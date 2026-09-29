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299 episodes
From the Archives: Sarah Jessica Parker on the importance of food in Sex and the City, cooking with her husband, and pork chops.09/28/2026 | 43 mins.This week, we’re revisiting our live episode with Sarah Jessica Parker. And what a guest she was.
Sarah has always had a deep love of food, so we had plenty to talk about: from the role of food in Sex and the City, where so many memorable conversations unfolded around a meal, to growing up as one of eight children and cooking every night with Matthew Broderick.
She cooked puntarelle in the kitchen with Sian Wyn Owen, took questions from our audience, shared her thoughts on airplane food, revealed her perfect pork chops, and her devotion to Burford eggs.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
From the Archive: Benedict Cumberbatch on Living with Wes Anderson, Imitating Ruthie & ‘Daddy Pancakes’09/21/2026 | 34 mins.During our between-season break, we’re revisiting some of our favourite conversations from the Ruthie’s Table 4 archive.
This week, we're looking back to when Benedict Cumberbatch joined me at The River Cafe to talk about Negronis with Wes Anderson, growing up in a theatrical family, body transformations, and cooking for his children.
Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social.
Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4
TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4
YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod
Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk
Contact us: Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com
Credits
Presented by Ruthie Rogers: instagram.com/ruthierogers
Production Manager: Bella Salini
YouTube Editor: Andrew Tsang
Producers: Alex Bell & Robbie Hamilton
Editors: Alex Bell and Julia Johnson
Executive Producers: Ruthie Rogers, Zad Rogers
Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/
Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
From the Archive: Zoe Saldaña on Growing Up in Queens, Family Recipes & Why NYC Has the Best Pizza09/15/2026 | 49 mins.As we look forward to Series 6 in October, we’re revisiting some of our favourite episodes of Ruthie’s Table 4.
Zoe Saldaña was a force from the moment she entered the restaurant back in 2025. She told us stories about her grandmother’s coconut desserts, how her family dances through life, and what it was like growing up in Queens.
We talked about Caribbean soups, Dominican cooking and New York pizza — and by the end of the episode, we were all ready to eat.
Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social.
Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4
TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4
YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod
Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk
Contact us: Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com
Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/
Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
How Food Shapes Our Work… Gayle King, Mark Ronson, Graham Norton, Emerald Fennell, and Patrick Radden Keefe.09/07/2026 | 21 mins.Whether in film, music, books or television, food can be a source of inspiration or integral to the way we work.
In this special compilation episode of Ruthie's Table 4, we're talking about the shared ingredients of what we do, with Gayle King, Mark Ronson, Graham Norton, Emerald Fennell – the director of Wuthering Heights, and Patrick Radden Keefe – the author of London Falling.
Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social.
Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4
TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4
YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod
Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk
Contact us: Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com
Credits
Presented by Ruthie Rogers: instagram.com/ruthierogers
Production Manager: Bella Salini
YouTube Editor: Andrew Tsang
Producers: Alex Bell & Robbie Hamilton
Editors: Alex Bell and Julia Johnson
Executive Producers: Ruthie Rogers, Zad Rogers
Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/
Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Where Food Meets Politics… Jacinda Ardern, Andrew Jarecki, Erin Lyall, Hilton Als, Annie Leibovitz, Kamala Harris08/31/2026 | 27 mins.I've always thought we judge a culture by the way we feed our poor, our sick and our prisoners.
In this special compilation episode of Ruthie's Table 4, we're talking about food and politics, in conversation with Jacinda Ardern, documentary filmmaker Andrew Jarecki, CBS conflict producer Erin Lyall, writer and critic Hilton Als, Annie Leibovitz, and Kamala Harris.
Hit FOLLOW to make sure you never miss an episode, and join the Ruthie’s Table 4 community on social.
Instagram: instagram.com/ruthiestable4
TikTok: tiktok.com/@ruthiestable4
YouTube: youtube.com/@RuthiesTable4Pod
Shop River Café Books and more… www.shoptherivercafe.co.uk
Contact us: Ruthiestable4pod@gmail.com
Credits
Presented by Ruthie Rogers: instagram.com/ruthierogers
Production Manager: Bella Salini
YouTube Editor: Andrew Tsang
Producers: Alex Bell & Robbie Hamilton
Editors: Alex Bell and Julia Johnson
Executive Producers: Ruthie Rogers, Zad Rogers
Recorded at: River Café: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk/
Ruthie’s Table 4 is an Atomized Studios production: https://www.atomizedstudios.tv/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Ruthie's Table 4
For nearly forty years, The River Cafe in London has been a home-from-home for artists, architects, designers, actors, collectors, writers, activists and politicians. It is also the home of its co-founder, Ruthie Rogers — restaurateur, cookbook author, podcast host and one of the most influential figures in British food. On Ruthie’s Table 4, Ruthie invites her guests — many of them friends and longtime restaurant regulars — to The River Cafe for a journey through food and memory. In each episode, Ruthie uses the lens of food to unlock stories and personal histories from an extraordinary range of guests, including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Michael Caine, Dame Tracey Emin, Sir Elton John, Kamala Harris, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Sir Ian McKellen, Greta Gerwig, Gordon Brown, Tina Fey, Dame Judi Dench, Yotam Ottolenghi, Wyclef Jean, Mel Brooks, Al Gore, Nancy Pelosi, Jony Ive, Sarah Jessica Parker and many others. As part of their visit, each guest is invited to choose and read a River Cafe recipe. In a weekly bonus episode, Ruthie and her executive chefs unpack the recipe — exploring its ingredients and origins, sharing the secrets of how they make it at the world-famous restaurant, and offering advice for listeners cooking it at home. So take a seat at this intimate table and join the conversation.Podcast website
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