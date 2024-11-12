Powered by RND
MrCreepyPasta
The OFFICIAL MrCreepyPasta Storytime!Hey there kids! It's me, MrCreepyPasta! And I think I might have found a new way to bring Creepypasta stories from the deep...
  • Halloween Haunts by Erutious
    Are we trick or treating there? I don't even think anyone lives there.🖋️ The Author: https://www.reddit.com/user/Erutious/submitted/📹 Video!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pdkv-ubhNwM📖 Read Along!: https://www.reddit.com/r/Erutious/comments/1g0y99u/halloween_haunts/Check out my new books! A collection of Creepypasta compiled by some of my all time favorite authors and friends!💀 Volume 1: http://a.co/iNqTwRZ💀 Volume 2: http://a.co/i0O9zks💀 Comic Book: http://a.co/2POGdNW🧊 Chill with the Community!: https://www.thechillingapp.com/Visit the stores!🍵 Wife's Tea Shop: https://etsy.com/shop/IvoryMonocleTea👕 Shirts & Stuff!: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/MrCreepyPasta/💰 Patreon (Only if you want to kids!): https://www.patreon.com/MrCreepyPastaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mrcreepypasta-s-storytime--4244348/support.
    --------  
    18:13
  • Candle Cove by Kris Straub [Reboot II]
    #1: Anyone remember this show? (Happy Halloween!)🎙️Autumn Ivy: https://www.youtube.com/@xXAutumnIvyXx/videos🎙️Night Mind: https://www.youtube.com/@NightMind/videos🎙️Pastra: https://www.youtube.com/@Pastraspec/videos🖋️ The Author: https://krisstraub.com/📹 Video!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX7j08E0Drw📖 Read Along!: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/Candle_CoveCheck out my new books! A collection of Creepypasta compiled by some of my all time favorite authors and friends!💀 Volume 1: http://a.co/iNqTwRZ💀 Volume 2: http://a.co/i0O9zks💀 Comic Book: http://a.co/2POGdNW🧊 Chill with the Community!: https://www.thechillingapp.com/Visit the stores!🍵 Wife's Tea Shop: https://etsy.com/shop/IvoryMonocleTea👕 Shirts & Stuff!: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/MrCreepyPasta/💰 Patreon (Only if you want to kids!): https://www.patreon.com/MrCreepyPastaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mrcreepypasta-s-storytime--4244348/support.
    --------  
    42:58
  • The Harbinger Experiment by Zyon J [Reboot II]
    #2: Please forgive me.🖋️ The Author: [redacted]📹 Video!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1g9IzvsMsU📖 Read Along!: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Harbinger_ExperimentCheck out my new books! A collection of Creepypasta compiled by some of my all time favorite authors and friends!💀 Volume 1: http://a.co/iNqTwRZ💀 Volume 2: http://a.co/i0O9zks💀 Comic Book: http://a.co/2POGdNW🧊 Chill with the Community!: https://www.thechillingapp.com/Visit the stores!🍵 Wife's Tea Shop: https://etsy.com/shop/IvoryMonocleTea👕 Shirts & Stuff!: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/MrCreepyPasta/💰 Patreon (Only if you want to kids!): https://www.patreon.com/MrCreepyPastaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mrcreepypasta-s-storytime--4244348/support.
    --------  
    44:19
  • Chanting in the Woods [Reboot]
    #3: Beware of the Goat.🖋️ The Author: [redacted]📹 Video!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvBqBhWx6KI📖 Read Along!: https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/The_Chanting_in_the_WoodsCheck out my new books! A collection of Creepypasta compiled by some of my all time favorite authors and friends!💀 Volume 1: http://a.co/iNqTwRZ💀 Volume 2: http://a.co/i0O9zks💀 Comic Book: http://a.co/2POGdNW🧊 Chill with the Community!: https://www.thechillingapp.com/Visit the stores!🍵 Wife's Tea Shop: https://etsy.com/shop/IvoryMonocleTea👕 Shirts & Stuff!: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/MrCreepyPasta/💰 Patreon (Only if you want to kids!): https://www.patreon.com/MrCreepyPastaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mrcreepypasta-s-storytime--4244348/support.
    --------  
    50:19
  • Fenter Woods by Mr.Twelve [Reboot]
    #4: Be safe.🖋️ The Author: [redacted]📹 Video!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIVN-2Rl-z8📖 Read Along!: https://www.creepypasta.com/fenter-woods/Check out my new books! A collection of Creepypasta compiled by some of my all time favorite authors and friends!💀 Volume 1: http://a.co/iNqTwRZ💀 Volume 2: http://a.co/i0O9zks💀 Comic Book: http://a.co/2POGdNW🧊 Chill with the Community!: https://www.thechillingapp.com/Visit the stores!🍵 Wife's Tea Shop: https://etsy.com/shop/IvoryMonocleTea👕 Shirts & Stuff!: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/MrCreepyPasta/💰 Patreon (Only if you want to kids!): https://www.patreon.com/MrCreepyPastaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mrcreepypasta-s-storytime--4244348/support.
    --------  
    39:38

About MrCreepyPasta's Storytime

The OFFICIAL MrCreepyPasta Storytime!Hey there kids! It's me, MrCreepyPasta! And I think I might have found a new way to bring Creepypasta stories from the deep dark stones of the crypt and right to the ear balls in your head. If you're as excited as I am to hear a good story of terror and fear as I am then give me a subscription, hide under your blanket, and prepare yourself for some sweet dreams. Creepypasta Storytime is a collection of some of the most horrifying (and occasionally funny) stories, or Creepypastas, that the internet has to offer and narrated to you by the Blue Man himself. The podcast is taken directly from the YouTube channel of the same name and is always open to suggestions for new stories and submissions from you. [email protected] the podcast here: https://patreon.com/mrcreepypastaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mrcreepypasta-s-storytime--4244348/support.
