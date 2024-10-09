Extra Frosting with Special Guest Host Drew Lachey

Filling in for Lance this week is 98 Degrees member and DWTS Season 2 champ Drew Lachey! His guest is the very first person who gave him frosted tips... his wife Lea Lachey! Talk about couple goals! Drew and Lea have been together for over 30 years! Hear their meet-cute story that started when they were just little kids. Their relationship even survived Lea dumping Drew in sixth grade... although they both remember it differently! The couple also talks about how it affected them when 98 Degrees blew up, their dynamic working together on their non-profit organization Lachey Arts, and how an empathy exercise in one of their classes led to their new musical, label•less.