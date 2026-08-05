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187 episodes
- Gang Busters starts off this week's Case Closed with The Case Of The Temperate Thief, its story from September 30, 1950. (24:33) Next, Philo Vance in, The Cover Girl Murder Case. That episode aired October 12, 1948. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/CaseClosed1012.mp3 Download CaseClosed1012 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Case Closed
- This week on Case Closed, our first story is The Misplaced Laundry Case, from Richard Diamond Private Detective. That episode aired September 6, 1950. (29:55) Then, Let George Do It brings us, Drop Dead. That story aired July 22, 1951. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/CaseClosed1011.mp3 Download CaseClosed1011 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Case Closed
- This week's hour of mystery begins with The Adventures Of Sam Spade. We'll hear The SQP Caper, his story from November 7, 1948. (25:03) Our second story is The Impolite Corpse, the December 8, 1950, episode of The New Adventures Of Nero Wolfe. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/CaseClosed1010.mp3 Download CaseClosed1010 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Case Closed
- This week on Case Closed, The Ambitious Widow, from This Is Your FBI is up first. That story aired August 22, 1947. (29:20) Nick Carter, Master Detective brings us our second story with, The Body On The Slab, his story from November 3, 1943. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/CaseClosed1009.mp3 Download CaseClosed1009 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Case Closed
- This week's hour of mystery begins with Sherlock Holmes on The CBS Radio Mystery Theater. We'll hear The Boscombe Pool Mystery, from May 31, 1977. (45:52) Five Minute Mysteries follows with Three Scarlet Letters, from 1947. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/CaseClosed1008.mp3 Download CaseClosed1008 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Case Closed Your donation of any amount keeps Case Closed coming every week. Visit Donate.RelicRadio.com if [...]
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About Case Closed! (old time radio)
Crime stories from the golden age. Old Time Radio is filled with cops, robbers, and private investigators...Lets reopen the cases and hear these great stories again!Podcast website
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