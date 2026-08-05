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Here's The Thing

KevOnStage ThatChickAngel
ComedyEntertainment News
Here's The Thing
Latest episode

516 episodes

  • Here's The Thing

    Tuskegee University Bans Durags & Bonnets

    08/05/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    00:00 Church Announcements
    02:55 Tuskegee University Bans Durags and Bonnets
    19:29 Brittney Griner Files for Divorce
    28:12 Jonah Hill
    Join the patreon to support the creators and the content you would like to see. 
    www.kevonstagestudios.com
    Check out more of kev at www.kevonstage.com
  • Here's The Thing

    Here's The Thing is CHANGING...

    08/03/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Join the patreon to support the creators and the content you would like to see. 
    www.kevonstagestudios.com
    Check out more of kev at www.kevonstage.com
    00:00 Church Announcements
    03:15 Unruly Cousins: Aerial Arts
    06:36 Lebron is OUT OF LA
    29:07 Ryan Clark got FIRED
    41:10 BLACK PANTHER 3
    55:20 Netflix Trend Gone WRONG
  • Here's The Thing

    Christian Based Chinese Restaurants [Free Patreon Clip] | #heresthething

    07/22/2026 | 11 mins.
    Full episodes will be back in August. SUMMER HOURS. If you'd like to listen to the full version of this episode please join the Stage Krew www.kevonstagestudios.com
    Join the patreon to support the creators and the content you would like to see. 
    www.kevonstagestudios.com
    Check out more of kev at www.kevonstage.com
  • Here's The Thing

    Lindsey Graham GONE [Free Patreon Clip]

    07/15/2026 | 8 mins.
    Full episodes will be back in August. SUMMER HOURS. If you'd like to listen to the full version of this episode please join the Stage Krew www.kevonstagestudios.com
  • Here's The Thing

    GUCCI MANE ROBBERY TAPE LEAKS [FREE PATREON CLIP]

    07/08/2026 | 11 mins.
    Full episodes will be back in August. SUMMER HOURS. If you'd like to listen to the full version of this episode please join the Stage Krew www.kevonstagestudios.com
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About Here's The Thing
Here's The Thing is podcast with @ThatChickAngel and @KevOnStage. Buckle up its LIT. 
Podcast website
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