Two Hot Takes host, Morgan, is joined by guest co-host Michelle Khare! This week's episode has us diving into stories with unique challenges, and thankfully we had the challenge accepted master herself here to help shed some light. From stranding a jet ski at sea due to a navigational error to losing your partner over a prank.. this was a WILD ride. Please share your thoughts on these ones.. we went a little against the grain it seemed!
190: We're All Spiraling..
Two Hot Takes host, Morgan, is joined by guest co-host Michaela Okland! This week's episode is a needed distraction full of stories that have us corkscrewing to the core of the earth. From one woman who get's called a witch by her mother-in-law due to a halloween costume to someone who breaks up with her partner "over nothing".. we do some circles throughout these ones. Please chime in on this episode! We'd love to hear from the needed specialists or if you have a positive, uplifting story to share. Really thinking of you all this week <3 Love y'all and thank you for being here another episode!
189: Popped Off Big..
Two Hot Takes host, Morgan, is joined by guest co-host Lauren! Popping off can mean so many things.. like blowing up on someone or even doing something exceptionally well.. YOU get to decide which definition fits for today's stories by adding your thoughts. We were astounded with some of the issues in this episode like someone throwing out their sister's organ or someone's wife calling them to fix thing problems constantly, like a store being out of her favorite oat milk. Can't wait to hear your thoughts on these!
188: Nightmare Fuel or Fiction?..
Two Hot Takes host, Morgan, is joined by guest co-host Justin! Scary, Spooky Season is back, and we have 9 chilling tales to dive into! Now not every story in this year's theme is paranormal, because we all know reality can be even scarier. But for those that are paranormal.. do you believe them? Is the supernatural there, and we just can't explain it yet? Or is this just someone's imagination running away with them? Can't wait to hear your thoughts, and be sure to share your own stories in the comments!!
187: They Can't Be Serious.. Ft. Ian Hecox
Two Hot Takes host, Morgan, is joined by guest co-host Ian Hecox from Smosh! There are so many situations in life where you are just stunned and think, "They can't be serious.. right?!" Well.. that's this week's assortment of stories. For example, what was the man thinking when he left his partner to deliver their baby alone? Or the in-laws that kept talking about OP in German even though she secretly knew the language? Can't wait to hear your thoughts on these ones!
