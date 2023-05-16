Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

Ep 257 - Hail to the Chiefs with Chris Whipple

Our Commander in Chiefs need their own chiefs, and the chief authority on Chiefs of Staff is none other than our guest, Chris Whipple, author of "The Gatekeepers." And then, how much do you know about Ty Cobb? "Which one," you ask? Yes! It's Bonnie and Toni's Oral Report on BOTH Ty Cobbs! GUEST Chris Whipple Chriswhipple.net The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency The Fight of His Life Inside Joe Biden's White House HOUSE BAND Devon Lougheed @devonlougheed @devonlougheed www.devonlougheed.com