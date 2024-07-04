First Date Follow Up - The Jubal Show

Jesse & Danica - She Did It!

➡︎ The Jubal Show’s First Date Follow UpWhat happens when you get ghosted after a first date? You call The Jubal Show and have them find out why! It's like putting yourself in a situation to get roasted, when you really just want a second date.======This is just a tiny piece of The Jubal Show. You can find every podcast we have, including the full show every weekday right here… ➡︎ https://thejubalshow.com/podcasts======The Jubal Show is everywhere, and also these places: Website ➡︎ https://thejubalshow.com Instagram ➡︎ https://instagram.com/thejubalshow X/Twitter ➡︎ https://twitter.com/thejubalshow Tiktok ➡︎ https://www.tiktok.com/@the.jubal.show YouTube ➡︎ https://www.youtube.com/@JubalFresh ======Meet The Jubal Show Cast:====== Jubal Fresh - https://jubalshow.com/featured/jubal-fresh/ Nina - https://thejubalshow.com/featured/ninaontheair/ Victoria - https://jubalshow.com/featured/victoria-ramirez/ Brad Nolan - https://jubalshow.com/featured/brad-nolan/ Sharkey - https://jubalshow.com/featured/richard-sharkey/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.