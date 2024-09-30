Pure Trance Radio Podcast with Solarstone

Pure Trance Radio Podcast 422

A weekly podcast of progressive and uplifting Pure Trance music, presented by Solarstone. 01. Sound Fusion - Stellar [Electronic Groove Records]02. Siskin x Susie Ledge x Hal Stucker - Together [Black Hole]03. Eximinds & Rebekah Rae - All In My Head (Trance Mix) [Raz Nitzan Music]04. Sherpa - Luna [Pure Progressive]05. Effen - Majesty [Pure Trance]06. Corren Cavini - Solutions [Days Like Nights]07. Into The Ether - The Way We Want [House Of Horus]08. Johan Gielen pres. Airscape ft. Arkayne - In the Dust Where Love is Gone (Airscape’s ISOS Mix) [Black Hole]It's Not The Kind Of Thing We Usually Play... But We Like It Anyway:09. Jacana People ft. Temm - Sienna ([Hide the Moth]10. Ferry Corsten & SUPERSTRINGS - Remember [Flashover]11. Peter Steele - Celtic Sunset (Amos & Riot Night Remix) [Pure Trance NEON]12. Factor B - The Girl With Her Head In The Clouds (Ellie's Song) [TOTM]13. John O'Callaghan - Autumn Avenue [FSOE]Big Tune:14. Ridgewalkers ft. El - Find (Lostly Remix) [Pure Trance]One from the Archive:15. Solarstone - Motif (Club Mix) [Black Hole]16. Allan Morrow - Another World [Strobin Records]Oh Yeah:17. ID [Pure Trance]18. Solarstone & Orkidea - Zeitgeist (Gary Maguire Remix) [Pure Trance NEON]Chillout Moment:19. Pippa-Reid Foster - Turning Tides (Undercurrents) [Self-Released]