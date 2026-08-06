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Smosh Mouth

Smosh
ComedyComedy Interviews
Smosh Mouth
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248 episodes

  • Smosh Mouth

    #155 - They said, "Talk about whatever you want." Ok bet

    08/03/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    This is an everything bagel kind of episode. Your landlord has a small business. Your ex has a small business. What are you waiting for? Start free at https://shopify.com/smosh. Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/SMOSHMOUTH #sponsored Right now, save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 25% on everything else when you go to http://www.Casper.com. #sponsored
    0:00 Intro
    11:00 Sponsor!
    12:11 Books, being online & off, and human connection
    32:41 Sponsor! 
    33:58 Microwaving ice cream, movies, and parasitic outbreak
    48:42 Sponsor!
    50:02 Everything bagel of an episode tbh
    SMOSH MOUTH PODCAST
    Apple: https://apple.co/4fKXdI3
    Spotify: https://bit.ly/3TamRgM
    SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3TvXHJr
    WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com
    WHO YOU HEAR
    Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
    Olivia Sui // https://www.instagram.com/oliviasui/
    Spencer Agnew // https://www.instagram.com/spennser/
    WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
    Director: Selina Garcia
    Editor: Kristen O'Hare
    Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
    Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
    Production Designer: Cassie Vance
    Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
    Assistant Art Director: Alexander Norman, Courtney Chapman
    Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron
    Prop Assistant: Carly Hough, Lunora Reyes
    Director of Audio: Scott Neff
    Audio Mixer: Jose Perez
    Audio Utility: Lila Rowel
    Director of Photography: Eric Wann, Brennan Iketani
    Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
    Camera Operator: Matthew Faulkner
    Assistant Director: Jonathan Hyon
    Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
    Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
    Production Manager: Tyler M. Kennedy, Jonathan Hyon
    Production Coordinator: Caroline Smith, Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
    Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Michael Gomez
    Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
    DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
    DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
    Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
    Director of IT: Tim Baker
    IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
    Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
    Director of Design: Ness Cardano
    Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
    Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
    Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
    Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
    Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
    Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
    Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
    Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
    Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
    Social Editor: Vida Robbins
    Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
    Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
    Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
    Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
    Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
    Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
    Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
    People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
    People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
    CEO: Alessandra Catanese
    Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
    CCO: Cory Midgarden
    EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
    Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
    Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
    OTHER SMOSHES:
    Smosh: https://bit.ly/4wUu0jH
    Smosh Pit: https://bit.ly/4aZo6Wa
    Smosh Games: https://bit.ly/3TMpGVh
    Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/4hpe1Wd
    FOLLOW US:
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@smosh
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
    Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
  • Smosh Mouth

    #154 - Reading About YOUR Hometown Drama

    07/27/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Weird things go down in your hometowns! 60% off your first order, plus free shipping and free treats for life, when you head to https://Smalls.com/SMOSHMOUTH! Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/SMOSHMOUTH #sponsored Stop shopping and get styled today at https://StitchFix.com/smosh to get $20 off your
    first order.
    0:00 Intro
    12:07 Sponsor!
    13:30 Dishing out our fan’s hometown drama
    30:17 Sponsor!
    31:26 More hometown drama & lore
    51:10 Sponsor!
    52:22 Back to the drama
    SMOSH MOUTH PODCAST
    Apple: https://apple.co/4fKXdI3
    Spotify: https://bit.ly/3TamRgM
    SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3TvXHJr
    WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com
    WHO YOU HEAR
    Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
    Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
    Arasha // https://www.instagram.com/arashababy/
    WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
    Director: Selina Garcia
    Editor: Kristen O'Hare
    Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
    Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
    Production Designer: Cassie Vance
    Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
    Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
    Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron
    Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
    Prop Assist: Lunora Reyes
    Director of Audio: Scott Neff
    Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
    Audio Utility: Dina Ramli
    Director of Photography: Eric Wann, Brennan Iketani
    Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
    Camera Operator: Elaine Pusey, Macy Armstrong
    Assistant Director: Jonathan Hyon, Cameron Mitchell
    Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
    Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
    Production Manager: Tyler M. Kennedy, Jonathan Hyon
    Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
    Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Tyrelle Anthony
    Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
    DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
    DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
    Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
    Director of IT: Tim Baker
    IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
    Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
    Director of Design: Ness Cardano
    Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
    Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
    Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
    Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
    Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
    Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
    Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
    Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
    Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
    Social Editor: Vida Robbins
    Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
    Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
    Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
    Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
    Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
    Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
    Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
    People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
    People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
    CEO: Alessandra Catanese
    Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
    CCO: Cory Midgarden
    EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
    Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
    Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
    Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
    OTHER SMOSHES:
    Smosh: https://bit.ly/4wUu0jH
    Smosh Pit: https://bit.ly/4aZo6Wa
    Smosh Games: https://bit.ly/3TMpGVh
    Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/4hpe1Wd
    FOLLOW US:
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@smosh
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
    Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
  • Smosh Mouth

    #153 - Trevor's Pirate Obsession

    07/20/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Ahoy mateys! It's Captain Trevor Evarts birthday week, sing him a jolly sea shanty! Shopify: Your landlord has a small business. Your ex has a small business. What are you waiting for? Start free at https://shopify.com/smosh. Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at https://RocketMoney.com/SMOSHMOUTH.
    0:00 Intro
    5:13 Preface to Piracy
    11:17 Sponsor!
    12:34 History of pirates and their roles
    27:18 The Golden Age of Piracy
    32:18 Sponsor!
    33:51 Women in piracy & Black Sails
    45:30 Trevor's favorite pirate(s)!
    53:28 Rum, plundering ships, being a pirate
    1:06:38 Favorite historical eras 
    SUBSCRIBE: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast
    WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com 
    WHO YOU HEAR
    Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
    Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
    Trevor Evarts // https://www.instagram.com/trevorevarts/
    WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
    Director: Selina Garcia
    Editor: Kristen O'Hare
    Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
    Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
    Production Designer: Cassie Vance
    Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
    Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
    Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron
    Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
    Prop Assist: Lunora Reyes
    Director of Audio: Scott Neff
    Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
    Audio Utility: Dina Ramli
    Director of Photography: Eric Wann, Brennan Iketani
    Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
    Camera Operator: Elaine Pusey, Macy Armstrong
    Assistant Director: Jonathan Hyon, Cameron Mitchell
    Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
    Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
    Production Manager: Tyler M. Kennedy, Jonathan Hyon
    Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
    Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Tyrelle Anthony
    Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
    DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
    DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
    Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
    Director of IT: Tim Baker
    IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
    Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
    Director of Design: Ness Cardano
    Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
    Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
    Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
    Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
    Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
    Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
    Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
    Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
    Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
    Social Editor: Vida Robbins
    Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
    Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
    Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
    Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
    Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
    Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
    Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
    People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
    People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
    CEO: Alessandra Catanese
    Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
    CCO: Cory Midgarden
    EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
    Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
    Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
    Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
    OTHER SMOSHES:
    Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh
    Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit
    Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames
    Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/SubToSmoshAlike
    FOLLOW US:
    TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
    Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
  • Smosh Mouth

    #152 - Can We Get Away With This?

    07/13/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Can Amanda, Shayne, and Tommy slip in these phrases without getting caught? Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc: https://zocdoc.com/SMOSHMOUTH #sponsored Shop now at https://Fabletics.com/smoshmouth to get 70- 80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP.
    0:00 Intro
    5:17 Amanda’s phrases
    6:13 Tommy’s phrases
    6:49 Shayne’s phrases
    7:04 Promline!
    12:49 Sponsor! 
    14:02 More on Promline and reality tv
    33:21 Sponsor! 
    34:48 Khia Asylum, Traitors, and hairstyles
    52:36 2000’s music, books, and Boston
    1:13:35 Who won?
    SUBSCRIBE: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast
    WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com 
    WHO YOU HEAR
    Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
    Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
    Tommy Bowe // https://www.instagram.com/tomeybones/
    WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
    Director: Selina Garcia
    Editor: Andre Gardere
    Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
    Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
    Production Designer: Cassie Vance
    Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
    Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
    Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron, Emilie Anderson
    Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
    Director of Audio: Scott Neff
    Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
    Audio Utility: Dina Ramli
    Director of Photography: James Hull, Brennan Iketani
    Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
    Camera Operator: Macy Armstrong
    Assistant Director: Cameron Mitchell
    Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
    Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
    Production Manager: Jonathan Hyon, Tyler M. Kennedy
    Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
    Production Assistant: Caroline Smith
    Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
    DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
    DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
    Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
    Director of IT: Tim Baker
    IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
    Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
    Director of Design: Ness Cardano
    Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
    Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
    Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
    Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
    Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
    Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
    Director of Social Media: Erica Noboa
    Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
    Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
    Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
    Social Editor: Vida Robbins
    Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
    Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
    Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
    Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
    Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
    Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
    Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
    People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
    People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
    CEO: Alessandra Catanese
    Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
    CCO: Cory Midgarden
    EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
    Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
    Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
    Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
    OTHER SMOSHES:
    Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh
    Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit
    Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames
    Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/SubToSmoshAlike
    FOLLOW US:
    TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
    Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
  • Smosh Mouth

    #151 - We Play Smash Or Pass

    07/06/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Smosh Mouth tables: Smash or Pass? Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at https://RocketMoney.com/SMOSHMOUTH. Get started today at https://StitchFix.com/smosh to get $20 off your first order. Shopify: Be your own boss. No dress code, no commute, no Steve from accounting. Free trial at https://shopify.com/smosh.
     
    0:00 Intro
    8:42 Sponsor!
    10:23 Smash or Pass?
    24:39 Sponsor!
    25:51 Back to Smash or Pass
    46:58 Sponsor!
    48:16 Still Smashing or Passing
    SUBSCRIBE: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshCast
    WEAR OUR JOKES: https://smosh.com 
    WHO YOU HEAR
    Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/
    Amanda Lehan-Canto // https://www.instagram.com/filmingamanda/
    Chanse McCrary // https://www.instagram.com/phatchanse/
    WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)
    Director: Selina Garcia
    Editor: Andre Gardere
    Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia
    Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia
    Production Designer: Cassie Vance
    Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby
    Assistant Art Director: Courtney Chapman
    Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron, Emilie Anderson
    Stage Manager: Alex Aguilar
    Prop Assistant: Lunora Reyes
    Director of Audio: Scott Neff
    Audio Mixer: Matt Taylor
    Audio Utility: Michael Alaynick
    Director of Photography: James Hull, Brennan Iketani
    Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull
    Camera Operator: Elaine Pusey
    Assistant Director: Cameron Mitchell
    Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes
    Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa
    Production Manager: Jonathan Hyon, Tyler M. Kennedy
    Production Coordinator: Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover
    Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Michael Gomez
    Director of Post Production: Luke Baker
    DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran
    DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene
    Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez
    Director of IT: Tim Baker
    IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee
    Sound Editor: Gareth Hird
    Director of Design: Ness Cardano
    Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck
    Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor
    Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch
    Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones
    Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla
    Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman
    Director of Social Media: Erica Noboa
    Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler
    Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn
    Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales
    Social Editor: Vida Robbins
    Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers
    Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays
    Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer
    Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease
    Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack
    Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis
    Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses
    People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink
    People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt
    CEO: Alessandra Catanese
    Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox
    CCO: Cory Midgarden
    EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker
    Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis
    Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead
    Executive Assistant: Jackie Reilly
    OTHER SMOSHES:
    Smosh: https://smo.sh/Sub2Smosh
    Smosh Pit: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshPit
    Smosh Games: https://smo.sh/Sub2SmoshGames
    Smosh Alike: https://bit.ly/SubToSmoshAlike
    FOLLOW US:
    TikTok: https://smo.sh/TikTok
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/smosh
    Facebook: https://facebook.com/smosh
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About Smosh Mouth
Join Shayne Topp (short), Amanda Lehan-Canto (tall), and a rotating Smosh friend as we discuss what’s on our minds, what we’ve found on the internet, and other dumb ideas we’re cooking up.
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