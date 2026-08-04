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Dungeons and Daddies

Dungeons and Daddies
ComedyGames
Dungeons and Daddies
Latest episode

206 episodes

  • Dungeons and Daddies

    [BONUS] Oceans Dad-leven: Not a BDSM Sourcebook One Shot

    08/04/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    The Dads tackle a one shot from our brand new sourcebook!

    This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.

    Do you want to play Oceans Dad-leven yourself? Or just want more deep Dad lore? Our crowdfund campaign for our sourcebook is still going strong.

    Go to bookmedaddy.com to pledge and get your hands on a sourcebook and many other cool pledge perks.

    ✨ Master the mysterious art of Daddy Magic and 30+ incredibly useful spells like Skip Therapy and Speak Japanese.
    🚐 Customize your own minivan. You CAN use it in combat. We strongly advise against this.
    🍔 Visit fully franchised Bull-E-Wugs locations and uncover secret Bull-E-Wugs-branded secrets.
    🗺️ Travel through exotic fantasy locales like Ballsdeep, Roqueporte, and Meth Bay.
    ⚔️ Choose from dad-flavored class options like Hippie Dad, Business Dad, and Gamer Dad.
    🔮 Customize your character with Daddy-Magic-infused subclasses like Garden Witch, Math Witch, and Prosecutor.
    ℹ️ Describe your character with ten tables worth of Dad Fact prompts.
    📱 Use dozens of mundane and magical items, from cell phones to the Deck of Daddy Things.
    🤝 Learn feats inspired by your favorite dads as well as new abilities like Blade Landing and Hand Sense.
    🧩 Solve a secret puzzle so devious it could only have come from the mind of Scam Likely.

    Check it all out at bookmedaddy.com !

    Support the show on Patreon!
    Get merch and more at our website!
    Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
    Check out the subreddit!

    DM is Anthony Burch
    Burt Harry is Matt Arnold
    Dave Palazzo is Will Campos
    Eddie Brainstorm is Beth May
    Brooke Stone is Freddie Wong

    Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
    Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
    Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
    Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
    Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing

    Sourcebook & Campaign Team
    Game Design & Writing: Martzi Campos, Sean Bouchard
    Writing: Anthony Burch, Will Campos, Beth May, Freddie Wong, Matt Arnold, Jesse Vigil and Miles Gonzales
    Managing Editor: Annissa Omran
    Layout Design: Rich Lescouflair
    Cover Art: Jeff Himmelman
    Interior Dad Design and NPC Art: Chandler Candela, Ryan Boyes
    Interior Artwork: Tami Wicinas, Sonderflex Studio
    DM Screen Artwork: Alex Moore
    Promo Animation: Egg Troop (Omar Romolino, Chandler Candela, and Ryan Boyes)

    Theme song is “Alright” by Maxton Waller

    This crowdfunding campaign was made possible by Ashley Blood, Kortney Terry, Natalie Roman, and our Patrons.

    Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact

    The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Dungeons and Daddies

    S4 Ep. 13 - For Al Mankind

    07/28/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    socrates ethos logos what is other one called

    This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.

    🚨🚨 Our sourcebook crowdfund campaign is LIVE now through August 14th! 🚨🚨
    Go to bookmedaddy.com to pledge and get your hands on a sourcebook and many other cool pledge perks.

    Support the show on Patreon!
    Get merch and more at our website!
    Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
    Check out the subreddit!

    DM is Anthony Burch
    Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
    Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
    Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
    Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong

    Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
    Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
    Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
    Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
    Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
    Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing

    Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)

    Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact

    The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Dungeons and Daddies

    S4 Ep. 12 - Daddlestar Grandpaptica

    07/14/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    spaceship owner manual

    This episode contains Profanity, Violence, and Sexual Content.

    🚨🚨 Our sourcebook crowdfund campaign starts NEXT WEEK on July 21st with a livestream! 🚨🚨
    Go to bookmedaddy.com and enter your email address to follow the campaign (and receive a sweet bumper sticker in the process).

    Everyone who reserves their pledge and backs the campaign with $5 before launch will receive the exclusive double-sided collector coin.

    Support the show on Patreon!
    Get merch and more at our website!
    Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
    Check out the subreddit!

    DM is Anthony Burch
    Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
    Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
    Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
    Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong

    Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
    Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
    Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
    Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
    Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
    Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing

    Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)

    Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact

    The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Dungeons and Daddies

    S4 Ep. 11 - A Song of Fire and Ice

    06/30/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    ai psychosis signs is ai psychosis okay ai psychosis cute sorry i meant cure this kyeboard has no backspace i meant keyboatd

    This episode contains Profanity, Violence, Sexual Content and discussion of Suicide.

    If you are struggling or need extra support, please see the resources below:
    • A warmline is a phone number you call to have a conversation with someone who can provide support during hard times. Find a warmline at WARMLINE.ORG
    • If you are in crisis and a warmline can’t provide the level of support you need, you can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or using the chat box at 988lifeline.org
    • Here is a tool to find international crisis phone and chat lines

    To sign up to follow our sourcebook Backerkit Campaign starting July 21st (and to secure a sick bumpersticker), go to bookmedaddy.com

    Support the show on Patreon!
    Get merch and more at our website!
    Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
    Check out the subreddit!

    DM is Anthony Burch
    Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
    Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
    Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
    Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong

    Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
    Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
    Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
    Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
    Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
    Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing

    Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)

    Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact

    The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Dungeons and Daddies

    S4 Ep. 10 - The Handalorian and BroGoo

    06/16/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    How to read emails out loud and oh my god don’t stop

    This episode contains Profanity, Violence, Sexual Content and Suicide.

    If you are struggling or need extra support, please see the resources below:
    • A warmline is a phone number you call to have a conversation with someone who can provide support during hard times. Find a warmline at WARMLINE.ORG
    • If you are in crisis and a warmline can’t provide the level of support you need, you can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or using the chat box at 988lifeline.org
    • Here is a link to international crisis lines

    Support the show on Patreon!
    Get merch and more at our website!
    Follow us on Bluesky @dungeonsanddads!
    Check out the subreddit!

    DM is Anthony Burch
    Dale Elliot is Matt Arnold
    Ralph Estarellas is Will Campos
    Herb “The Worm” Quiggly is Beth May
    Ashley Birch is Freddie Wong

    Theme song is “Conventional Wisdom” by Maxton Waller
    Annissa Omran is our Content Producer
    Ashley Blood is our Community Manager
    Kortney Terry is our Community Coordinator
    Ester Ellis is our Lead Editor
    Travis Reaves and Omar Romolino provide Additional Editing

    Cover art and episode art by Alex Moore (@notanotheralex)

    Get in contact: https://www.dungeonsanddaddies.com/contact

    The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Dungeons and Daddies
A Dungeons and Dragons podcast about four dads from our world transported into a realm of high fantasy and magic and their quest to rescue their sons. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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