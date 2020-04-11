SMOSH MOUTH PODCAST

Join Shayne Topp (short), Amanda Lehan-Canto (tall), and a rotating Smosh friend as we discuss what’s on our minds, what we’ve found on the internet, and other ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 93
#1 - Anthony’s Our Boss Again w/ Courtney Miller
Shayne, Amanda, and Courtney talk about their reactions to Anthony returning, read wedding stories on Reddit, and some of their favorite characters they've created.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/26/2023
1:02:07
Why Sarah is Leaving Smosh (*not clickbait*) (*emotional*)
This isn’t clickbait, we swear! Everyone’s favorite Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper personified— Sarah Whittle, is saying farewell to Smosh! In this special episode of the SmoshCast, Sarah opens up to Ian, Courtney, and Shayne about why she’s leaving us (for real this time) and shares some of her favorite Smosh memories.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2021
1:10:42
#89 - Smosh Turns 15!
Ian, Courtney, Damien and Shayne are looking back on 15 years of Smosh history, from Boxman to Food Battles, and ending this episode with what may just be the biggest Shoot Dood of all time.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
11/18/2020
1:41:19
#88 - The One About Friendship (that's a Friends reference, get it?)
Courtney, Olivia, Keith and Jackie help you out with some advice on the toughest friendship situations, and open up about the impactful friendships in their lives along the way.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
11/11/2020
1:08:18
#87 - The Truth About Eat It or Yeet It
You may think you know him from the iconic Garrett cam, but this week, Courtney and Shayne are sitting down with Mr. Malic Acid himself to reveal the truth about Eat It or Yeet It and react to your wild assumptions about the man behind the madness.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices