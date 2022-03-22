VIEWS with David Dobrik & Jason Nash

In this weekly podcast, David Dobrik, a 24-year-old, sexy, millionaire YouTuber and Jason Nash, a 40-something single dad with a vlog of his own, take you behin... More
Available Episodes
5 of 220
JASON CATCHES INTRUDER (POLICE CALLED)
The gang heads to Coachella and talks about their wild festival weekend flying on private jets, hanging with the Weeknd, and running into Alex Ernst. Plus, Jason stops a burglar from breaking into his kid's house, and Ilya's company sells out in 24 hours.
4/21/2022
41:46
I GOT ROBBED BY A MARVEL FAN!
David sits down with William, who recently survived a tragic plane crash famous in Texas. David also discovers that he has been robbed of $10,000 and might lose his most valued possession. He seeks Jason and Taylor’s help to get to the bottom of who has stolen from him. Later on, Natalie surprises David and Jason with her brand new transformation.
4/13/2022
47:00
David's Audition for Marvel!!
David, Jason and Natalie talk about David’s Marvel movie audition for “Shang-Chi,” why Jason wants to be cremated, and David poses a $10 million question. Plus, David gives parenting advice, Jason talks about having more kids, and the guys crack open the case of David’s missing Ironman statue. And David opens up about the vlogs and takes us behind the scenes of his new Discovery show, “Discovering David Dobrik.”
4/6/2022
43:54
Sleeping with my Teacher
David and Jason welcome Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey to talk about his difficult time on “Too Hot to Handle,” his modeling career and some outrageous stories from boarding school. Plus, the guys talk to Harry about his awkward time meeting Jason, the problem with snakes in Australia and his wild night at Boa Steakhouse. Then, Ilya joins the guys to tell a crazy story about how he got scammed after pulling over on the side of the highway.
3/29/2022
47:39
Finding a New Member of the Illuminati
David, Jason, and Natalie welcome internet sensation Axel Webber to talk about his meteoric rise on TikTok, using tinder in New York, and the DM he sent David before he was famous. Plus, Axel talks about his audition for Juilliard, his hometown of Cumming, Georgia, and his acting aspirations. Plus, David and Jason talk about their trip to Vegas and how David’s large butt gets him into trouble at nightclubs. The guys round out the episode with Ilya, who has had it with the temperature in the house, so much so, he’s been staying at a hotel and is now threatening to move out of David’s house.
In this weekly podcast, David Dobrik, a 24-year-old, sexy, millionaire YouTuber and Jason Nash, a 40-something single dad with a vlog of his own, take you behind-the-scenes of their vlogs and show you what living the “YouTube life” is really like. Join these two as they confess their most intimate thoughts, discuss pop-culture, and dissect their own contentious relationship. New episodes drop every Tuesday!