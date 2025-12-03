Once We Were Warrior Women with Gina Torres

​​Gina Torres is known for playing the formidable Jessica Pearson in Suits and its spinoff Pearson. But before she became a star, she attended New York's legendary Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School (remember Fame?). She also did stunt shows in rubber pants… because every career has its chapters. And once, Gina and Alan shared an on-screen kiss that Alan remembers in remarkable detail. He never misses a chance to tell that story. Nathan loves giving him a hard time about it. Follow Once We Were Spacemen wherever you get your podcasts.Listen to extended episodes a whole week early by joining our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/cw/OnceWeWereSpacemen). Once We Were Spacemen is a Collision33 production.