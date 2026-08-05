Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
158 episodes
Ep 615: Felicity Carter Returns: The journalist, writer, speaker taking on the hardest issues in wine08/05/2026 | 53 mins.Felicity Carter a journalist, researcher, and analyst who's spent more than 20 years covering the global drinks industry. Not one to shy away from controversy, Felicity covers some of the thorniest issues in wine: health and alcohol policy, alcohol research and bias, the mainstream media and alcohol, the effect of GLP-1s on drinking, and global wine industry trends overall.
She is the best writer in wine – well researched, truthful, credible and very balanced. Felicity was on Ep 509 in 2024 discussing these issues and revealing the link between the World Health Organization and the temperance group, Movendi. She is on the forefront of investigative journalism for wine and health and she is a persistent and thorough researcher who looks at all sides of the story before writing up what she finds.
She's also awesome. And we're friends. So, you know how the intro says that we're wine friends and this is a conversation and we'll interrupt each other and stuff? That's what you're going to hear. We are both excited, passionate and both kind of forgot we were recording because when we catch up with each other, we have these conversations.
Take it for what it's worth – a little insight into what two very honest people, each with two decades in wine, have to say about various issues from the WHO to the UN and EU policies, to junk science, and the economics of wine.
I loved recording this and listening to it! Hope you do too!
Full show notes and all back episodes are on Patreon. Join the community today!
www.patreon.com/winefornormalpeople
_______________________________________________________________
CHECK OUT MY NEW SPONSOR!!!
This show is brought to you by my NEW exclusive sponsor, Grapes the Wine Company – an actual brick and mortar store located in White Plains, New York that has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential wine retailers in America. It is a store owned by my friend Daniel Posner, who has been on the show! When I was looking for a new sponsor, I wanted a small retailer who had the flexibility, contacts, and know-how to get us the wines that we really want. I'm so thrilled that Daniel is now a part of our Wine For Normal People community and I hope you will support him by going to https://www.grapesthewineco.com/
- Although the best-known wines of Piemonte are in the south — in Alba, Roero, Cuneo, and Asti – there is a treasure trove of excellent Nebbiolo and Nebbiolo blends northeast of the famed Barolo and Barbaresco in the Langhe. These are small DOCGs and DOCs in the foothills of the Italian Alps that are collectively called Alto Piemonte – "higher (or upper) Piemonte."
Greatly reduced in status and size, Alto Piemonte today is a collection of small appellations across the foothills of the Alps, in and around the Sesia River and a swath of forests. The region sits in the shadow of Monte Rosa, which at 4,634 meters/15200 ft is the second-highest peak in the Alps.
Map: Alto Piemonte. Credit: Skurnik Wines
Because of the cooling breezes and lower nighttime temperatures, Alto Piemonte is cooler than the Langhe and Roero. That means that some Nebbiolo producers are starting to look northeast for new frontiers for growing grapes. Changes are afoot, which make this region worth knowing about now, whereas before it was more of a novelty! In this show I cover it all.
Full show notes and all back episodes are on Patreon. Join the community today!
www.patreon.com/winefornormalpeople
_______________________________________________________________
CHECK OUT MY NEW SPONSOR!!!
This show is brought to you by my NEW exclusive sponsor, Grapes the Wine Company – an actual brick and mortar store located in White Plains, New York that has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential wine retailers in America. It is a store owned by my friend Daniel Posner, who has been on the show! When I was looking for a new sponsor, I wanted a small retailer who had the flexibility, contacts, and know-how to get us the wines that we really want. I'm so thrilled that Daniel is now a part of our Wine For Normal People community and I hope you will support him by going to https://www.grapesthewineco.com/
- Nebbiolo is one of the oldest and finest red grapes of Italy. Native to Piemonte (Piedmont) in the northwest of the country, it was first mentioned and described by (my boyfriend) Pliny the Elder in the first century AD. After a time of being known exclusively on its home turf, starting in the 1700s, Nebbiolo began to gain status as a wine of Piemontese royalty. When a dry version was made in the mid-1800s, the wine's place as a great of the wine world was cemented.
Nebbiolo sparkles in the epic wines of Barolo and Barbaresco, along with other neighboring areas. But it's not a good traveler. Others have tried to grow it and make wine from it, but the magic of Nebbiolo is often elusive. So it remains small. With less than 15,000 acres/ 6,070 ha of Nebbiolo planted globally, this is a rare grape and we are lucky to have access to it!
Photo: Nebbiolo grape in the Langhe. Source: https://www.langhevini.it/en/i-vitigni-del-territorio/nebbiolo/
In this show, as in all grape miniseries, I talk about the history of the grape, how it behaves in the vineyard and winery, there terroir that best suits it, and the places it is grown. I also talk about climate change and what that will mean for Nebbiolo in the future (I'm hopeful. There are lots of options in Barolo and Barbaresco, so don't get all gloom and doom!).
If you've never had a Nebbiolo from Piedmont, please do yourself a favor and get one. It's unlike anything else in this world – pure magic in a glass when it's from a good producer.
Full show notes and all back episodes are on Patreon. Join the community today!
www.patreon.com/winefornormalpeople
_______________________________________________________________
CHECK OUT MY NEW SPONSOR!!!
This show is brought to you by my NEW exclusive sponsor, Grapes the Wine Company – an actual brick and mortar store located in White Plains, New York that has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential wine retailers in America. It is a store owned by my friend Daniel Posner, who has been on the show! When I was looking for a new sponsor, I wanted a small retailer who had the flexibility, contacts, and know-how to get us the wines that we really want. I'm so thrilled that Daniel is now a part of our Wine For Normal People community and I hope you will support him by going to https://www.grapesthewineco.com/
- André Tchelistcheff is a wine legend, especially in American wine. A winemaker, viticulturist and teacher, Tchelistcheff raised the standards for California wine, making it possible for it to become a force in the modern wine world.
André Tchelistcheff. Photo: UC Davis Library
A lifetime learner, Tchelistcheff said his highest and best title would be "permanent student of the university of California" because he never thought he knew everything about wine and always wanted to discover new ways of doing things. Tchelistcheff's philosophy on wine aligns with that of most of the listeners in this community...
"Wine is an intellectual beverage. It does not have the toxicity of liquor. Taken in moderation, it opens the mind. I have seen an introvert, after two glasses of wine, open like a flower."
Source: https://byrdvineyard.com/andre-the-voice-of-wine/
In the show, I go over André Tchelistcheff's life and all the contributions he made to first Napa, then wider California, and then to Washington State wine and beyond. A gentle, funny, kind, and giving mentor and teacher, the Maestro is definitely someone you should know about in the wine world.
Enjoy the wonderful story of this great man's life!
Full show notes and all back episodes are on Patreon. Join the community today!
www.patreon.com/winefornormalpeople
_______________________________________________________________
CHECK OUT MY NEW SPONSOR!!!
This show is brought to you by my NEW exclusive sponsor, Grapes the Wine Company – an actual brick and mortar store located in White Plains, New York that has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential wine retailers in America. It is a store owned by my friend Daniel Posner, who has been on the show! When I was looking for a new sponsor, I wanted a small retailer who had the flexibility, contacts, and know-how to get us the wines that we really want. I'm so thrilled that Daniel is now a part of our Wine For Normal People community and I hope you will support him by going to https://www.grapesthewineco.com/
- I said in episode 604 that if you wanted my other 6 suggestions, I would do a follow up show! You told me this is what you wanted, so this time I give you six MORE wine regions that make very expensive wines and then provide ideas of less expensive bottles that you could sub in when you don't want to splurge. From Châteauneuf to Brunello I give you some ideas that hopefully you hadn't considered!
The wines I find alternatives for (you'll have to listen to hear the wines I recommend as "dupes"):
Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Grosses Gewachs Riesling (I tell you what it is 🤣)
Hermitage (Northern Rhône Syrah AOC)
Condrieu (Northern Rhône Viognier AOC)
Brunello di Montalcino
Margaux (Bordeaux)
Enjoy it! And go to Grapes the Wine Company to shop for all of these!
Full show notes and all back episodes are on Patreon. Join the community today!
www.patreon.com/winefornormalpeople
_______________________________________________________________
CHECK OUT MY NEW SPONSOR!!!
This show is brought to you by my NEW exclusive sponsor, Grapes the Wine Company – an actual brick and mortar store located in White Plains, New York that has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the most influential wine retailers in America. It is a store owned by my friend Daniel Posner, who has been on the show! When I was looking for a new sponsor, I wanted a small retailer who had the flexibility, contacts, and know-how to get us the wines that we really want. I'm so thrilled that Daniel is now a part of our Wine For Normal People community and I hope you will support him by going to https://www.grapesthewineco.com/
More Arts podcasts
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- Daring Forever (Find your Extraordinary)Arts, Books, Design, Visual Arts
About Wine for Normal People
A podcast for people who like wine but not the snobbery that goes with it. I talk about wine in a fun, straightforward, normal way to get you excited about it and help you drink better, more interesting stuff. About half the shows feature guests and are informal but educational discussions between me and a passionate wine friend –they aren't interviews. All guests are personal friends or friends of friends in wine so like any conversation between friends, we'll talk back and forth, interrupt each other, laugh and have fun, debate tough questions, voice our opinions, and most of all, enjoy sharing our time together and with you! The Wine For Normal People book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many local booksellers. Back catalog available on Patreon.com/winefornormalpeoplePodcast website
Listen to Wine for Normal People, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Wine for Normal People
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.