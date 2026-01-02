Before you rage quit your museum job (we’ve all thought about it), listen to this episode. Elin and Alli break down how to tell the difference between a bad week and a bad fit, the questions you actually need to ask yourself before leaving, and how to make a thoughtful exit plan... without burning bridges or blowing up your finances.Ask a Mail Bag Question: https://forms.gle/gfKXWCKe8kMWMgrS6TakeawaysMuseum careers are built on passion and dedication.It's essential to schedule regular check-ins with yourself about your career.Understanding your boundaries and goals is crucial for job satisfaction.Identifying pain points can help clarify your career direction.You can explore solutions within your current role before making a drastic change.Temporary changes in your career can lead to new opportunities.Networking and professional development are key to career growth.You can apply for both museum and non-museum jobs simultaneously.Self-advocacy is important in navigating workplace challenges.Reflecting on your ideal workday can guide your career decisions.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Career Decisions02:10 The Importance of Self-Assessment19:12 Identifying Energizing Tasks21:17 Understanding Burnout and Misalignment24:13 Exploring Career Options26:17 The 'And' Philosophy in Career Choices28:22 Temporary vs. Permanent Career Changes30:58 Scenario Mapping for Career Decisions34:13 Introduction to Curate Your Career34:49 Engagement and Community BuildingKeywordsmuseum careers, career coaching, professional development, job satisfaction, museum professionals, career strategies, work-life balance, job market, self-advocacy, career transitions