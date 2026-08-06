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Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

Lipstick Nancy, Inc. & Glassbox Media
Comedy
Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone
Latest episode

570 episodes

  • Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

    Dear Crinkle Episode 103: To tell or not to tell, Crappy Pappy, and the Scrotie Tote!

    08/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Paula Poundstone, Paula’s manager Bonnie Burns (aka “Captain Crinkle”), Adam Felber, and Toni Anita Hull offer unqualified but possibly sage advice on the #1 comedy advice minisode and climbing the charts.

    New episode every Thursday. Need advice? Email us at dearcrinkle@gmail.com.

    #dearcrinkle #PaulaPoundstone #CaptainCrinkle #Comedyminisode #ComedyAdvice #nobodylistenstopaulapoundstone #NLTPP #BonnieBurns #AdamFelber #comedy podcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

    EP 421: Witch Is It?

    08/04/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    We’ve got Toni back, and we’re making the most of it with a new round of Password followed by “Toni’s (witch)Craft Corner!”

    HOUSE BAND

    Mike Way

    SPONSORS

    Head to FACTORMEALS.com/paula50off and use code paula50off to get 50 percent off and 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year, while supplies last until 10/31/2026

    Go to helixsleep.com/paula for 20% off sitewide!

    Use our exclusive link to save 20% off Honeylove at honeylove.com/PAULA

    Go to ⁠Quince.com/nobody⁠ for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five-day returns. Now available in Canada!

    Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at Tumbleliving.com/PAULA
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

    Dear Crinkle Episode 102: SPECIAL EPISODE: TONGUE TIED ft. Sky, Uncomfortable to talk, but even more uncomfortable not to, and Little Guy with a Big Heart.

    07/30/2026 | 30 mins.
    Paula Poundstone, Paula’s manager Bonnie Burns (aka “Captain Crinkle”), and Adam Felber offer unqualified, but possibly sage advice on the #1 comedy advice minisode and climbing the charts.

    New episode every Thursday. Need advice? Email us at dearcrinkle@gmail.com.

    #dearcrinkle #PaulaPoundstone #CaptainCrinkle #Comedyminisode #ComedyAdvice #nobodylistenstopaulapoundstone #NLTPP #BonnieBurns #AdamFelber #comedy podcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

    EP 420: Kazoopalooza with Stephen Murray

    07/28/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    What could be more (episode) 420-friendly than a visit with a Kazooist who makes kazoos and runs a kazoo museum? A lot of things, probably, but we’ve got Stephen Murray here to help us catch that buzz! And then, parents can give great advice, but they also… sometimes don’t! New segment: “My Mama Told Me…”

    GUEST

    Stephen Murray

    thekazoofactory.com

    HOUSE BAND

    Edgar Jaime

    SPONSORS

    Right now, you can get up to $200 off Square hardware at square.com/go/PAULA

    For a limited time, our listeners can get $20 OFF the Waver Vibration Plate plus Free Shipping with code PAULA at lifeprofitness.com

    For a limited time, try OneSkin with 15% off using code PAULA at oneskin.co/PAULA

    For a limited time, Ridge is running their HUGE Father’s Day Sale where you can get up to 40% off their best gear. Just head to ridge.com/PAULA

    Head to Factormeals.com/paula50off and use code paula50off to get 50% off and free daily greens per box, with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026. See website for more details!

    Go to helixsleep.com/paula for 27% off sitewide!

    For a limited time our listeners are getting a free gift on their first purchase when they use code POUNDSTONE at checkout. ⁠Jonesroadbeauty.com⁠ and use code POUNDSTONE at checkout!

    For a limited time, our listeners can get 40% OFF select Lola Blankets products with code PAULA at checkout. LolaBlankets.com⁠

    Use our exclusive link to save 20% off Honeylove at honeylove.com/PAULA

    Go to ⁠Quince.com/nobody⁠ for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five-day returns. Now available in Canada!

    Ready to make the switch to cleaner energy? Go to mudwtr.com/POUNDSTONE and grab the starter kit — use code POUNDSTONE and you'll get 43% off!

    Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at Tumbleliving.com/PAULA
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

    Dear Crinkle Episode 101: THE POT POURRI SHOW ft. Out of the loop, Penis photo update, AND a new name for the Wrinkle bag!

    07/23/2026 | 34 mins.
    Paula Poundstone, Captain Crinkle (Paula’s manager) and Adam Felber offer unqualified, but possibly sage advice on the #1 comedy advice minisode and climbing the charts.

    New episode every Thursday. Need advice? Email us at dearcrinkle@gmail.com.

    #dearcrinkle #PaulaPoundstone #CaptainCrinkle #Comedyminisode #ComedyAdvice #nobodylistenstopaulapoundstone #NLTPP #BonnieBurns #AdamFelber #comedy podcast
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone
Join Paula Poundstone, co-host Adam Felber and a long list of characters, real and imaginary, on Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone, a podcast taking the fun of a late-night show, the wit of a public radio show, and the knowledge of a guest expert while setting the volume to the max. Acerbic yet infectiously funny, Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone invites listeners into the audience of this absolutely ludicrous variety show, if they can follow along…or not.
Podcast website
Comedy

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