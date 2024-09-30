Pure Trance Radio Podcast with Solarstone

A weekly podcast of progressive and uplifting Pure Trance music, presented by Solarstone.
This week's show features an hour cut from Solarstone's recent show at The Soundroom, Johannesburg.01. Ridgewalkers ft. El - Find (Lostly Remix) [Pure Trance]02. ID - ID [Pure Trance]03. Susie Ledge, Paul Sawyer & Danny Stubbs - Reverie (Solarstone Remix) [Pure Trance]04. Perpetuous Dreamer - Dust [Armind]05. Solarstone & Clare Stagg - The Spell [Black Hole]06. Pulser - In Deep (Grant Trowbridge Remix) [White Label]07. Legend B - Lost in Love (Matt Smith Remix) [White Label]08. Solarstone - Solarcoaster [Midway Remix) [Armada]09. ID - ID [Pure Trance]10. Eco - The Lonely Soldier (Solarstone Pure Mix) [Pure Trance]11. Gary Maguire - Passing By [Pure Trance]12. Vincent de Moor - Flowtation (Matt Smith Remix) [White Label]13. Solarstone - Theme from Bladerunner (Pure Mix) [Black Hole]
1:00:01
Pure Trance Radio Podcast 423
01. Bryn Liedl - Shivayah (DJ Version) [Euphonic Visions] 02. Robert Nickson - Spiral (Forty Cats Remix) [Armada Captivating]03. Henry Robin - Ngoro Ngoro [Hathor]04. Das Pharaoh & VÜMA - Morgana (Paul Thomas Remix) [UV]05. Ciree - Sunset View [Soluna Music]It's Not The Kind Of Thing We Usually Play... But We Like It Anyway:06. Airwave - Autumn Leaves of Shibuya [Airwave Music]07. Dosem & Gouryella - Tenshi [Flashover]08. Leon Bolier & Amber Revival - Wearing the Darkness [Black Hole]09. Ron with Leeds - A Tribute to the Fallen (Extended Mix) [AVA Recordings]Big Tune:10. Brian McCalla, James Black Presents & Sinéad McCarthy - Eclipse Of The Sun [Pure Trance]11. Solarstone & Farius - Barton Springs [Enhanced]12. Ridgewalkers ft. El - Find (Lostly Remix) [Pure Trance]Chillout Moment:13. Bibio - LLYN PERIS [Phantom Brickworks II) [Warp]
1:04:30
Pure Trance Radio Podcast 422
01. Sound Fusion - Stellar [Electronic Groove Records]02. Siskin x Susie Ledge x Hal Stucker - Together [Black Hole]03. Eximinds & Rebekah Rae - All In My Head (Trance Mix) [Raz Nitzan Music]04. Sherpa - Luna [Pure Progressive]05. Effen - Majesty [Pure Trance]06. Corren Cavini - Solutions [Days Like Nights]07. Into The Ether - The Way We Want [House Of Horus]08. Johan Gielen pres. Airscape ft. Arkayne - In the Dust Where Love is Gone (Airscape’s ISOS Mix) [Black Hole]It's Not The Kind Of Thing We Usually Play... But We Like It Anyway:09. Jacana People ft. Temm - Sienna ([Hide the Moth]10. Ferry Corsten & SUPERSTRINGS - Remember [Flashover]11. Peter Steele - Celtic Sunset (Amos & Riot Night Remix) [Pure Trance NEON]12. Factor B - The Girl With Her Head In The Clouds (Ellie's Song) [TOTM]13. John O'Callaghan - Autumn Avenue [FSOE]Big Tune:14. Ridgewalkers ft. El - Find (Lostly Remix) [Pure Trance]One from the Archive:15. Solarstone - Motif (Club Mix) [Black Hole]16. Allan Morrow - Another World [Strobin Records]Oh Yeah:17. ID [Pure Trance]18. Solarstone & Orkidea - Zeitgeist (Gary Maguire Remix) [Pure Trance NEON]Chillout Moment:19. Pippa-Reid Foster - Turning Tides (Undercurrents) [Self-Released]
1:33:30
Pure Trance Radio Podcast 421
01. Christian Neale - Our Story [Hathor]02. DJ Keyframe - Desert Island (Snubbelrisk Remix) [Pure Trance]03. Robert B - Night Sky [Scorchin Records]04. Sound Fusion - Stellar [Electronic Groove Records]05. Estiva - Lonely Keys [Enhanced Colorize]06. Siskin x Susie Ledge x Hal Stucker - Together [Black Hole]07. Johan Gielen & Pierre Pienaar - Beneguela [Black Hole]08. Kyau & Albert - Wavescape (DJ Version) [Euphonic]09. Andain - Summer Calling (BLR Remix) [Black Hole]It's Not The Kind Of Thing We Usually Play... But We Like It Anyway:10. Floating Points - Fast Forward [Ninja Tune]11. Robert Nickson - Aluminium [Pure Trance]12. Dinaire & Bissen ft. Shannon Hurley- After The Rain [Halfway Haus]13. SØNIN & BLR feat. Brieanna Grace - Rush (2AM Club Mix) [Anjunabeats]14. Claus Backslash - Connected People [In Trance We Trust]15. Allen Watts presents AWaken - Protocol [Subculture]16. Alan Morris - Galactica [Subculture]One from the Archive:17. Solarstone - Bladerunner (Pure Mix) [Black Hole]Big Tune:18. Solarstone & Orkidea - Zeitgeist (Gary Maguire Remix) [Pure Trance NEON]Oh Yeah:19. D72 - Oblivion [Black Hole]Chillout Moment:20. Antonio Prosper - U Like That [DSPPR Recordings]
1:39:56
Pure Trance Radio Podcast 420
This week's show features the live recording of Solarstone & Orkidea's 'All Night Long' Pure Trance show at Ääniwalli in Helsinki, Finland on September 27th, 2024.Tracklist unavailable.