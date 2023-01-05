Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

Comedian Mike Birbiglia welcomes a different comedian or creator each week and together they work out original, untested material. And, occasionally, uncomforta... More
Available Episodes
5 of 103
98. Ray Romano: Sometimes the Setup is the Punchline
Ray Romano has an iconic sitcom and a celebrated stand-up career under his belt, so what drives him to keep challenging himself artistically? Mike and Ray, who often follow each other at the Comedy Cellar, ponder the complicated answer to that question. Plus, discussion of comedy craft, joke-writing technique, and the two separate times Ray was held up at gunpoint.Please consider donating to Harvest Home
5/1/2023
51:35
97. Bert Kreischer: Inside A Storytelling Machine
Mike and Bert Kresicher have known each other a little bit for a long time. Now they sit down for an in-depth chat about how to develop a story for standup, why Florida is so strange, and why Bert decided to change the course of his comedy career. Plus, they discuss their shared love for legendary comedic storyteller David Sedaris.Please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
4/24/2023
50:32
BEST OF WIO: Chloe Fineman
Chloe Fineman: The SNL Star Who Can Literally Do Anything(Recorded October 2022) Chloe Fineman’s first TV appearance was doing bird calls on Letterman. Now she plays a multitude of beloved characters on SNL and a role in Noah Baumbach’s film White Noise. Mike and Chloe discuss how she got noticed with her celebrity impressions on Instagram and what happens when you talk smack about Chloe’s dog. Plus, jokes and stories about anesthesia freakouts and celebrity orgasms.Please consider donating to Best Buddies International
4/17/2023
48:44
96. Alex Edelman Part 3: The Broadway Debut
Comedian Alex Edelman returns to the podcast for a victorious third visit, as his award-winning solo show Just For Us heads to Broadway. Mike and Alex defend the merits of kids jokes as well as vaudeville-style wordplay. Plus, a heated debate about the Boston accent which stems from a simple question: How do pronounce the word “room”?Please consider donating to The Jimmy Fund
4/10/2023
53:35
History of Nick Kroll on Mike’s Podcast Part II
Following Nick Kroll’s appearance on Working It Out, Mike revisits his conversation with Nick from October 2018 on his first podcast The Old Ones. The two friends discuss Nick and John Mulaney’s "Oh, Hello on Broadway,” and they reminisce about the time they hosted an a capella festival after smoking something usually only consumed by audience members at an a capella festival.Please consider donating to the Natural Resources Defense Council
Comedian Mike Birbiglia welcomes a different comedian or creator each week and together they work out original, untested material. And, occasionally, uncomfortable topics. Join them as they work it out.