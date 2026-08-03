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Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

Mike Birbiglia
ComedyComedy Interviews
Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out
Latest episode

251 episodes

  • Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

    220. Jo Firestone Returns: You Better Marry My 40-Year-Old Daughter

    08/03/2026 | 56 mins.
    Working It Out favorite Jo Firestone returns for a triumphant fourth appearance, this time pregnant and rocking a Phantom of the Opera Toronto production t-shirt. Jo talks with Mike about pregnancy, her “shotgun wedding” at city hall, and her new book Sex on Murder Island, the sequel to Murder on Sex Island. Plus, much talk of Lord of the Rings, including why Jo relates to Frodo and why Mike sympathizes with Gollum.

    Subscribe to Working It Out Premium on Apple Podcasts for a special *extended version* of this episode!

    Please consider donating to Baby2Baby

    Buy Jo's book Sex on Murder Island

    Mike's tour dates: https://www.birbigs.com/tour-dates

    Text BIRBIGS to 917-444-7150 for updates

    Find Mike:

    Website: https://birbigs.com/

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/birbigs/

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/birbigfans

    TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mikebirbiglia

    Find Jo: 

    Substack: https://jofirestone.substack.com

    Website: https://www.jofirestone.com

    Hosted and Produced by Mike Birbiglia

    Producers: Peter Salomone, Joseph Birbiglia, Mabel Lewis, Gary Simons

    Sound Mixed by Ben Kruse

    Supervising Engineer: Kate Bilinski

    Video Consultant: Graham Willoughby

    Special Thanks: Marissa Hurwitz, Josh Upfal, David Raphael, Nina Cwik, J. Hope Stein, Oona

    Music: Jack Antonoff and Bleachers

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

    John Mulaney: He's Funny and Here's Why

    07/27/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    (Recorded January 2026) For the 200th episode of Working It Out, Mike sits down with one of his oldest friends and one of the podcast’s first ever guests, John Mulaney. The two discuss monkeys wearing space suits, old stories from the road, and how John’s career changed after having kids. They work out new jokes about the time John asked Mike to go skydiving, getting yelled at by substitute teachers, and a story about an interaction with Frank Sinatra that—until Mike tells it on stage—John cannot find peace. Plus, John brings a literal buzzer into the interview so that he can hit it if he finds Mike guilty of a certain tendency.

    Please consider donating to The Innocence Project: https://innocenceproject.org/

    Find Mike:

    Website: https://birbigs.com/

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/birbigs/

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/birbigfans

    TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mikebirbiglia

    Find John:

    Website: https://www.johnmulaney.com/

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnmulaney/

    Hosted and Produced by Mike Birbiglia

    Producers: Peter Salomone, Joseph Birbiglia, Mabel Lewis, Gary Simons

    Video Consultant: Graham Willoughby

    Special Thanks: Marissa Hurwitz, Josh Upfal, David Raphael, Nina Cwik, J. Hope Stein, Oona

    Sound Mix: Ben Kruse

    Supervising Engineer: Kate Bilinski

    Music: Jack Antonoff and Bleachers

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

    219. Michelle Buteau: From TV News to Her Own TV Series

    07/20/2026 | 50 mins.
    Michelle Buteau was a local TV news editor in New York until she tried stand-up for the first time, only days after 9/11. Since then she’s become an international touring comedian, bestselling author, and co-creator and star of her own Netflix series Survival of the Thickest. Now Michelle talks with Mike about figuring out who you are as a person, sharing embarrassing personal stories in a writers room, and why comedy is a family business. Plus, new jokes about parenting, yoga class, and Mike and Michelle discuss whether Mike should go on the Breakfast Club morning show.

    Please consider donating to ACLU

    Mike's tour dates: https://www.birbigs.com/tour-dates

    Text BIRBIGS to 917-444-7150 for updates

    Find Mike:

    Website: https://birbigs.com/

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/birbigs/

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/birbigfans

    TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mikebirbiglia

    Find Michelle: 

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michellebuteau/

    Website: https://michellebuteau.org

    Hosted and Produced by Mike Birbiglia

    Producers: Peter Salomone, Joseph Birbiglia, Mabel Lewis, Gary Simons

    Sound Mixed by Kate Bilinski

    Video Consultant: Graham Willoughby

    Special Thanks: Marissa Hurwitz, Josh Upfal, David Raphael, Nina Cwik, J. Hope Stein, Oona

    Music: Jack Antonoff and Bleachers

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

    218. Jane Wickline and Liva Pierce Return: Comedy Duo Therapy

    07/13/2026 | 45 mins.
    This week, SNL’s Jane Wickline and comedian Liva Pierce return to Working It Out to discuss the Off-Broadway debut of their two person musical comedy show, Dukes. Mike grills Jane and Liva on the realities of working so closely with another person, and the three of them break apart the existential dread that accompanies most of their creativity. Plus, Jane and Liva work out two new songs from their show and the three of them create a song from a bit Mike is working on.

    Please Consider Donating To: Survived and Punished NYC 

    See Jane and Liva Off-Broadway in Dukes. Get tickets here.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

    Fred Armisen: Is He Joking?

    07/06/2026 | 48 mins.
    (Recorded August 2025) Having recently toured together with John Mulaney, Mike and Fred sit down for his first in-studio appearance on Working it Out. They discuss Fred’s SNL audition, his best sketch writing advice, and the manners of navigating video exhibits in museums. Plus, Fred borrows Mike’s guitar to demonstrate how cultures around the world play the acoustic guitar.

    Please consider donating to: Letters Charity

     Mike's tour dates: https://www.birbigs.com/tour-dates

    Text BIRBIGS to 917-444-7150 for updates

    Find Mike:

    Website: https://birbigs.com/

    Instagram: https://instagram.com/birbigs/

    Facebook: https://facebook.com/birbigfans

    TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mikebirbiglia

    Find Fred:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sordociego/

    Hosted and Produced by Mike Birbiglia

    Producers: Peter Salomone, Joseph Birbiglia, Mabel Lewis, Gary Simons

    Sound Mix: Shubh Saran

    Supervising Engineer: Kate Bilinski

    Video Consultant: Graham Willoughby

    Special Thanks: Marissa Hurwitz, Josh Upfal, David Raphael, Nina Cwik, J. Hope Stein, Oona

    Music: Jack Antonoff and Bleachers

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out
Comedian Mike Birbiglia welcomes a different comedian or creator each week and together they work out original, untested material. And, occasionally, uncomfortable topics. Join them as they work it out.
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