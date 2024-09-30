Powered by RND
Avery Trufelman
Articles of Interest is a show about what we wear.Produced and Hosted by Avery Trufelman
  • Clergy
    What Catholic priests wear, and the insight it provides into what we laypeople wear. For images of what vestments look like and more, go to articlesofinterest.substack.com
    50:48
  • Stylists (With Decoder Ring)
    In honor of the Met Gala, a special feature. This is an episode I produced with one of my favorite podcasts, Decoder Ring. Together we asked the questions: what is a celebrity stylist? Where did this job come from? The answer was very fun. 
    36:07
  • Modesty
    Why would God care what we wear? A tour through Islam, Mormonism, and Judaism, and all of their varying and overlapping commands. For more images and information, go to articlesofinterest.substack.com
    48:58
  • Nudity
    Sometimes it’s liberating to be naked. Sometimes it’s really really not. Notes, links, and images at articlesofinterest.substack.com
    49:11
  • Chromophobia
    Color. Why we need it. Why we fear it. And where its future might lie. Images and links at articlesofinterest.substack.com Radiotopia’s fall fundraiser is here! Donate today to support Articles of Interest. Thank you! https://on.prx.org/3sbvvOR
    47:29

