The Viral Podcast Ep. 79
The Viral Podcast Ep. 79

Chelcie Lynn and Paige Ginn discuss toilet seat etiquette, Are people pooping on the off ramps? Juicy office hook-up confessions! Narcissistic partners, when is enough enough? Give us a call 442-777-3331 Ask/tell/confess
5/2/2023
1:11:59
The Viral Podcast Ep. 78
The Viral Podcast Ep. 78

Chelcie Lynn and Paige Ginn are joined today by a surprise guest. Tune in to learn a lot about Paige's Dad and Chelcie's stepdad. Love interest at 77 years young. Remembering great teachers, neighbors that wont leave you alone, guys that hide their c%m. Give us a call at 442-777-3331 Ask/Confess/Anything
4/25/2023
1:25:54
The Viral Podcast Ep. 77
The Viral Podcast Ep. 77

Chelcie Lynn and Paige Ginn talk about Lola turning 13! Are we dating the same guy Facebook page, How do you know when a girl really has an orgasm? Brett gets out of line and needs a talking to. When is a good time to have kids? 442-777-3331 Give us a call! Ask/Confess/Anything
4/18/2023
1:41:49
The Viral Podcast Ep. 76
The Viral Podcast Ep. 76

Chelcie Lynn and Paige Ginn discuss cheating husbands. Prolonged birth control effects. Having ticks in places they shouldn't be. Trivia-y'all and lean forward. 442-777-3331 Give us a call! Ask/Confess/Anything
4/11/2023
2:05:50
The Viral Podcast Ep. 75
The Viral Podcast Ep. 75

Chelcie Lynn and Paige Ginn give heart throbbing advice while continuing to take over the world. Vlog your breakup's, go out and see the world. Spending Valentine's day with your Ex's baby mama. What do you think about a 27 year age gap?