I've always thought we judge a culture by the way we feed our poor, our sick and our prisoners. In this special compilation episode of Ruthie's Table 4, we're talking about food and politics, in conversation with Jacinda Ardern, documentary filmmaker Andrew Jarecki, CBS conflict producer Erin Lyall, writer and critic Hilton Als, Annie Leibovitz, and Kamala Harris. Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social. ⁠Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4 TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4 YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk Contact us: ⁠Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com Credits Presented by Ruthie Rogers: instagram.com/ruthierogers Production Manager: Bella Salini YouTube Editor: Andrew Tsang Producers: Alex Bell & Robbie Hamilton Editors: Alex Bell and Julia Johnson Executive Producers: Ruthie Rogers, Zad Rogers Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/ Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Whether in film, music, books or television, food can be a source of inspiration or integral to the way we work. In this special compilation episode of Ruthie's Table 4, we're talking about the shared ingredients of what we do, with Gayle King, Mark Ronson, Graham Norton, Emerald Fennell – the director of Wuthering Heights, and Patrick Radden Keefe – the author of London Falling. Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social. ⁠Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4 TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4 YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk Contact us: ⁠Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com Credits Presented by Ruthie Rogers: instagram.com/ruthierogers Production Manager: Bella Salini YouTube Editor: Andrew Tsang Producers: Alex Bell & Robbie Hamilton Editors: Alex Bell and Julia Johnson Executive Producers: Ruthie Rogers, Zad Rogers Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/ Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

As we look forward to Series 6 in October, we’re revisiting some of our favourite episodes of Ruthie’s Table 4. Zoe Saldaña was a force from the moment she entered the restaurant back in 2025. She told us stories about her grandmother’s coconut desserts, how her family dances through life, and what it was like growing up in Queens. We talked about Caribbean soups, Dominican cooking and New York pizza — and by the end of the episode, we were all ready to eat. Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social. ⁠Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4 TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4 YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk Contact us: ⁠Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/ Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

During our between-season break, we’re revisiting some of our favourite conversations from the Ruthie’s Table 4 archive. This week, we're looking back to when Benedict Cumberbatch joined me at The River Cafe to talk about Negronis with Wes Anderson, growing up in a theatrical family, body transformations, and cooking for his children. Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social. ⁠Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4 TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4 YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk Contact us: ⁠Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com Credits Presented by Ruthie Rogers: instagram.com/ruthierogers Production Manager: Bella Salini YouTube Editor: Andrew Tsang Producers: Alex Bell & Robbie Hamilton Editors: Alex Bell and Julia Johnson Executive Producers: Ruthie Rogers, Zad Rogers Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/ Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This week, we’re revisiting our live episode with Sarah Jessica Parker. And what a guest she was. Sarah has always had a deep love of food, so we had plenty to talk about: from the role of food in Sex and the City, where so many memorable conversations unfolded around a meal, to growing up as one of eight children and cooking every night with Matthew Broderick. She cooked puntarelle in the kitchen with Sian Wyn Owen, took questions from our audience, shared her thoughts on airplane food, revealed her perfect pork chops, and her devotion to Burford eggs. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Ruthie's Table 4

About Ruthie's Table 4

About Ruthie's Table 4