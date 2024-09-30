It’s another hilarious episode as we learn about the mysterious ghost poops, play a round of What’s the Difference before wrapping things up with a Best Tom Hanks Characters draft. Re-brand Mondays with some comedy! Subscribe and tell your friends about another funny episode of The Spitballers Comedy Podcast! Connect with the Spitballers Comedy Podcast: Become an Official Spitwad: SpitballersPod.com Follow us on X: x.com/SpitballersPod Follow us on IG: Instagram.com/SpitballersPod Subscribe on YouTube: YouTube.com/Spitballers

Spit Hit for Nov 21st, 2024: Come on in! Pull up a chair as we talk about Andy's badingy, sharky waters, and the thin rim. We also have 'Life Advice' on today's show after a long break. We say goodbye to this episode after a draft of 'different ways to say hello'.

On today's episode we learn all about how to properly toast mold (and frogs), play a round of Ballerdash and cap things off with a Things That Are Clear Draft that will have you rolling.

Spit Hit for Nov 28th, 2024: Happy Thanksgiving Spitwads! On today's show we discuss running the world with Superman by our side, being on Mt. Rushmore, and cheap haircuts for people like Jason. We then draft the best hand gestures to close things down.

Spit Hit for Dec 2nd, 2024: On this episode we learn about some cheap, "organic" plant food that could get you arrested. We also discuss messy vs smelly houses and farting on a pile of laundry. We close it down with a draft of our favorite canned foods.

About Spitballers Comedy Podcast

TWO-TIME COMEDY PODCAST OF THE YEAR! Comedy podcasts are the best, but it's not easy to find clean comedy podcasts that are actually FUNNY! Welcome to the Spitballers Podcast with the award-winning trio of Andy, Mike, and Jason. These three dads will make you laugh as they discuss ridiculous topics, answer life's most difficult questions, and dish out life advice that you should never, ever take. We all need a little nonsense in our everyday lives. Be a part of one of the best audiences around and enjoy a comedy podcast for the whole family with new episodes every Monday morning! The one comedy podcast you can't leave off your podcast roster. Award-winning comedy every week! Learn more at http://SpitballersPod.com and become an OFFICIAL Spitwad!