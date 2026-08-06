Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

What could be more (episode) 420-friendly than a visit with a Kazooist who makes kazoos and runs a kazoo museum? A lot of things, probably, but we’ve got Stephen Murray here to help us catch that buzz! And then, parents can give great advice, but they also… sometimes don’t! New segment: “My Mama Told Me…”



GUEST



Stephen Murray



thekazoofactory.com



HOUSE BAND



Edgar Jaime



SPONSORS



Right now, you can get up to $200 off Square hardware at square.com/go/PAULA



For a limited time, our listeners can get $20 OFF the Waver Vibration Plate plus Free Shipping with code PAULA at lifeprofitness.com



For a limited time, try OneSkin with 15% off using code PAULA at oneskin.co/PAULA



For a limited time, Ridge is running their HUGE Father’s Day Sale where you can get up to 40% off their best gear. Just head to ridge.com/PAULA



Head to Factormeals.com/paula50off and use code paula50off to get 50% off and free daily greens per box, with new subscription only, while supplies last until 09/27/2026. See website for more details!



Go to helixsleep.com/paula for 27% off sitewide!



For a limited time our listeners are getting a free gift on their first purchase when they use code POUNDSTONE at checkout. ⁠Jonesroadbeauty.com⁠ and use code POUNDSTONE at checkout!



For a limited time, our listeners can get 40% OFF select Lola Blankets products with code PAULA at checkout. LolaBlankets.com⁠



Use our exclusive link to save 20% off Honeylove at honeylove.com/PAULA



Go to ⁠Quince.com/nobody⁠ for free shipping on your order and three hundred and sixty-five-day returns. Now available in Canada!



Ready to make the switch to cleaner energy? Go to mudwtr.com/POUNDSTONE and grab the starter kit — use code POUNDSTONE and you'll get 43% off!



Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at Tumbleliving.com/PAULA

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices