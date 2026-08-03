Relic Radio Sci-Fi (old time radio)

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187 episodes
- We’ll hear from 2000 Plus on this week’s Relic Radio Science Fiction. From the early 1950’s, here’s their story, The Robot Killer. Listen to more from 2000 Plus https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/SciFi944.mp3 Download SciFi944 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Relic Radio Science Fiction
- This week on Relic Radio Science Fiction, we hear the September 7, 1952, broadcast from Hollywood Star Playhouse titled, The Tenth Planet. Listen to more from The Hollywood Star Playhouse https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/SciFi943.mp3 Download SciFi943 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Relic Radio Science Fiction
- This week on Relic Radio Science Fiction, we hear from X Minus One with their story from March 28,1956, A Pail Of Air. Listen to more from X Minus One https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/SciFi942.mp3 Download SciFi942 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Relic Radio Science Fiction
- We hear The Challenge Of Space on this week’s Relic Radio Science Fiction. Here’s the episode from May 11, 1970, titled, The Screwball Satellite. Listen to more from The Challenge Of Space https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/SciFi941.mp3 Download SciFi941 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Relic Radio Science Fiction Your support makes this show possible. If you’d like to help, visit donate.relicradio.com for more information. Thank [...]
- We hear from Dimension X on this week’s Relic Radio Science Fiction. Here’s Report On The Barnhouse Effect, episode 3 from the series, from April 22, 1950. Listen to more from Dimension X https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/SciFi940.mp3 Download SciFi940 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Relic Radio Science Fiction Your support makes this show possible. If you’d like to help, visit donate.relicradio.com for more information. [...]
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About Relic Radio Sci-Fi (old time radio)
Relic Radio Science Fiction brings you old time radio stories from sci-fi's greatest writers, as well as original stories for shows like Dimension X, X Minus 1, 2000 Plus, Beyond Tomorrow, and much more! Travel through space and time as they saw it all those years ago.Podcast website
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Relic Radio Sci-Fi (old time radio)
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