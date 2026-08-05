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History of Westeros - A Song of Ice and Fire | Game of Thrones | HOTD | AKOTSK
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  • History of Westeros - A Song of Ice and Fire | Game of Thrones | HOTD | AKOTSK

    House of the Dragon: S3 - Episode 7 Review

    08/04/2026 | 3h 17 mins.
    “The Dragon in Winter” is an episode that shows how power alters people. Whether that power comes gradually like Mysaria's rise, surprisingly like Helaena’s powers as a tool for Rhaenyra, or instantly like Sunfyre’s return to Aegon… Whether it is unwanted like Daeron’s crown or the ultimate temptation as presented to Ulf… it comes in many forms, and tends to burn all around it. Uncontrollable laughter is optional. Uncontrollable dragons are mandatory.

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  • History of Westeros - A Song of Ice and Fire | Game of Thrones | HOTD | AKOTSK

    House of the Dragon: S3 - Episode 7 Preview & Book Canon

    08/01/2026 | 1h
    With two episodes remaining in s3, the trailers are kept intentionally vague. Given a wide range of possible outcomes across a large number of plotlines, we turn evermore to Fire and Blood! Which plotlines will link up to the book… and of the ones that do not, what comes next?
    Vote for Us in the Hugo Awards for Best Related Work - ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠lacon.org/register/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
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  • History of Westeros - A Song of Ice and Fire | Game of Thrones | HOTD | AKOTSK

    House of the Dragon: S3 - Episode 6 Review

    07/29/2026 | 3h 23 mins.
    This one is called “Faceless Men” because so many people pretend to be who they are not… including the dead themselves. There is much to say about purpose, duty, a reason to fight on, or not. An episode rich in parallels, history, mysticism and conflict. Some ends… and some beginnings.
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  • History of Westeros - A Song of Ice and Fire | Game of Thrones | HOTD | AKOTSK

    House of the Dragon: S3 - Episode 6 Preview & Book Canon

    07/25/2026 | 48 mins.
    As a number of intrigues play out, battle at Tumbleton seems to be looming, but conflict in the Riverlands must play out first. Daemon seeks killers operating in the shadows while Criston Cole seeks death in broad daylight. What’s next for Aemond now that he’s healthier, and how does Alys fit in? A Baratheon delegation appears to have emerged at last, and Hugh looks like he’s up to something. We break it all down and make predictions!
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    House of the Dragon: S3 - Episode 5 Review

    07/22/2026 | 3h 3 mins.
    Episode 5 of House of the Dragon season 3 covers more plotlines and pairings than ever before...and most importantly, at last introduces the Red Keep cats!
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