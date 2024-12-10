On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Dan Bilzerian and talks biggest mistakes made by men, Dan's last straw with Isreal, getting sued by his dad and much more!
1:57:29
Shans Bruh & Connor Sinann Challenge TOGI To A Boxing Match & Exposes Bryce Hall
On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Shannon & Connor and talk growing up in a 3rd world country, body building, steroids and much more!
1:38:04
Why Leah & Miguel Almost Quit Love Island
On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Miguel Hariachi from Love Island & talks about his experience filming, his relationship with Leah & much more!
1:21:54
Saving a cancer patients life, getting sued by Andrew Tate & finding love in the industry
On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Kazumi & Ryan Pownall & talk the complexities of adult entertainment, whether love is possible within the industry & much more!
2:04:05
Agent’s 100+ LBS Weight Loss Journey, Future of AMP & Why Kai Cenat is the Mr. Beast of Streaming
On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Agent & discuss the highs and challenges of content creation, finding purpose, AMP’s evolution & much more!
