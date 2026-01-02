3. Mail Bag #1
SummaryIn this Mailbag episode, Alli Schell and Elin Filbey tackle various questions from museum professionals, focusing on job interviews, career transitions, and the value of education in museums. They provide insights on how to effectively communicate skills, navigate the job market, and consider opportunities outside the museum sector, while also addressing the challenges faced by international students seeking work in the field.ICA Way Coaching with Coach Kwan: https://www.icaway.com/Ask a Mailbag Question: https://forms.gle/m41nnxPS4TKXQ1i89TakeawaysMock interviews can provide valuable feedback.Connect your skills to the job description clearly.Storytelling is essential in interviews.Identify what you enjoy and want in your career.Research how your museum skills apply to other industries.Consider your passions when transitioning careers.Understand the importance of education in museums.Be proactive in seeking opportunities outside your current role.Networking can help maintain connections in the museum field.International job seekers face unique challenges in the museum sector.Chapters00:00 Introduction to the Mailbag Episode02:43 Navigating Job Interviews in the Museum Sector10:18 Leveraging Museum Skills in Other Industries14:29 Considering a Career Shift from Museums16:34 Finding Value in Education Roles22:48 International Opportunities in the Museum Field34:22 Introduction to Curate Your Career34:58 Engagement and Community Building
2. All About... Us!
Before we dive into career advice, mailbag rants, and hard truths, let's introduce ourselves. In this episode, Elin and Alli share the stories that led them here and why they're creating a space for honest conversations about museum careers, whether you're staying, leaving, or somewhere in between.TakeawaysThe podcast aims to support museum professionals in their career journeys.Both hosts have extensive backgrounds in museum education and coaching.Transferable skills from museum work can be applied in various fields.The importance of community and support for museum professionals is emphasized.Career transitions can be challenging, but coaching can provide guidance.The hosts share their personal stories to connect with listeners.Real advice tailored to the museum field is a key focus of the podcast.The podcast will feature discussions on navigating job applications and resumes.Listeners are encouraged to engage and share their experiences.Future episodes will include expert interviews and community-driven topics.Colleen Moore Fairy Castle: https://www.griffinmsi.org/exhibits/colleen-moores-fairy-castleAsk a Mail Bag Question: https://forms.gle/gfKXWCKe8kMWMgrS6Chapters00:00 Introduction to Curate Your Career Podcast02:23 Backgrounds and Inspirations in Museum Education05:49 Alli's Journey to Museum Career Coaching09:24 Elin's Path to Museum Education and Career Development18:06 Transitioning Careers and Finding Fulfillment18:28 Navigating Career Transitions in Museums23:35 The Unique Challenges of Museum Careers28:58 Building a Supportive Community for Museum Professionals32:07 Future Aspirations and Live Engagements34:16 Introduction to Curate Your Career34:52 Engagement and Community Building
1. Listen to This Before You Rage Quit Your Museum Job
Before you rage quit your museum job (we've all thought about it), listen to this episode. Elin and Alli break down how to tell the difference between a bad week and a bad fit, the questions you actually need to ask yourself before leaving, and how to make a thoughtful exit plan... without burning bridges or blowing up your finances.Ask a Mail Bag Question: https://forms.gle/gfKXWCKe8kMWMgrS6TakeawaysMuseum careers are built on passion and dedication.It's essential to schedule regular check-ins with yourself about your career.Understanding your boundaries and goals is crucial for job satisfaction.Identifying pain points can help clarify your career direction.You can explore solutions within your current role before making a drastic change.Temporary changes in your career can lead to new opportunities.Networking and professional development are key to career growth.You can apply for both museum and non-museum jobs simultaneously.Self-advocacy is important in navigating workplace challenges.Reflecting on your ideal workday can guide your career decisions.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Career Decisions02:10 The Importance of Self-Assessment19:12 Identifying Energizing Tasks21:17 Understanding Burnout and Misalignment24:13 Exploring Career Options26:17 The 'And' Philosophy in Career Choices28:22 Temporary vs. Permanent Career Changes30:58 Scenario Mapping for Career Decisions34:13 Introduction to Curate Your Career34:49 Engagement and Community Building
