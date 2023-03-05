Here's The Thing is podcast with @ThatChickAngel and @KevOnStage. Buckle up its LIT. More
Available Episodes
5 of 280
Houston Pool Party for SECKS!
00:00 Church Announcments
19:44 Houston Pool Party for SECKS!
47:00 Orgasms at the Orchestra
55:40 "Would You Date a Bus Driver?"
5/3/2023
1:14:09
The 90's R&B Tournament [PART 2]
If you want to hear the rest of this episode and a bonus episode of Here's The Thing EVERY WEEK, click the link!
https://linktr.ee/Kevonstagestudios
4/27/2023
19:21
The 90's R&B Tournament!
4/26/2023
1:19:35
Could you Twerk on somebody other than your spouse?!
00:00 Church announcements
03:26 Could You Twerk on somebody other than your spouse?!
19:45 MillerKnoll CEO says stop asking for bonuses
32:20 Jalen Hurts got PAID
36:22 Anthony Bass BIG Mad at United Airlines
4/19/2023
1:01:50
Is Therapy Speak Making us Selfish?!
If you want to hear the rest of this episode and a bonus episode of Here's The Thing EVERY WEEK, click the link!
https://linktr.ee/Kevonstagestudios