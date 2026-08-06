Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
326 episodes
- Legendary former Vogue editor Candy Pratts Price once famously declared “September is the January of fashion.” Candy joined Chloe Malle and Director of Global Fashion Network Virginia Smith on The Run-Through to share her thoughts on this past September, and tell us all the juicy stories from her many lives in the world of fashion. Today, we’re revisiting that conversation.
After graduating from F.I.T., Candy got her start working at French shoemaker Charles Jourdan’s boutique on 55th Street in Manhattan. This was the 1970s and employees at the boutique enjoyed free weekly hair appointments. Her customers were the chicest women in New York, including none other than Jackie Kennedy.
While she was busy making a name for herself on the fashion scene, Candy also made frequent appearances at Studio 54, dressing in everything from mules, bandeau tops, riding pants, rhinestones, patent leather and lots of latex.
Chloe and Virginia share lots of laughs reflecting on the early days of Vogue with Candy!
The Run-Through with Vogue is your go-to podcast where fashion meets culture. Hosted by Chloe Malle, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue U.S.; Chioma Nnadi, Head of British Vogue; and Nicole Phelps, Director of Vogue Runway, each episode features the latest fashion news and exclusive designer and celebrity interviews.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Today we’re revisiting our interview with the one and only Law Roach! The man behind Zendaya’s image talked to Chloe and Chioma about styling her Vogue covers, her iconic red carpet ‘fits, and whether or not he’s still retired (you will have to listen to find out!).
The Run-Through with Vogue is your go-to podcast where fashion meets culture. Hosted by Chloe Malle, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue U.S.; Chioma Nnadi, Head of British Vogue; and Nicole Phelps, Director of Vogue Runway, each episode features the latest fashion news and exclusive designer and celebrity interviews.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- “Every day I believed I was living some version of what this person really experienced,” actor Dominic Sessa told guest hosts Marley Marius and Hannah Jackson of the experience of filming Tony on this week’s episode of The Run-Through. The person he is referring to is beloved chef and food writer Anthony Bourdain, whose mythology and fandom seems to only have grown since his tragic passing in 2018.
Tony, which comes to theaters on August 7th and was directed by Matt Johnson, captures a very brief time in Bourdain’s life during a summer working as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Along with co-stars Antonio Banderas, Leo Woodhall, Stavros Halkias, and Emilia Jones, he spent four weeks on Cape Cod recreating a version of Bourdain’s coming-of-age lore.
Johnson’s directing style often involves allowing the actors to improvise and act on the fly, which was a new challenge for the young actor. It was intimidating of course, but I was really comfortable with these people,” Sessa said. He confirmed what viewers of Tony might hope to be true—Halkias improvised all of his punchy insults including when he says “flaco means an acrobatic that jumps from ass to ass.”
Despite being on a tight shooting schedule, the cast got quite close and Sessa learned a lot working with acting heavyweight Banderas. Audiences will see Sessa hold his own with Banderas, but while Sessa can act, he is not quite as skilled in the kitchen. He claimed to be able to boil water and make pasta and “I guess I learned how to shuck oysters,” he told the podcast, “and I got better at washing dishes.” Banderas on the other hand is a skilled cook. Recently, while doing press with him for a film in Málaga, Banderas cooked a memorable paella for Sessa.
The New York Tony premiere took place earlier this week and Sessa sported a chic Celine by Michael Rider look. “I'm afraid to say that when I'm not doing things like this, I dress like shit for the most part,” Sessa shared, admitting that a large part of his wardrobe consists of old t-shirts from Marshalls and sneakers with holes in the sole. He credited his stylist Warren Alfie Baker with helping him discover his red carpet style.
As for what’s next, he’d love to return to his roots and star in a hockey film. “I don’t need a stunt double,” he noted, “it’d save them so much money!”
The Run-Through with Vogue is your go-to podcast where fashion meets culture. Hosted by Chloe Malle, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue U.S.; Chioma Nnadi, Head of British Vogue; and Nicole Phelps, Director of Vogue Runway, each episode features the latest fashion news and exclusive designer and celebrity interviews.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- On the latest episode of The Run-Through, hosts Chloe Malle, Chioma Nnadi, and Nicole Phelps gathered in the studio together for an Ask Me Anything session pulled from questions on the Vogue app and from students in Vogue's Summer School program. The conversation covered internship advice and career guidance, but a throughline emerged: enthusiasm and curiosity matter more than any single credential.
The hosts also opened up about how the culture of the office itself has shifted. Heels have given way to sneakers, the dress code has loosened, and the pandemic accelerated a broader move toward comfort and personal style across the industry. They also swapped stories about their own "I made it" moments, from a first magazine cover to being recognized on the street by young listeners of the podcast, and reflected on conversations with designers.
The hosts traded takes on nostalgia and trend forecasting, including dream dinner parties with Coco Chanel or Yves Saint Laurent, first big bag purchases (a lime-green Kate Spade shopper among them), and the resurgence of the drop waist. Stay tuned for our next AMA to submit your own questions!
The Run-Through with Vogue is your go-to podcast where fashion meets culture. Hosted by Chloe Malle, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue U.S.; Chioma Nnadi, Head of British Vogue; and Nicole Phelps, Director of Vogue Runway, each episode features the latest fashion news and exclusive designer and celebrity interviews.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Karol G on Her Dream Date, Hot Dog Obsession And Preparing For A New Stadium Tour07/23/2026 | 1h 2 mins.When Karol G walked into the Vogue studio last week, she was just days out from the start of Viajando por el Mundo Tropitour, her upcoming stadium tour which will take her across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe through summer 2027. On this week's episode of The Run-Through, the Grammy winner and first Latina to headline Coachella told Chloe Malle and guest host Ignacio Murillo, Vogue’s Global Talent Casting Director, that she built the show around the idea of the Latina showgirl. She’s been working since October with a full-time trainer, chef, and recovery specialist on a diet that's less about restriction than precision, with plenty of carbs, minimal processed sugar, and six to eight supplements a meal. With six wardrobe changes and a stage built to span an entire stadium, her costume team adjusts her wardrobe roughly every two weeks as her body changes on the road; her biggest source of anxiety, she said, isn't the choreography but whether the audience's energy matches what she's built.
Karol G is bringing the ambitious production to countries many stadium tours skip, including Peru, Guatemala, and Panama, even though moving the show by plane across Latin America (versus truck in the U.S.) makes logistics and costs far harder, a tradeoff she considers worth it.
“For me, my Latina community, they were my first supporters,” Karol said. So for me to keep bringing my show to all those places is super important.”
Her fashion, developed over seven years with stylist Brett Alan Nelson, has shifted from simply chasing cool looks toward using style as a vehicle for cultural identity, with this tour's six segments including Etro, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, and Chrome Hearts. She also opened up about family, crediting her musician father as her closest creative sounding board.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Karol G confirmed she's done getting tattoos (her three honor Selena, Rihanna, and herself), said she's single and has never used a dating app, and named hot dogs and fries as her ideal first-date food. Viajando por el Mundo Tropitour kicks off July 24 in Chicago.
The Run-Through with Vogue is your go-to podcast where fashion meets culture. Hosted by Chloe Malle, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue U.S.; Chioma Nnadi, Head of British Vogue; and Nicole Phelps, Director of Vogue Runway, each episode features the latest fashion news and exclusive designer and celebrity interviews.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About The Run-Through with Vogue
Each episode of The Run-Through with Vogue features conversations with Vogue editors, creatives, and cover stars. On Thursdays, hosts Chloe Malle, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue U.S., and Chioma Nnadi, Head of Editorial Content, British Vogue, take you inside the world of Vogue, sharing what editors are buzzing about each week. On Tuesdays, Nicole Phelps, Global Fashion News and Features Director, discusses the latest fashion news. Which designer should take the reins at which house? What trend are Vogue editors excited about this week? Listen to The Run-Through with Vogue to find out.Podcast website
Listen to The Run-Through with Vogue, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Run-Through with Vogue
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Run-Through with Vogue: Podcasts in Family