As a number of intrigues play out, battle at Tumbleton seems to be looming, but conflict in the Riverlands must play out first. Daemon seeks killers operating in the shadows while Criston Cole seeks death in broad daylight. What’s next for Aemond now that he’s healthier, and how does Alys fit in? A Baratheon delegation appears to have emerged at last, and Hugh looks like he’s up to something. We break it all down and make predictions!

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