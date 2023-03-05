Come obsess over A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones with us! Our show is an enthusiastic and heavily-detailed look at the past, present and future of We... More
The Isle of Naath
The isle of Naath is unique and unlike anything we’ve seen in the Known World, populated by extreme pacifists. However, their island is naath for the faint of heart, as it is also populated by extremely poisonous butterflies.
5/26/2023
1:47:28
Highgarden
A place so rich Catelyn calls their wealth "fabled". They have so much food they supplied... all of King's Landing(!) It's said to grow directly out of the land and is considered the most beautiful castle in the realm. We discuss which POV's might go there, the ancient history and lore, that time it was burned (could that happen again?!) and quite a bit more.
5/22/2023
2:18:56
Parallel Lives: Blackfyre vs. Mandalorian (video)
In this installment of our Parallel Lives series, we step outside of ASOIAF and real world history. We will compare and contrast the Blackfyres and the Mandalorians. We will look at their history, their culture, and more. Video available on Spotify!
5/15/2023
2:05:16
Shiera Seastar
A most mysterious but compelling character. A voracious reader who was highly intelligent, the most sought-after bachelorette of her era... and possibly a bit cruel. She could have married any man she wanted, but never did. We seek to answer or at least discuss: what kinds of magic did she practice? did she know about the prophecy of the Others? how did she feel about her brothers fighting the Blackfyre Rebellions? why did she remain single? what connections did she have to Lys? and what was her ultimate fate?
5/8/2023
2:33:56
Fire & Blood: Alys Rivers, Witch Queen of Harrenhal (2019)
In honor of the casting of Alys Rivers, let's look back at this one:
Edited audio from the livestream on March 12th 2019. Shakespeare of Thrones and JoeMagician join Aziz and Ashaya to discuss a unique character in ASOIAF history whose story involves major endgame parallels. Who was she? What happened to her and her son and dragon? Includes House Strong history and lore, parallels to Melisandre and others.
Joe Magician - https://www.youtube.com/joemagician
Shakespeare of Thrones - https://shakespeareofthrones.com/
