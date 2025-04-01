Rainwater Goes Off On Diddy’s Legal Issues/ Says Jay Z Is Next/ Charleston White’s Arrest / J Mane/ Yella Beezy

Rainwater goes in depth on how he feels about Diddy's legal issues, and why he feels like Diddy should be free, and why he feels like Jay Z is the next celebrity to be taken down. He also says shocking things about Charleston White, and gives is reasoning as to why Charleston is more gangster than most gangster rappers. He also goes off on J Mane going to O'Block and speaks on Yella Beezy owing him money from a lawsuit.