Join Paula Poundstone, co-host Adam Felber and a long list of characters, real and imaginary, on Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone, a podcast taking the fun of... More
Available Episodes
5 of 300
Ep 257 - Hail to the Chiefs with Chris Whipple
Our Commander in Chiefs need their own chiefs, and the chief authority on Chiefs of Staff is none other than our guest, Chris Whipple, author of “The Gatekeepers.” And then, how much do you know about Ty Cobb? “Which one,” you ask? Yes! It’s Bonnie and Toni’s Oral Report on BOTH Ty Cobbs!
GUEST
Chris Whipple
Chriswhipple.net
The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency
The Fight of His Life Inside Joe Biden's White House
HOUSE BAND
Devon Lougheed
@devonlougheed
@devonlougheed
www.devonlougheed.com
Sponsored by:
Lomi:
Turn your food waste into dirt with the press of a button with Lomi. Use the code PAULA to save $50 at lomi.com/PAULA
HELIX:
Helix is offering 20% off all mattress orders AND two free pillows for our listeners! Go to helixsleep.com/PAULA. This is their best offer yet and it won’t last long! With Helix, better sleep starts now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/13/2023
2:03:45
Ep 256: Keeping Journalism - and Journalists - Alive with Elisa Lees Muñoz
For journalists, it’s a jungle out there - both in the actual jungle and, increasingly, in Anytown USA. So we’ve got Elisa Lees Muñoz of the International Women’s Media Foundation here to tell us how to train journalists to serve (all of us) and protect (themselves!). And then it’s time to wrap your brains around a fresh new set of conundrums - it’s the return of the Poundstone Riddle Invitational!
GUEST
Elisa Lees Munoz
https://www.iwmf.org
HOUSE BAND
Tim Sway
newperspectivesmusic.com
www.guineapigtanks.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
6/6/2023
1:30:30
Ep 255 - Michelangelo: The Naked Truth
Lately we’ve been partying like it’s 1499 - in that certain works of art are STILL too hot to handle. But was Michelangelo’s “David” always scandalous? And what was our favorite ninja turtle’s namesake really like? Professor and Michelangelo scholar William Wallace is here to enlighten us. Or, um, renaissance us. And then - you loved our chaotic maiden voyage, and now it’s time for the return of Paula’s Fact-Finding Fiesta!
GUEST
Professor William Wallace
Michelangelo, God's Architect: The Story of His Final Years and Greatest Masterpiece
HOUSE BAND
David Keevil
makesuwanna.com/home
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/30/2023
1:35:57
Ep 254 - Hitting the Debt Ceiling with Kathleen Day
As our nation strolls towards financial catastrophe with the debt ceiling negotiations, we ask Professor Kathleen Day the hard questions: What is the debt ceiling? And should we be negotiating it at all? And then: we’ve got a new website, and you’re using it not just to buy our incredible swag, but also to share your feelings. Which we will now share with everybody. It’s Mailbag! NobodyListensToPaulaPoundstone.com Edition.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/23/2023
1:38:51
Ep 253 - Truth in Advertising with the FTC’s Serena Viswanathan
On this 100% guaranteed best-ever podcast, which can also cure scurvy, we talk to the Federal Trade Commission’s Serena Viswanathan to find out just how much advertisers are allowed to bend the truth. And then, the new segment that is 200% guaranteed to mend your lifestyle - it’s “Life Hacks with Captain Crinkle!”
GUEST
Serena Viswanathan
Director of the Federal Trade Commission's Division of Advertising Practices
HOUSE BAND
Gregory Anderson
pianogregor.com
Sponsors
BackBlaze: Receive a fully-featured 15-day no credit card required free trial at: backblaze.com/paula ... Go there, play with it, start protecting yourself from potential bad times!
Lomi: Turn your food waste into dirt with the press of a button with Lomi. Use the code PAULA to save $50 at lomi.com/PAULA
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Join Paula Poundstone, co-host Adam Felber and a long list of characters, real and imaginary, on Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone, a podcast taking the fun of a late-night show, the wit of a public radio show, and the knowledge of a guest expert while setting the volume to the max. Acerbic yet infectiously funny, Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone invites listeners into the audience of this absolutely ludicrous variety show, if they can follow along…or not.