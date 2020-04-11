SMOSH MOUTH PODCAST

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Shayne Topp (short), Amanda Lehan-Canto (tall), and a rotating Smosh friend as we discuss what's on our minds, what we've found on the internet, and other ...
ComedyComedy Interviews
Join Shayne Topp (short), Amanda Lehan-Canto (tall), and a rotating Smosh friend as we discuss what’s on our minds, what we’ve found on the internet, and other ...
Available Episodes

  • #1 - Anthony’s Our Boss Again w/ Courtney Miller
    Shayne, Amanda, and Courtney talk about their reactions to Anthony returning, read wedding stories on Reddit, and some of their favorite characters they've created.
    6/26/2023
    1:02:07
  • Why Sarah is Leaving Smosh (*not clickbait*) (*emotional*)
    This isn't clickbait, we swear! Everyone's favorite Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper personified— Sarah Whittle, is saying farewell to Smosh! In this special episode of the SmoshCast, Sarah opens up to Ian, Courtney, and Shayne about why she's leaving us (for real this time) and shares some of her favorite Smosh memories.
    5/4/2021
    1:10:42
  • #89 - Smosh Turns 15!
    Ian, Courtney, Damien and Shayne are looking back on 15 years of Smosh history, from Boxman to Food Battles, and ending this episode with what may just be the biggest Shoot Dood of all time.
    11/18/2020
    1:41:19
  • #88 - The One About Friendship (that's a Friends reference, get it?)
    Courtney, Olivia, Keith and Jackie help you out with some advice on the toughest friendship situations, and open up about the impactful friendships in their lives along the way.
    11/11/2020
    1:08:18
  • #87 - The Truth About Eat It or Yeet It
    You may think you know him from the iconic Garrett cam, but this week, Courtney and Shayne are sitting down with Mr. Malic Acid himself to reveal the truth about Eat It or Yeet It and react to your wild assumptions about the man behind the madness.
    11/4/2020
    1:16:40

About SmoshCast

Join Shayne Topp (short), Amanda Lehan-Canto (tall), and a rotating Smosh friend as we discuss what’s on our minds, what we’ve found on the internet, and other dumb ideas we’re cooking up.
Podcast website

