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300 episodes
- FMK, Do we drink the milk after we eat cereal. Do we say goodnight?
☎️ 442-777-3331 (Advice/Confess/Anything)
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Only Ginnitals: Paige Ginn
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- Listening to the podcast got him in trouble with HR! How can you tell if somebody’s into you?
☎️ 442-777-3331 (Advice/Confess/Anything)
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The Viral Podcast Socials
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Follow Paige Ginn
Only Ginnitals: Paige Ginn
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Follow Chelcie Lynn
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- On today's broadcast we are joined by Greg aka "Where is Greg"! Tune in to hear some great calls!
☎️ 442-777-3331 (Advice/Confess/Anything)👚 Viral Merch: https://theviralpodcast.co/collections/new
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The Viral Podcast Socials
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GinnOnly Ginnitals: Paige Ginn
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Follow Chelcie Lynn
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Follow Maggie
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- The baby girls talk about dating and what it’s like being single. Love /Hate and some cool calls!
☎️ 442-777-3331 (Advice/Confess/Anything)
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The Viral Podcast Socials
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theviralpodcast/
TikTok - https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMR7cL7Gv/
X - https://x.com/theviralpod
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/chelcieandpaige
Follow Paige Ginn
Only Ginnitals: Paige Ginn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paigeginn/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@paigeginn?_t=8rHrmyNWHUc&_r=1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/17vvn9St77/?mibextid=LQQJ4d
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@PaigeGinn13?si=GFbCo8lfLLWntygB
Follow Chelcie Lynn
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/chelcielynn
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TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chelcielynn?_t=8rHrmXWzjrS&_r=1
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YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ChelcieLynn?si=QrI1ejusaWX_fik4
Follow Maggie
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Wilson_giirl?si=SbCGIpdoG6_RCM_T
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wilson_giirl/profilecard/?igsh=MXZ6YTJjNDA2Zzk1cg==
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wilson_giirl?_t=8rHtJMtL3Fe&_r=1
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🎧 Listen to us on these platforms
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-viral-podcast/id1586027993
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- I got fired from Wendy’s for having a 3 some with my boss! Do we like our sandwiches toasted or cold? Truck driver daddy calls in.
☎️ 442-777-3331 (Advice/Confess/Anything)
👚 Viral Merch: https://theviralpodcast.co/collections/new
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The Viral Podcast Socials
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theviralpodcast/
TikTok - https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMR7cL7Gv/
X - https://x.com/theviralpod
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/chelcieandpaige
Follow Paige Ginn
Only Ginnitals: Paige Ginn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paigeginn/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@paigeginn?_t=8rHrmyNWHUc&_r=1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/17vvn9St77/?mibextid=LQQJ4d
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@PaigeGinn13?si=GFbCo8lfLLWntygB
Follow Chelcie Lynn
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/chelcielynn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chelcielynn_?igsh=MXIxdnFyNTZuZGF5bA==
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chelcielynn?_t=8rHrmXWzjrS&_r=1
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/19rrRdyEzC/?mibextid=LQQJ4d
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ChelcieLynn?si=QrI1ejusaWX_fik4
Follow Maggie
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Wilson_giirl?si=SbCGIpdoG6_RCM_T
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wilson_giirl/profilecard/?igsh=MXZ6YTJjNDA2Zzk1cg==
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wilson_giirl?_t=8rHtJMtL3Fe&_r=1
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**Support our sponsors for this episode **
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About The Viral Podcast
Chelcie Lynn and Paige Ginn are comedians not therapists, but they have a podcast which is pretty much the same thing.Podcast website
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