Lance Bass Spills Why It Might Be Time To (Finally) Reunite *NSYNC & Doug’s Governor For A Day
The guys share how to sneak into the Super Bowl, why Lance has the most invested in an *NSYNC Reunion and what it would take for him to head to space. Plus, Doug’s got some laws he’d like to pass. Email: [email protected] Follow the show on Instagram @politickin_pod and on TikTok at @politickinpod. Full video available at @PolitickinPodcast on YouTube. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
54:19
8:31
Vegas Baby!
What happens in Vegas is not staying in Vegas! Lance, AJ McLean, and Drew are spilling about their road trip to Sin City, including sharing their thoughts on their pit stops at Calico Ghost Town, Alien Fresh Jerky, and a concert in the middle of the desert powered by Hyundai! Shifting gears, Lance reveals the one fashion accessory that looks horrible on him, their favorite Vegas residency performers of all time, and the guys hit the fast lane! Lance and AJ get their speed demon on as they take to the Hyundai Speedway to test the IONIQ 5 N! Tune in to find out who won the race! To learn more about the IONIQ 5N visit hyundaiUSA.com or call 562-314-4603 for complete detailsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
27:13
Extra Frosting with Special Guest Hosts Robert Buckley & Tyler Hilton
Filling in for Lance this week are 'One Tree Hill' alums Tyler Hilton and Robert Buckley... and it's a magical episode! In this wand-erful chat, Robert reveals he grew up with a 'magic room' in his house full of thousands of dollars worth of illusions and props! His stories of being a magician during his most awkward years and performing at birthday parties leave Tyler totally spellbound! Plus, they both share how they got into acting, including Tyler's first movie role that almost didn't happen until a random run-in with Joaquin Phoenix changed his course! And, of course, they talk about their fondest memories of being on 'One Tree Hill!' See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
56:53
Extra Frosting with Special Guest Host Drew Lachey
Filling in for Lance this week is 98 Degrees member and DWTS Season 2 champ Drew Lachey! His guest is the very first person who gave him frosted tips... his wife Lea Lachey! Talk about couple goals! Drew and Lea have been together for over 30 years! Hear their meet-cute story that started when they were just little kids. Their relationship even survived Lea dumping Drew in sixth grade... although they both remember it differently! The couple also talks about how it affected them when 98 Degrees blew up, their dynamic working together on their non-profit organization Lachey Arts, and how an empathy exercise in one of their classes led to their new musical, label•less.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.