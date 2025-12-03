Is there a doctor on the spaceship?
There is now. Nathan received an honorary doctorate – a moment he may never have reached without learning to deploy his alter ego during auditions. Also, both Alan and Nathan speak fluent Czech… thanks to dubbing.
Follow Once We Were Spacemen wherever you get your podcasts.Listen to extended episodes a whole week early by joining our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/cw/OnceWeWereSpacemen).Once We Were Spacemen is a Collision33 production.
Once We Were Warrior Women with Gina Torres
Gina Torres is known for playing the formidable Jessica Pearson in Suits and its spinoff Pearson. But before she became a star, she attended New York's legendary Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School (remember Fame?). She also did stunt shows in rubber pants… because every career has its chapters. And once, Gina and Alan shared an on-screen kiss that Alan remembers in remarkable detail. He never misses a chance to tell that story. Nathan loves giving him a hard time about it.
Once We Were Scrappers
Sure, Nathan and Alan have stellar careers now – they're number ones on their respective shows! (Have they mentioned that before?) But once upon a time, they were just starting out, hustling to make it in Hollywood. Alan was once the 104th actor to audition for a role because the casting director didn't want to call him. And another time, Nathan played an octopus named 42.
Once We Were beJeweled with Jewel Staite
Now, Jewel Staite stars in Family Law and enjoys making cooking videos for her YouTube channel. But once, she was the youngest cast member on Firefly… despite the fact that she’d already been a working actor for years. She was also once Canadian and – actually – that one still stands. Find Jewel's cooking videos (and much more) on her YouTube channel: @JewelStaiteOfficial.
Once We Were Spacemen with Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk
Once, Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk were spacemen… who played a lot of Halo in their downtime. They once did a photo shoot in the back of a Walmart, and this other time Nathan got revenge on an inconsiderate neighbor. And once… you know what, you should probably just listen to the episode.
Nathan FIllion and Alan Tudyk were once spacemen. Since co-starring on Firefly, they have also been aliens, mystery writers, veterinarians, superheroes, chickens, robots, and policemen. Now, they’re doing a podcast where they get to know their fellow creatives, learning about who they once were and what they’re up to now. This is that podcast.
Listen to Once We Were Spacemen wherever your mom gets her podcasts. If you’d like to listen early, join our community on Patreon. Once We Were Spacemen is a Collision33 production.