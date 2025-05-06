My guest on the podcast this week is Josh James, guitarist of Stick To Your Guns. A veteran of the hardcore scene, Josh has also played with bands like Eighteen Visions, Evergreen Terrace and Casey Jones. We talk STYG's new album 'Keep Planting Flowers' as well as nearly becoming paralyzed, pooping in boxes at Christmas, and an unorthodox way to teach kids about the birds and the bees...
1:33:12
Tom Williams (Stray From The Path)
My guest on the podcast this week is Tom Williams of Stray From The Path, we talk about our new single Kubrick Stare which is out now!
1:41:50
Travis Regnier (Spite)
My guest this week is Travis Regnier. An exceptional young drummer who has played for bands like SPITE, SYLOSIS, and many more. He also has a ripping IG check it out: @travis.r.drummer
1:32:40
Dani Filth (Cradle of Filth)
My guest on the podcast this week is the MASTER of EVIL and OG shock merchant Dani Filth of CRADLE OF FILTH. We talk about Cradle's immeasurable impact on heavy music, as well as their latest single Malignant Perfection, their numerous collaborations (including an upcoming song with ED SHEERAN) and we gush about horror movies and interior design. Bucket list guest for me, loved this one!
56:42
Dave Baksh - Sum 41
My guest on the podcast this week is Dave Baksh of Sum 41. We caught up on their FINAL UK tour to talk everything about the band, his brush with cancer, and nearly being on a certain flight that didn't end well...
