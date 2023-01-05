Each episode, Dan and Jordan take a look at some clips from that day's Alex Jones Show and struggle to make sense of what they find. More
Available Episodes
5 of 818
#803: Mark Bankston, Tapestry King
Today, Dan and Jordan check in with Mark Bankston, lead attorney for the Sandy Hook plaintiffs in the Texas litigations. In this installment, the gents get an update on various legal issues related to Alex including sanctions against his lawyer, thoughts about the bankruptcy, and Alex's bizarre retraction/apology video regarding Scarlett Lewis. Also, there's lizard news.
5/3/2023
1:25:42
#802: Chatting with Sian Norris
Today, Jordan sits down for a chat with Sian Norris, author of the forthcoming book Bodies Under Siege: How The Far Right Attack on Reproductive Rights Went Global, available for pre-order now.
5/1/2023
57:20
#801: February 10, 2004
Today, Dan and Jordan go back to the past to take in a very important day in Alex's history. In this installment, Alex attempts to interview Oliver North, and it doesn't go as well as he hoped it would.
4/28/2023
58:29
#800: April 24, 2023
Today, Dan and Jordan celebrate their 800th episode by discussing Alex's response to the news that Tucker Carlson got fired by Fox News. Alex weaves a few yarns about the situation, interviews a sex offender, and Dan and Jordan go over a rare "retraction" Alex made a while back.
4/26/2023
1:36:25
#799: February 9, 2004
Today, Dan and Jordan dip into the past to see what Alex was up to. In this installment, Alex gets super racist, endorses apartheid, and reports that the government will soon impose limitations on how many kids people can have.