First Date Follow Up - The Jubal Show

The Jubal Show
What happens when you get ghosted after a first date? You call The Jubal Show and have them find out why! It's like putting yourself in a situation to get roast...
Society & CultureRelationships

  • Ryan & Ella - Divorcees
    Ryan & Ella - Divorcees
    --------  
    10:11
  • Jesse & Danica - She Did It!
    Jesse & Danica - She Did It!
    --------  
    11:37
  • Meredith & Josh - Panty Raid
    Meredith & Josh - Panty Raid
    --------  
    10:09
  • Nicholas & Loren - Clumsy or Gummy?
    Nicholas & Loren - Clumsy or Gummy?
    --------  
    10:42
  • Brooke & DJ - Spain
    Brooke & DJ - Spain
    --------  
    12:05

About First Date Follow Up - The Jubal Show

What happens when you get ghosted after a first date? You call The Jubal Show and have them find out why! It's like putting yourself in a situation to get roasted, when you really just want a second date.
