our show sent you.
Visit Amentara.com/go/DTFH and use code DUNCAN11 at checkout for 11% Off! Start low. Pay attention. It’s one of those things you dial in for yourself.
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About Duncan Trussell Family Hour
A weekly salon-style supershow where comedian Duncan Trussell and guests explore the multiverse. See Duncan on the road! DuncanTrussell.com for dates & details.Podcast website
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