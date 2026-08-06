Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
248 episodes
- This is an everything bagel kind of episode. Your landlord has a small business. Your ex has a small business. What are you waiting for? Start free at https://shopify.com/smosh. Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/SMOSHMOUTH #sponsored Right now, save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 25% on everything else when you go to http://www.Casper.com. #sponsored
0:00 Intro
11:00 Sponsor!
12:11 Books, being online & off, and human connection
32:41 Sponsor!
33:58 Microwaving ice cream, movies, and parasitic outbreak
48:42 Sponsor!
50:02 Everything bagel of an episode tbh
SMOSH MOUTH PODCAST
Apple: https://apple.co/4fKXdI3
Spotify: https://bit.ly/3TamRgM
SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3TvXHJr
WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com
WHO YOU HEAR
Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
Olivia Sui // https://www.instagram.com/oliviasui/
Spencer Agnew // https://www.instagram.com/spennser/
WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
Director: Selina Garcia
Editor: Kristen O'Hare
Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
Production Designer: Cassie Vance
Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
Assistant Art Director: Alexander Norman, Courtney Chapman
Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron
Prop Assistant: Carly Hough, Lunora Reyes
Director of Audio: Scott Neff
Audio Mixer: Jose Perez
Audio Utility: Lila Rowel
Director of Photography: Eric Wann, Brennan Iketani
Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
Camera Operator: Matthew Faulkner
Assistant Director: Jonathan Hyon
Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
Production Manager: Tyler M. Kennedy, Jonathan Hyon
Production Coordinator: Caroline Smith, Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Michael Gomez
Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
Director of IT: Tim Baker
IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
Director of Design: Ness Cardano
Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
Social Editor: Vida Robbins
Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
CEO: Alessandra Catanese
Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
CCO: Cory Midgarden
EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
OTHER SMOSHES:
Smosh: https://bit.ly/4wUu0jH
Smosh Pit: https://bit.ly/4aZo6Wa
Smosh Games: https://bit.ly/3TMpGVh
Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/4hpe1Wd
FOLLOW US:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@smosh
Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
- Weird things go down in your hometowns! 60% off your first order, plus free shipping and free treats for life, when you head to https://Smalls.com/SMOSHMOUTH! Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/SMOSHMOUTH #sponsored Stop shopping and get styled today at https://StitchFix.com/smosh to get $20 off your
first order.
0:00 Intro
12:07 Sponsor!
13:30 Dishing out our fan’s hometown drama
30:17 Sponsor!
31:26 More hometown drama & lore
51:10 Sponsor!
52:22 Back to the drama
SMOSH MOUTH PODCAST
Apple: https://apple.co/4fKXdI3
Spotify: https://bit.ly/3TamRgM
SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3TvXHJr
WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com
WHO YOU HEAR
Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
Arasha // https://www.instagram.com/arashababy/
WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
Director: Selina Garcia
Editor: Kristen O'Hare
Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
Production Designer: Cassie Vance
Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron
Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
Prop Assist: Lunora Reyes
Director of Audio: Scott Neff
Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
Audio Utility: Dina Ramli
Director of Photography: Eric Wann, Brennan Iketani
Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
Camera Operator: Elaine Pusey, Macy Armstrong
Assistant Director: Jonathan Hyon, Cameron Mitchell
Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
Production Manager: Tyler M. Kennedy, Jonathan Hyon
Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Tyrelle Anthony
Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
Director of IT: Tim Baker
IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
Director of Design: Ness Cardano
Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
Social Editor: Vida Robbins
Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
CEO: Alessandra Catanese
Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
CCO: Cory Midgarden
EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
OTHER SMOSHES:
Smosh: https://bit.ly/4wUu0jH
Smosh Pit: https://bit.ly/4aZo6Wa
Smosh Games: https://bit.ly/3TMpGVh
Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/4hpe1Wd
FOLLOW US:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@smosh
Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
- Ahoy mateys! It's Captain Trevor Evarts birthday week, sing him a jolly sea shanty! Shopify: Your landlord has a small business. Your ex has a small business. What are you waiting for? Start free at https://shopify.com/smosh. Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at https://RocketMoney.com/SMOSHMOUTH.
0:00 Intro
5:13 Preface to Piracy
11:17 Sponsor!
12:34 History of pirates and their roles
27:18 The Golden Age of Piracy
32:18 Sponsor!
33:51 Women in piracy & Black Sails
45:30 Trevor's favorite pirate(s)!
53:28 Rum, plundering ships, being a pirate
1:06:38 Favorite historical eras
SUBSCRIBE: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast
WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com
WHO YOU HEAR
Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
Trevor Evarts // https://www.instagram.com/trevorevarts/
WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
Director: Selina Garcia
Editor: Kristen O'Hare
Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
Production Designer: Cassie Vance
Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron
Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
Prop Assist: Lunora Reyes
Director of Audio: Scott Neff
Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
Audio Utility: Dina Ramli
Director of Photography: Eric Wann, Brennan Iketani
Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
Camera Operator: Elaine Pusey, Macy Armstrong
Assistant Director: Jonathan Hyon, Cameron Mitchell
Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
Production Manager: Tyler M. Kennedy, Jonathan Hyon
Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Tyrelle Anthony
Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
Director of IT: Tim Baker
IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
Director of Design: Ness Cardano
Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
Social Editor: Vida Robbins
Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
CEO: Alessandra Catanese
Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
CCO: Cory Midgarden
EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
OTHER SMOSHES:
Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh
Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit
Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames
Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/SubToSmoshAlike
FOLLOW US:
TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok
Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
- Can Amanda, Shayne, and Tommy slip in these phrases without getting caught? Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/SMOSHMOUTH #sponsored Shop now at https://Fabletics.com/smoshmouth to get 70- 80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP.
0:00 Intro
5:17 Amanda’s phrases
6:13 Tommy’s phrases
6:49 Shayne’s phrases
7:04 Promline!
12:49 Sponsor!
14:02 More on Promline and reality tv
33:21 Sponsor!
34:48 Khia Asylum, Traitors, and hairstyles
52:36 2000’s music, books, and Boston
1:13:35 Who won?
SUBSCRIBE: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast
WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com
WHO YOU HEAR
Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
Tommy Bowe // https://www.instagram.com/tomeybones/
WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
Director: Selina Garcia
Editor: Andre Gardere
Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
Production Designer: Cassie Vance
Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron, Emilie Anderson
Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
Director of Audio: Scott Neff
Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
Audio Utility: Dina Ramli
Director of Photography: James Hull, Brennan Iketani
Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
Camera Operator: Macy Armstrong
Assistant Director: Cameron Mitchell
Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
Production Manager: Jonathan Hyon, Tyler M. Kennedy
Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
Production Assistant: Caroline Smith
Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
Director of IT: Tim Baker
IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
Director of Design: Ness Cardano
Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
Director of Social Media: Erica Noboa
Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
Social Editor: Vida Robbins
Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
CEO: Alessandra Catanese
Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
CCO: Cory Midgarden
EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
OTHER SMOSHES:
Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh
Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit
Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames
Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/SubToSmoshAlike
FOLLOW US:
TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok
Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
- Smosh Mouth tables: Smash or Pass? Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at https://RocketMoney.com/SMOSHMOUTH. Get started today at https://StitchFix.com/smosh to get $20 off your first order. Shopify: Be your own boss. No dress code, no commute, no Steve from accounting. Free trial at https://shopify.com/smosh.
0:00 Intro
8:42 Sponsor!
10:23 Smash or Pass?
24:39 Sponsor!
25:51 Back to Smash or Pass
46:58 Sponsor!
48:16 Still Smashing or Passing
SUBSCRIBE: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast
WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com
WHO YOU HEAR
Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
Chanse McCrary // https://www.instagram.com/phatchanse/
WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
Director: Selina Garcia
Editor: Andre Gardere
Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
Production Designer: Cassie Vance
Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron, Emilie Anderson
Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
Prop Assistant: Lunora Reyes
Director of Audio: Scott Neff
Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
Audio Utility: Michael Alaynick
Director of Photography: James Hull, Brennan Iketani
Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
Camera Operator: Elaine Pusey
Assistant Director: Cameron Mitchell
Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
Production Manager: Jonathan Hyon, Tyler M. Kennedy
Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Michael Gomez
Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
Director of IT: Tim Baker
IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
Director of Design: Ness Cardano
Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
Director of Social Media: Erica Noboa
Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
Social Editor: Vida Robbins
Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
CEO: Alessandra Catanese
Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
CCO: Cory Midgarden
EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
OTHER SMOSHES:
Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh
Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit
Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames
Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/SubToSmoshAlike
FOLLOW US:
TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok
Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
More Comedy podcasts
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- Giggly SquadComedy
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- Baby, this is Keke PalmerComedy, Society & Culture
- Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonaldComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Society & Culture
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- Judge John HodgmanComedy, Kids & Family, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Madigan’s PubcastComedy, Stand-Up Comedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Adam and Dr. Drew ShowComedy, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
- Blocks w/ Neal BrennanComedy, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture
- Rodeo Time with Dale BrisbyChristianity, Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Sports, Wilderness
- Hasan Minhaj Doesn't KnowComedy, Comedy Interviews
- FlagrantComedy
- Girls Gotta EatComedy, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Not Gonna Lie with Kylie KelceComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Leyendas LegendariasComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Therapuss with Jake ShaneComedy
- Wrong Turns with Jameela JamilComedy, Comedy Interviews, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Are You Garbage? Comedy PodcastComedy
- Jeff Lewis Has IssuesComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The YardComedy, Leisure, Video Games
- The Adam Friedland ShowComedy, Comedy Interviews, News, Politics, Stand-Up Comedy
- So True with Caleb HearonComedy
- TigerBellyComedy, Society & Culture, Stand-Up Comedy
- Intimacy CoordinatorComedy
- La CotorrisaComedy
- H3 PodcastComedy
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico BeanComedy
- Once We Were SpacemenArts, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Spitballers Comedy PodcastComedy, Improv, Kids & Family
- رختکن بازندههاComedy, Comedy Interviews, Education, Health & Wellness, Leisure, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
About Smosh Mouth
Join Shayne Topp (short), Amanda Lehan-Canto (tall), and a rotating Smosh friend as we discuss what’s on our minds, what we’ve found on the internet, and other dumb ideas we’re cooking up.Podcast website
Listen to Smosh Mouth, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Smosh Mouth
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Smosh Mouth: Podcasts in Family