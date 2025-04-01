Bricc Baby Gets Tense Talking About Nipsey Hussle/ Wild Fight When 60s Rush YG on Stage/ Gucci Mane/ Charleston White/ Big Meech/ BMF
Bricc Baby goes in depth in how his relationship with others close to Nipsey Hussle were affected by his death. He also talks about YG's relationship with Nipsey's enemies. He also talks about his time hanging around BMF and Big Meech back in the day, as well as other exciting topics.
2:32:34
Gene Deal: The FEDs Were Looking Into Diddy 10 Years Ago & Have Lotta Questions/ Yung Miami/ 50 Cent
Gene Deal goes off on Diddy, revealing little known information about Diddy and his years long relationship with the feds. He also goes in on Diddy's relationship with Yung Miami and 50 Cent's baby's mother, and reveals that feds questioned Jimmy Henchman about Diddy's relationship with minors, before going into the details of the last moments of Biggie's life.
58:50
Rainwater Goes Off On Diddy’s Legal Issues/ Says Jay Z Is Next/ Charleston White’s Arrest / J Mane/ Yella Beezy
Rainwater goes in depth on how he feels about Diddy's legal issues, and why he feels like Diddy should be free, and why he feels like Jay Z is the next celebrity to be taken down. He also says shocking things about Charleston White, and gives is reasoning as to why Charleston is more gangster than most gangster rappers. He also goes off on J Mane going to O'Block and speaks on Yella Beezy owing him money from a lawsuit.
50:40
Eminem Does 14 Different Drugs In 1 day/ Death Row Confrontation/ Stand off with Eminem With Guns/ Ex-Bodyguard
Cam Capone News sits down to talk with Byron "Big Naz" Williams about his time as Eminem's bodyguard. We talk about Eminem's drug addiction and how bad it was on tour. Moving forward, he talks about all the situations on tour from fights, Death Row confrontations, and Eminem flashing his gun at him over money.
2:20:04
Terrance "Gangsta" Williams Sets The Record Straight On Birdman/ Lil Wayne/ 1st Murder/ NBA YoungBoy/ Master P/ BMF Big Meech
Terrance "Gangsta" Williams reveals he is at least partly responsible for 40 murders, detailing what occurred in several of them, in his most explosive interview yet. He goes in depth in his relationship with his brother, Birdman, as well as the other Hot Boys, including Lil Wayne. He also talks about being locked up with Big Meech, and what things were like in prison with him, as well as other wild topics.