Relic Radio Sci-Fi (old time radio)

Available Episodes

5 of 125
  • A Stranger Among Us by The CBS Radio Mystery Theater
    This week on Relic Radio Science Fiction, we hear from The CBS Radio Mystery Theater with their episode from July 7, 1977, A Stranger Among Us. Listen to more from The CBS Radio Mystery Theater https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/SciFi776.mp3 Download SciFi776 | Subscribe | Support Relic Radio Science Fiction
    5/15/2023
  • It’s A Work Of Art by Theater Five
    Theater Five brings our Relic Radio Science Fiction story this week. We'll hear It's A Work Of Art, their broadcast from February 18, 1965. Listen to more Theater Five https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/SciFi775.mp3 Download SciFi775 | Subscribe | Support RelicRadio.com
    5/8/2023
  • A Wind Is Rising by X Minus One
    This week on Relic Radio Science Fiction, X Minus One brings us their story, A Wind Is Rising. This episode originally aired October 3, 1957. Listen to more from X Minus One https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/SciFi774.mp3 Download SciFi774 | Subscribe | Support Relic Radio
    5/1/2023
  • Time Traveler by Exploring Tomorrow
    Relic Radio Science Fiction features Exploring Tomorrow this week. The episode we'll hear could be titled Time Traveler, or Meddler's Moon (I don't get the moon reference after listening though). It may have aired May 21, 1958. Listen to more Exploring Tomorrow https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12022/SciFi773.mp3 Download SciFi773
    4/24/2023
  • Arctic Encounter by The CBS Radio Mystery Theater
    This week’s serving of sci-fi comes from the CBS Radio Mystery Theater.  We’ll hear their episode from May 26, 1978 titled, Arctic Encounter. Listen to more from The CBS Radio Mystery Theater https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12022/SciFi772.mp3 Download SciFi772
    4/17/2023

