The Cover to Cover Podcast with Chris Franjola

Ep 384: HOLIDAY PARTIES & SWEET TART'S AREN'T SMARTIES w/ SARAH COLONNA, PART 2
Sarah Colonna, Holidays, & So Much More
https://www.patreon.com/franjola
Take a Mental Health Break with BETTERHELP!
This episode is Sponsored by Betterhelp, get 10% off your first month,
Visit BetterHelp.com/c2c
Bake Better Bread with WILDGRAIN!
Get $30 off and Free Croissants FOR LIFE
Visit wildgrain.com/cover
Code: COVER
Surf Safely With SURKSHARK!
Get 4 EXTRA months of Surkshark
Visit www.surfshark.com/cover
Shave Your Parts with MANSCAPED!
Get 20% Off + Free Shipping
Code: COVER
Visit https://www.manscaped.com/
Conquer your wellness with THRIVE!
$30 Off Your First Order + A FREE $60 gift.
Visit thrivemarket.com/cover
Eat Healthy AND Convenient with FACTOR!
Get 50% Off with Code: covertocover50
Visit factormeals.com/covertocover50
CASH-MERE Outside, How Bout Dat? With Quince!
Get Free Shipping + 365 Days Return
Visit www.quince.com/cover
Teach your kids about Money with Greenlight!
Get Wireless Service for $15/Month for 3 Months
Visit Greenlight.com/cover
Slash Your Phone Bill with MINT MOBILE!
Get Wireless Service for $15/Month for 3 Months
Visit MintMobile.com/Cover
Unwrap a Box of Awesome with Bespoke Post!
Visit boxofawesome.com
Use Code: Cover for a free mystery gift with your first purchase.
Visit drmartypets.com/cover and get up to 54% OFF Nature's Blend, and get a FREE bag of Cod Crispies, their best selling wild caught cod skin treats.
Follow Chris:
http://www.franjola.fun/
https://www.instagram.com/chrisfranjola/
Follow Alex:
https://www.instagram.com/conn.tv/
https://linktr.ee/Conn.TV
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
1:08:30
Ep 383: HOLIDAY PARTIES & SWEET TART'S AREN'T SMARTIES w/ SARAH COLONNA, PART 1
Sarah Colonna, Holidays, & So Much More
1:07:16
Ep 382: KUTCHER TAKES A HIT & STUFFING THAT'S LEGIT
Kristin Cavallari, Hollywood Jerks, & Christmas Themes.
56:25
Ep 381: THE MACY'S PARADE & FAMILY HOLIDAY'S FADE
Minnie Mouse, Hoda, & AI Commercials.
1:07:52
Ep 380: KRASINSKI'S HOTNESS & A BLOOD CLOT PLOT TWIST
People's Sexiest Man Alive, A Gene Franjola Story, & So Much More!
About The Cover to Cover Podcast with Chris Franjola
Each week on Cover To Cover, Chris Franjola and his guests scour the world's newspapers to bring you the craziest stories in pop-culture, politics, science, sports and whatever else offers short enough articles for Chris to read at a red light. Please enjoy.