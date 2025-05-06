Josh James - Stick To Your Guns

My guest on the podcast this week is Josh James, guitarist of Stick To Your Guns. A veteran of the hardcore scene, Josh has also played with bands like Eighteen Visions, Evergreen Terrace and Casey Jones. We talk STYG's new album 'Keep Planting Flowers' as well as nearly becoming paralyzed, pooping in boxes at Christmas, and an unorthodox way to teach kids about the birds and the bees...