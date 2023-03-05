Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 125
  • Crime And Peter Chambers and Rogue’s Gallery
    Case Closed begins with Crime And Peter Chambers this week. We'll hear his story from April 13, 1954, The Alan Lewis Murder. (23:57) We close out this episode with Blood On The Sand, from Rogue's Gallery. That story aired December 13, 1945. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/CaseClosed846.mp3 Download CaseClosed846 | Subscribe | Support Case Closed Your support makes Case Closed possible. If [...]
    5/31/2023
  • Boston Blackie and Stand By For Crime
    This week's hour of mystery begins with The Undersea Murder, the October 1, 1946, episode of Boston Blackie. (25:57) Case Closed concludes with Stand By For Crime and their story, The Sniper. That episode originally aired sometime in 1953. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/CaseClosed845.mp3 Download CaseClosed845 | Subscribe | Support Case Closed
    5/24/2023
  • Murder By Experts and Gang Busters
    Case Closed begins with Murder By Experts this week. We'll hear its first episode, Summer Heat, which aired on June 13, 1949. (29:15) Ours second story is The Case Of The Alcatraz Prison Riot, from Gang Busters. That story aired May 11, 1946. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/CaseClosed844.mp3 Download CaseClosed844 | Subscribe | Support Case Closed
    5/17/2023
  • Night Watch and Unit 99
    True crime on this week's Case Closed with the April 12, 1954, episode of Night Watch titled, 311 Southgate. (22:05) Unit 99 follows that with Ambulance Follow-Up, their episode from November 29, 1957. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/CaseClosed843.mp3 Download CaseClosed843 | Subscribe | Support Case Closed Your support makes Case Closed possible. If you’re able to help out, [...]
    5/10/2023
  • The Line-Up and Sherlock Holmes
    Case Closed begins with The Line-Up, and their story from February 22, 1951, The Silver Swan Case. (30:50) Our second story is The Strange Death Of Mrs. Abernetty, from Sherlock Holmes. That episode originally aired November 30, 1946. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/CaseClosed842.mp3 Download CaseClosed842 | Subscribe | Support Case Closed
    5/3/2023

More Arts podcasts

About Case Closed! (old time radio)

Crime stories from the golden age. Old Time Radio is filled with cops, robbers, and private investigators...Lets reopen the cases and hear these great stories again!
