RAWTALK

Bradley Martyn
Comedy

  • The Dan Bilzerian Interview
    On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Dan Bilzerian and talks biggest mistakes made by men, Dan's last straw with Isreal, getting sued by his dad and much more! Hope you guys enjoy, see you next Tuesday! Check out Dan's Supplement Company, Protocol Performance! https://protocolperformance.com/ Sponsored by: Prize Picks Use code “BRADLEY”& Make your first $5 line up & get $50 whether you WIN OR LOSE! https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BRAD
    1:57:29
  • Shans Bruh & Connor Sinann Challenge TOGI To A Boxing Match & Exposes Bryce Hall
    On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Shannon & Connor and talk growing up in a 3rd world country, body building, steroids and much more! Sponsored by: TRANSCEND Use code "RAWTALK" for 15% OFF https://www.Transcendcompany.com/rawtalk Sponsored by: Versa Gripps Use code "BRADLEY15" for 15% OFF Get Versa Gripps Here: https://www.versagripps.com/collections/versa-gripps?utm_source=event&utm_medium=other&utm_campaign=bradley_june_2024 Hope you guys enjoy, see you next Tuesday!
    1:38:04
  • Why Leah & Miguel Almost Quit Love Island
    On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Miguel Hariachi from Love Island & talks about his experience filming, his relationship with Leah & much more! Sponsored by: Prize Picks Use code “BRADLEY” & Make your first $5 line up & get $50 whether you WIN OR LOSE! https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BRAD Hope you guys enjoy, see you next Tuesday!
    1:21:54
  • Saving a cancer patients life, getting sued by Andrew Tate & finding love in the industry
    On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Kazumi & Ryan Pownall & talk the complexities of adult entertainment, whether love is possible within the industry & much more! Sponsored by: Prize Picks Use code “BRADLEY” Make your first $5 line up & get $50 whether you WIN OR LOSE! https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BRAD Sponsored by: TRANSCEND Use code "RAWTALK" for 15% OFF https://www.Transcendcompany.com/rawtalk
    2:04:05
  • Agent’s 100+ LBS Weight Loss Journey, Future of AMP & Why Kai Cenat is the Mr. Beast of Streaming
    On this weeks episode of RAW TALK, Brad sits down with Agent & discuss the highs and challenges of content creation, finding purpose, AMP’s evolution & much more! Sponsored by: Prize Picks Use code “BRADLEY” & Make your first $5 line up & get $50 whether you WIN OR LOSE! https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/BRAD Sponsored by: BetterHelpUse code "RAWTALK" at https://www.betterhelp.com/RAWTALK & get on your way to being your best self!
    2:18:31

OUR YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/REALRAWTALK?sub_confirmation=1LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rawtalk/id1294154339FOLLOW RAWTALK PODCASTINSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/getrawtalkTIKTOK | https://tiktok.com/@askrawtalkFOLLOW BRADLEY:INSTAGRAM | https://instagram.com/bradleymartynSUBSCRIBE TO RAWTALK PODCAST CLIPS: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvzSBNBOK599FqzrTZS8ScQ/?sub_confirmation=1SUBSCRIBE TO LIFE OF BRADLEY MARTYN: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTQG2aMDYKGDqYEGqJb1FA/?sub_confirmation=1SUBSCRIBE TO FITNESS CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/bradleymartynonline?sub_confirmation=1RAWGEAR: https://www.rawgear.com (CODE:RAW)
