The Dads tackle a one shot from our brand new sourcebook!



This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.



Do you want to play Oceans Dad-leven yourself? Or just want more deep Dad lore? Our crowdfund campaign for our sourcebook is still going strong.



Go to bookmedaddy.com to pledge and get your hands on a sourcebook and many other cool pledge perks.



✨ Master the mysterious art of Daddy Magic and 30+ incredibly useful spells like Skip Therapy and Speak Japanese.

🚐 Customize your own minivan. You CAN use it in combat. We strongly advise against this.

🍔 Visit fully franchised Bull-E-Wugs locations and uncover secret Bull-E-Wugs-branded secrets.

🗺️ Travel through exotic fantasy locales like Ballsdeep, Roqueporte, and Meth Bay.

⚔️ Choose from dad-flavored class options like Hippie Dad, Business Dad, and Gamer Dad.

🔮 Customize your character with Daddy-Magic-infused subclasses like Garden Witch, Math Witch, and Prosecutor.

ℹ️ Describe your character with ten tables worth of Dad Fact prompts.

📱 Use dozens of mundane and magical items, from cell phones to the Deck of Daddy Things.

🤝 Learn feats inspired by your favorite dads as well as new abilities like Blade Landing and Hand Sense.

🧩 Solve a secret puzzle so devious it could only have come from the mind of Scam Likely.



Check it all out at bookmedaddy.com !



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Get merch and more at our website!

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DM is Anthony Burch

Burt Harry is Matt Arnold

Dave Palazzo is Will Campos

Eddie Brainstorm is Beth May

Brooke Stone is Freddie Wong



Annissa Omran is our Content Producer

Ashley Blood is our Community Manager

Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator

Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor

Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing



Sourcebook & Campaign Team

Game Design & Writing: Martzi Campos, Sean Bouchard

Writing: Anthony Burch, Will Campos, Beth May, Freddie Wong, Matt Arnold, Jesse Vigil and Miles Gonzales

Managing Editor: Annissa Omran

Layout Design: Rich Lescouflair

Cover Art: Jeff Himmelman

Interior Dad Design and NPC Art: Chandler Candela, Ryan Boyes

Interior Artwork: Tami Wicinas, Sonderflex Studio

DM Screen Artwork: Alex Moore

Promo Animation: Egg Troop (Omar Romolino, Chandler Candela, and Ryan Boyes)



Theme song is “Alright” by Maxton Waller



This crowdfunding campaign was made possible by Ashley Blood, Kortney Terry, Natalie Roman, and our Patrons.



Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact



The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.

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