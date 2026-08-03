Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out

(Recorded January 2026) For the 200th episode of Working It Out, Mike sits down with one of his oldest friends and one of the podcast’s first ever guests, John Mulaney. The two discuss monkeys wearing space suits, old stories from the road, and how John’s career changed after having kids. They work out new jokes about the time John asked Mike to go skydiving, getting yelled at by substitute teachers, and a story about an interaction with Frank Sinatra that—until Mike tells it on stage—John cannot find peace. Plus, John brings a literal buzzer into the interview so that he can hit it if he finds Mike guilty of a certain tendency.



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Find Mike:



Website: https://birbigs.com/



Instagram: https://instagram.com/birbigs/



Facebook: https://facebook.com/birbigfans



TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@mikebirbiglia



Find John:



Website: https://www.johnmulaney.com/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnmulaney/



Hosted and Produced by Mike Birbiglia



Producers: Peter Salomone, Joseph Birbiglia, Mabel Lewis, Gary Simons



Video Consultant: Graham Willoughby



Special Thanks: Marissa Hurwitz, Josh Upfal, David Raphael, Nina Cwik, J. Hope Stein, Oona



Sound Mix: Ben Kruse



Supervising Engineer: Kate Bilinski



Music: Jack Antonoff and Bleachers



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