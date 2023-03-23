A new weekly podcast featuring the most riveting news in fashion and culture. The half-hour show celebrates a spirit of discovery, from Vogue’s unique take on t... More
Karl Lagerfeld Had (Very Fancy!) TV Dinners
This week on the show, Chloe and Chioma talk to Amanda Harlech, Karl Lagerfeld’s muse. This year’s Met Gala theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Harlech talks about working closely with Karl. She also tells of dance classes he organized and sharing their version of a TV dinner – a catered meal in front of a giant flatscreen watching French soap operas.
4/27/2023
40:46
Behind the Scenes at the Met Gala
This week is the first of three special episodes taking you inside the Met Gala. Chioma and Chloe recall their Met Gala past looks. Then, the people who plan the Met Gala discuss all the ins and outs of planning the biggest party of the year.
4/20/2023
33:52
The Making of Vogue's May Cover | PLUS The Man Behind Pharrell, A$AP, & The Weeknd's Style
This week on the show, Chioma and Chloe talk to Vogue Global Talent Casting Director Ignacio “Iggy” Murillo about the circus hoops required to get ten of the top models under one roof for Vogue’s May cover. Then we talk to stylist Matthew Henson, who is responsible for the looks of some of the most stylish men in the entertainment business including Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd.
4/13/2023
40:33
Euphoria Fashion | PLUS Stormy Daniels and Deeda Blair
This week, two style mavens who recently published coffee table style bibles: costume designer, stylist and producer, Heidi Bivens, whose new book “Euphoria Fashion” is out this week and Deeda Blair, paragon of sumptuous restraint and author of “Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, Fantasy.” Also, Vogue Contributing Writer Maya Singer on her Stormy Daniels profile, and Vogue.com Senior Fashion and Style writer Christian Allaire on cultural appropriation vs. appreciation in fashion.
4/6/2023
54:11
Inside the Vogue Closet with Virginia Smith | PLUS Ukrainian Designer Bevza Designing from Kiev
Vogue’s Virginia Smith talks to Chloe and Chioma about creating some of the most iconic Vogue photo shoots, and what the Vogue fashion closet is really like. Also, Ukrainian designer Svetlana Bevza talks about continuing her business in Kyiv a year into the invasion.
A new weekly podcast featuring the most riveting news in fashion and culture. The half-hour show celebrates a spirit of discovery, from Vogue’s unique take on the big stories to elevating undertold stories from around the globe. The Run-Through will cover the latest on red carpets and runways, peer into political and cultural events, and note remarkable triumphs of style.
For more from Vogue in audio, check out our fashion history podcast In VOGUE