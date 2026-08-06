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0:00 Intro

11:00 Sponsor!

12:11 Books, being online & off, and human connection

32:41 Sponsor!

33:58 Microwaving ice cream, movies, and parasitic outbreak

48:42 Sponsor!

50:02 Everything bagel of an episode tbh

SMOSH MOUTH PODCAST

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WHO YOU HEAR

Shayne Topp // https://www.instagram.com/shaynetopp/

Olivia Sui // https://www.instagram.com/oliviasui/

Spencer Agnew // https://www.instagram.com/spennser/

WHO YOU DON’T HEAR (usually)

Director: Selina Garcia

Editor: Kristen O'Hare

Producer: Amanda Lehan-Canto, Shayne Topp, Selina Garcia

Podcasts Producer: Selina Garcia

Production Designer: Cassie Vance

Art Director: Adrian Sheen, Erin Kuschner, Josie Bellerby

Assistant Art Director: Alexander Norman, Courtney Chapman

Prop Master: Abigail Schmidt, Bridgette Baron

Prop Assistant: Carly Hough, Lunora Reyes

Director of Audio: Scott Neff

Audio Mixer: Jose Perez

Audio Utility: Lila Rowel

Director of Photography: Eric Wann, Brennan Iketani

Videographer: Eric Wann, James Hull

Camera Operator: Matthew Faulkner

Assistant Director: Jonathan Hyon

Executive Vice President of Production: Amanda Barnes

Director of Production: Alexcina Figueroa

Production Manager: Tyler M. Kennedy, Jonathan Hyon

Production Coordinator: Caroline Smith, Oliver Wehlander, Zianne Hoover

Production Assistant: Caroline Smith, Michael Gomez

Director of Post Production: Luke Baker

DIT/Lead AE: Matt Duran

DIT/AE: Beni Kimuene

Post Production Coordinator: Ariana Martinez

Director of IT: Tim Baker

IT & Equipment Coordinator: Lopati Ho Chee

Sound Editor: Gareth Hird

Director of Design: Ness Cardano

Senior Motion & Branding Designer: Christie Hauck

Senior Graphic Designer: Jay Taylor

Graphic Designer: Monica Ravitch

Director of Channel Operations: Lizzy Jones

Channel Operations Manager: Audrey Carganilla

Channel Operations Coordinator: Sabrina Lieberman

Social Media Associate Producer: Peter Ditzler

Social Media Manager: Kim Wilborn

Social Media Coordinator: Margaux Bernales

Social Editor: Vida Robbins

Merchandising Manager: Mallory Myers

Brand Partnership Manager: Chloe Mays

Brand Partnerships Coordinating Producer: Liz Kummer

Operations Manager: Marshall A. Pease

Operations Coordinator: Sara Faltersack

Financial Operations Specialist: Natalie Lewis

Talent Coordinator: Danielle Moses

People & Culture Manager: Katie Fink

People & Culture Coordinator: Hannah Merritt

CEO: Alessandra Catanese

Executive Producers: Anthony Padilla, Ian Hecox

CCO: Cory Midgarden

EVP of Programming & Development: Kiana Parker

Producer, Special Projects: Rachel Collis

Executive Coordinator: Katelyn Hempstead

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