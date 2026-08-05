This week on Case Closed, The Ambitious Widow, from This Is Your FBI is up first. That story aired August 22, 1947. (29:20) Nick Carter, Master Detective brings us our second story with, The Body On The Slab, his story from November 3, 1943. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/CaseClosed1009.mp3 Download CaseClosed1009 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Case Closed