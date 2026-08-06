VIEWS with David Dobrik & Jason Nash

Happy 30th Birthday, David!!! Come celebrate today's episode as David turns 30 and we get deep. Also, cheating for $60,000 a month, Jonah turns into HR, and David confronts Jason on having too many podcasts! And a little bit later, David tried to figure out what everyone got him for his birthday.. Jason's latest podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/61UTZ4SwiaF4y7Gx6zxdLJ?si=OKpr4nreQ5OEqEd68ecq8A Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

On today's Views pod, David, Jason and Natalie talk about David's 30th Birthday party and the technical snafu that ruined the night. Listen to Jason's latest pod here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4cL6L84Jnc5TXzeiyHKC5u?si=zCMeSHBgTKiTTtPdsC2PCQ Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

On today's Views pod David, Jason and Natalie talk about Natalie scuffing up David's Ferrari, which celebrity they would trade lives with and how Natalie needs a vacation. And a little bit later, David and Jason get into some dating advice for guys, including David's own path to finding Mrs. Right. Listen to Jason's AGT pod: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7kK52V1etgBAjStXV10Csz?si=waG2ya9PTWi_Yha3_qAxig Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

On today's Views podcast David, Jason, Natalie and David's Roommate's come together to talk about their first big roommate fightand how their roommate John potentially ruined boys night. And a little bit later, the gang heads to see Spiderman and we give you a spoiler-free review. Listen to Jason's latest pod here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/01BR0EbnZXeJcWQV1ICrs7?si=Hz7bwVLtToK7YzBE9G30Lw Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

On today’s episode David and Nat hit a wedding and David finds out he’s someone’s hall pass. Also, Jason’s wife Nivine joins and tries to help Natalie with some dating advice. And a little bit later the gang preps for their trip to South Africa. Listen to Jason's latest pod here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1mBNx8GbwvJVYLpuernFCo?si=Vujw2ppXSRipDrtM4LYkgA Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About VIEWS with David Dobrik & Jason Nash

About VIEWS with David Dobrik & Jason Nash

About VIEWS with David Dobrik & Jason Nash

Hosted by David Dobrik and Jason Nash, Views is a podcast where nothing is off-limits. From behind-the-scenes stories and internet drama to wild life updates and unexpected guests, David and Jason bring their signature humor and brutally honest conversations to every episode. If you’ve ever wondered what really happens off camera, this is the place to hear it. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of VIEWS ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus