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206 episodes
- The Dads tackle a one shot from our brand new sourcebook!
This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.
Do you want to play Oceans Dad-leven yourself? Or just want more deep Dad lore? Our crowdfund campaign for our sourcebook is still going strong.
Go to bookmedaddy.com to pledge and get your hands on a sourcebook and many other cool pledge perks.
✨ Master the mysterious art of Daddy Magic and 30+ incredibly useful spells like Skip Therapy and Speak Japanese.
🚐 Customize your own minivan. You CAN use it in combat. We strongly advise against this.
🍔 Visit fully franchised Bull-E-Wugs locations and uncover secret Bull-E-Wugs-branded secrets.
🗺️ Travel through exotic fantasy locales like Ballsdeep, Roqueporte, and Meth Bay.
⚔️ Choose from dad-flavored class options like Hippie Dad, Business Dad, and Gamer Dad.
🔮 Customize your character with Daddy-Magic-infused subclasses like Garden Witch, Math Witch, and Prosecutor.
ℹ️ Describe your character with ten tables worth of Dad Fact prompts.
📱 Use dozens of mundane and magical items, from cell phones to the Deck of Daddy Things.
🤝 Learn feats inspired by your favorite dads as well as new abilities like Blade Landing and Hand Sense.
🧩 Solve a secret puzzle so devious it could only have come from the mind of Scam Likely.
Check it all out at bookmedaddy.com !
Support the show on Patreon!
Get merch and more at our website!
Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
Check out the subreddit!
DM is Anthony Burch
Burt Harry is Matt Arnold
Dave Palazzo is Will Campos
Eddie Brainstorm is Beth May
Brooke Stone is Freddie Wong
Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing
Sourcebook & Campaign Team
Game Design & Writing: Martzi Campos, Sean Bouchard
Writing: Anthony Burch, Will Campos, Beth May, Freddie Wong, Matt Arnold, Jesse Vigil and Miles Gonzales
Managing Editor: Annissa Omran
Layout Design: Rich Lescouflair
Cover Art: Jeff Himmelman
Interior Dad Design and NPC Art: Chandler Candela, Ryan Boyes
Interior Artwork: Tami Wicinas, Sonderflex Studio
DM Screen Artwork: Alex Moore
Promo Animation: Egg Troop (Omar Romolino, Chandler Candela, and Ryan Boyes)
Theme song is “Alright” by Maxton Waller
This crowdfunding campaign was made possible by Ashley Blood, Kortney Terry, Natalie Roman, and our Patrons.
Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact
The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- socrates ethos logos what is other one called
This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.
🚨🚨 Our sourcebook crowdfund campaign is LIVE now through August 14th! 🚨🚨
Go to bookmedaddy.com to pledge and get your hands on a sourcebook and many other cool pledge perks.
Support the show on Patreon!
Get merch and more at our website!
Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
Check out the subreddit!
DM is Anthony Burch
Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong
Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing
Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)
Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact
The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- spaceship owner manual
This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.
🚨🚨 Our sourcebook crowdfund campaign starts NEXT WEEK on July 21st with a livestream! 🚨🚨
Go to bookmedaddy.com and enter your email address to follow the campaign (and receive a sweet bumper sticker in the process).
Everyone who reserves their pledge and backs the campaign with $5 before launch will receive the exclusive double-sided collector coin.
Support the show on Patreon!
Get merch and more at our website!
Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
Check out the subreddit!
DM is Anthony Burch
Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong
Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing
Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)
Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact
The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- ai psychosis signs is ai psychosis okay ai psychosis cute sorry i meant cure this kyeboard has no backspace i meant keyboatd
This episode contains Profanity, Violence, Sexual Content and discussion of Suicide.
If you are struggling or need extra support, please see the resources below:
• A warmline is a phone number you call to have a conversation with someone who can provide support during hard times. Find a warmline at WARMLINE.ORG
• If you are in crisis and a warmline can’t provide the level of support you need, you can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or using the chat box at 988lifeline.org
• Here is a tool to find international crisis phone and chat lines
To sign up to follow our sourcebook Backerkit Campaign starting July 21st (and to secure a sick bumpersticker), go to bookmedaddy.com
Support the show on Patreon!
Get merch and more at our website!
Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
Check out the subreddit!
DM is Anthony Burch
Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong
Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing
Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)
Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact
The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- How to read emails out loud and oh my god don’t stop
This episode contains Profanity, Violence, Sexual Content and Suicide.
If you are struggling or need extra support, please see the resources below:
• A warmline is a phone number you call to have a conversation with someone who can provide support during hard times. Find a warmline at WARMLINE.ORG
• If you are in crisis and a warmline can’t provide the level of support you need, you can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or using the chat box at 988lifeline.org
• Here is a link to international crisis lines
Support the show on Patreon!
Get merch and more at our website!
Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
Check out the subreddit!
DM is Anthony Burch
Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong
Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing
Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)
Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact
The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Dungeons and Daddies
A Dungeons and Dragons podcast about four dads from our world transported into a realm of high fantasy and magic and their quest to rescue their sons. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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