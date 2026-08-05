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516 episodes
- 00:00 Church Announcements
02:55 Tuskegee University Bans Durags and Bonnets
19:29 Brittney Griner Files for Divorce
28:12 Jonah Hill
Join the patreon to support the creators and the content you would like to see.
www.kevonstagestudios.com
Check out more of kev at www.kevonstage.com
- Join the patreon to support the creators and the content you would like to see.
www.kevonstagestudios.com
Check out more of kev at www.kevonstage.com
00:00 Church Announcements
03:15 Unruly Cousins: Aerial Arts
06:36 Lebron is OUT OF LA
29:07 Ryan Clark got FIRED
41:10 BLACK PANTHER 3
55:20 Netflix Trend Gone WRONG
- Full episodes will be back in August. SUMMER HOURS. If you'd like to listen to the full version of this episode please join the Stage Krew www.kevonstagestudios.com
Join the patreon to support the creators and the content you would like to see.
www.kevonstagestudios.com
Check out more of kev at www.kevonstage.com
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About Here's The Thing
Here's The Thing is podcast with @ThatChickAngel and @KevOnStage. Buckle up its LIT.Podcast website
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