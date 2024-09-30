What Catholic priests wear, and the insight it provides into what we laypeople wear. For images of what vestments look like and more, go to articlesofinterest.substack.com
Stylists (With Decoder Ring)
In honor of the Met Gala, a special feature. This is an episode I produced with one of my favorite podcasts, Decoder Ring. Together we asked the questions: what is a celebrity stylist? Where did this job come from? The answer was very fun.
Modesty
Why would God care what we wear? A tour through Islam, Mormonism, and Judaism, and all of their varying and overlapping commands. For more images and information, go to articlesofinterest.substack.com
Nudity
Sometimes it’s liberating to be naked. Sometimes it’s really really not.
Chromophobia
Color. Why we need it. Why we fear it. And where its future might lie.
