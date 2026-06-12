01. David Guetta & Jennifer Lopez - Save Me Tonight (Seth Hills Remix Extended)

02. Benny Benassi & Chris Nasty - Superstar (Extended)

03. David Guetta & MORTEN - Locked In (feat. Trippie Redd)

04. Van Snyder, Serena Bleu & Alexander Popov - You Get What You Give (DJs From Mars Remix Extended)

05. AFROJACK, Sia, David Guetta - Awake Tonight (Extended)

06. MORTEN, Prophecy - Suelta

07. Nicola Fasano - SIRIUS (Extended)

08. ARTY x Vikkstar - Where Have You Been (feat. Annie Schindel) [Extended]

09. Sébastien Tellier ft. Slayyyter, Nile Rodgers - Thrill Of The Night (David Guetta Remix)

10. ZEMMCO - FALL

11. Matt Sassari, Jack Back, David Guetta - Crazy f(eat. Amira Eldine) [Extended]

12. Chris Avantgarde - Concrete Professional (Extended)

13. Miss Monique, Kapuchon, GLZ - Hot Sauce (Extended)

14. BLR & Amber Revival - Cause You're Mine

15. Mathame - Yogen (Extended)

16. PLG - All These Girls (Extended)