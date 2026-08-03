Relic Radio Sci-Fi (old time radio)

We hear The Challenge Of Space on this week’s Relic Radio Science Fiction. Here’s the episode from May 11, 1970, titled, The Screwball Satellite. Listen to more from The Challenge Of Space https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/SciFi941.mp3 Download SciFi941 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Relic Radio Science Fiction Your support makes this show possible. If you’d like to help, visit donate.relicradio.com for more information. Thank [...]