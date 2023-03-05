Crime stories from the golden age. Old Time Radio is filled with cops, robbers, and private investigators...Lets reopen the cases and hear these great stories a... More
Crime And Peter Chambers and Rogue’s Gallery
Case Closed begins with Crime And Peter Chambers this week. We'll hear his story from April 13, 1954, The Alan Lewis Murder. (23:57) We close out this episode with Blood On The Sand, from Rogue's Gallery. That story aired December 13, 1945.
5/31/2023
Boston Blackie and Stand By For Crime
This week's hour of mystery begins with The Undersea Murder, the October 1, 1946, episode of Boston Blackie. (25:57) Case Closed concludes with Stand By For Crime and their story, The Sniper. That episode originally aired sometime in 1953.
5/24/2023
Murder By Experts and Gang Busters
Case Closed begins with Murder By Experts this week. We'll hear its first episode, Summer Heat, which aired on June 13, 1949. (29:15) Ours second story is The Case Of The Alcatraz Prison Riot, from Gang Busters. That story aired May 11, 1946.
5/17/2023
Night Watch and Unit 99
True crime on this week's Case Closed with the April 12, 1954, episode of Night Watch titled, 311 Southgate. (22:05) Unit 99 follows that with Ambulance Follow-Up, their episode from November 29, 1957.
5/10/2023
The Line-Up and Sherlock Holmes
Case Closed begins with The Line-Up, and their story from February 22, 1951, The Silver Swan Case. (30:50) Our second story is The Strange Death Of Mrs. Abernetty, from Sherlock Holmes. That episode originally aired November 30, 1946.