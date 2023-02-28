A Dungeons and Dragons podcast about four dads from our world transported into a realm of high fantasy and magic and their quest to rescue their sons. Hosted on... More
S2 Ep. 32 - Con Mayor
S2 Ep. 32 - Con Mayor
The teens are straight up befuddled by a staggering betrayal.This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.
4/25/2023
1:06:14
S2 Ep. 31 - Halt and Catch Fireball
S2 Ep. 31 - Halt and Catch Fireball
The teens resolve some internal issues.This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.
4/11/2023
1:05:51
S2 Ep. 30 - Mrs. Swallows Oak Garcia’s Home for Peculiar Teenagers
S2 Ep. 30 - Mrs. Swallows Oak Garcia's Home for Peculiar Teenagers
The teens recover from their epic showdown in HELL!This episode contains Profanity, Violence and Sexual Content.
3/28/2023
1:01:03
S2 Ep. 29 - S.O.C.C.E.R.: Shadow Of Scorenogoal
S2 Ep. 29 - S.O.C.C.E.R.: Shadow Of Scorenogoal
Game on, as the teens kick off the soccer match in HELL!This episode contains Profanity, Violence, Sexual Content, Body Horror, Gore, and References to Self Harm / Suicide.
3/14/2023
1:10:16
S2 Ep. 28 - King of the Hell
S2 Ep. 28 - King of the Hell
A family reunion, kind of, as the teens discover the source of the anchor in HELL!This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.