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Knowledge Fight

Knowledge Fight
ComedyNews
Knowledge Fight
Latest episode

1160 episodes

  • Knowledge Fight

    Show Me State Of Mind Begins!

    07/03/2026 | 1h
    Hello wonks.  Dan here, swinging in to hijack the feed to drop the first episode of my new podcast Show Me State Of Mind.  I'm posting the debut here, but to catch episodes in the future, you can find them at this link.  I hope you enjoy the show!
  • Knowledge Fight

    #1138: September 9, 2016

    05/18/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    In this installment, Dan and Jordan close things out with a discussion about a particularly whiny but musical day in Alex's career, live from Two Brothers Roundhouse.
  • Knowledge Fight

    The End of the Road

    05/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this installment, Dan and Jordan decide that it is time to put the podcast to rest.
  • Knowledge Fight

    #1137: April 20, 2026 (The War Room)

    04/24/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    In this installment, Dan and Jordan get a second opinion from another Infowars employee about the news that the Onion was taking over their business, plus Alex literally and figuratively loses his shirt.
  • Knowledge Fight

    #1136: April 20, 2026

    04/22/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In this installment, Dan and Jordan discuss Alex's show from the day where he learned that the Onion had once again bought his business.
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About Knowledge Fight
Each episode, Dan and Jordan take a look at some clips from that day's Alex Jones Show and struggle to make sense of what they find.
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