Wine for Normal People

Podcast Wine for Normal People
A podcast for people who like wine but not the snobbery that goes with it. We talk about wine in a fun, straightforward, normal way to get you excited about it... More
  • Ep 471: The Best Wine Pairings with Mexican and TexMex
    This week we see if there are any wines that can stand up to Mexican food. As with all our episodes like this, we ordered a lot of traditional Mexican and TexMex dishes that included common ingredients. Then we paired up wines that are most commonly recommended, plus a few that I think may be good options that most people don't talk about.  Photo credit: Canva   As we always do, we went through lots of wine and food combos and some really nasty pairings to get the results. True to form, conventional wisdom mostly failed us and what worked really well sort of surprised us.   Although we all have different preferences and palates, this show may give you an idea of what works with Mexican and the reasons why. I always find it particularly interesting to sit down and test these recommended pairings because often I think the people recommending them are pairing based on theory, rather than on reality. Take a listen, test it out, see for yourself.
    5/1/2023
    43:18
  • Ep 470: The Grape Miniseries -- Furmint
    One of the confusing things about wine is that often we can identify a wine and the basic facts about it -- we may have even tasted it -- but because it's not obvious, we don't know the grapes behind the wine. Although I bet you've heard of Tokaji, the great sweet wine of Hungary, you may not be familiar with Furmint, the main white grape that makes the wine sing and that usually makes up 85-90% of the blend of Tokaji.   What you also may not know is that this grape is not just for sweet wines. Starting around the year 2000, ambitious, creative producers began a quest to make quality dry wine from the grape and have had a quite a lot of success over the last 20+ years.   In this show we discuss Furmint, the white grape native to Tokaj-Hegyalia wine region of northeastern Hungary, that makes everything from simple bone-dry wine to complex oak-aged versions, to sparkling wine, to the classic botrytized sweet wines, Tokaji.   Full show notes are now exclusively available on Patreon! Become a member today! Photo: The Furmint grape. Credit: Wines of Hungary   Podcast Sources: https://winesofhungary.hu https://tastehungary.com/journal/furmint-forever/ http://furmintusa.com https://www.austrianwine.com/our-wine/grape-varieties/white-wine/furmint https://www.jancisrobinson.com/articles/furmint-grape-february https://www.theguardian.com/food/2019/feb/15/wine-is-furmint-the-tastiest-grape-youve-never-heard-of https://fps.ucdavis.edu/fgrdetails.cfm?varietyid=682 https://www.decanter.com/sponsored/furmint-the-journey-continues-474688/
    4/17/2023
    43:18
  • Ep 469: Bruno Corneaux of Domaine Divio, A Grand Cru of Oregon's Willamette Valley
    Bruno Corneaux is the proprietor at Domaine Divio in the heart of the Ribbon Ridge AVA in the Willamette Valley of Oregon.  Bruno Corneaux of Domaine Divio. Photo credit: Domaine Divio   As it is in his native home outside of Beaune in Burgundy, Bruno is a true vigneron at the Domaine– caring for both the vineyards and the cellar. His wines are among the best I have tasted from Willamette, with a combination of elegance, fruit, and earthy, spicy notes in both the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The wines are distinctly Oregon in character, but with a nod to the acidity and structure of the wines of Burgundy.   We discuss his history, his philosophy, Oregon, and his lovely wines. A great show, pretty dorky, with some good controversial topics (you may know my feelings on Oregon...) Domaine Divio is not distributed in the US, so you can get the wines at domainedivio.com and you won't regret it!   Photo: The sign of Domaine Divio outside the tasting room. Credit: Wine For Normal People Full show notes are now exclusively available on Patreon! Become a member today!  
    4/11/2023
    1:01:00
  • Ep 468: Comté Cheese PDO and Its Striking Similarities to Wine
    Comté is an ancient cooked and pressed cheese made from raw milk. It's made using special breeds of cows, and in designated places with historic and cultural significance. The high quality is well regarded, as evidenced by the fact that Comté is the most consumed AOC/PDO cheese in France. I welcome communications director for Comté, Aurélia Chimier, and Jean-Louis Carbonnier of Carbonnier Communications who does communications for Comté in the US, along with other clients – he has been on the show before talking about (Chateau Palmer).   We dig into this wonderful cheese that has striking similarities to wine in terroir, craftsmanship, and cultural significance. This was a nice stroll into another, related part of the culinary world. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did! Please visit https://comte-usa.com/ for more information   Here is a link to the podcast I did with the cheese master that I mention in the show.     Full show notes are now exclusively available on Patreon! Become a member today!  
    4/4/2023
    54:56
  • Ep 467: The Greats -- Tavel of the Rhône Valley
    Hailing from the southern Côtes du Rhône, Tavel is a 100% rosé AOC and is one of the only rosé only AOCs in France. It is the darkest rosé made and it is in a different class of wine, more similar to the clairets of old (light reds) than the rosés of the modern day. Photo: Chateau de Trinquevedel, Credit Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant, Importer   Located across the Rhône from Châteauneuf-du-Pape, just north of Avignon this small region makes what many writers have called a fourth type of still wine. These wines are dark in color, and bold in flavor with bright minerality, a touch of tannin, a round body, and intense fruit and herbal notes.  Using a blend of uniquely Rhône grapes, it relies not just on reds but on whites, which are co-fermented to generate complexity and maintain acidity. Unlike many rosés, these wines can age for years or decades and improve with time.   With multiple soil types, and a legacy that dates back to the Avignon Popes, this wine is no ordinary rosé. It deserves its place among the greatest wines in the world, and after you hear this (and taste the wine) you'll be sure to agree! Photo: Vins-Rhone   Full show notes with producers and links are now exclusively available on Patreon! Become a member today!   Sources used: Rosés of Southern France by Elizabeth Gabay and Ben Bernheim Vins-Rhone Syndicat Viticole de l'Appellation Tavel Elizabeth Gabay MW on what makes Tavel rosé so different, The Buyer Wines of the Rhône by Matt Walls  
    3/28/2023
    43:20

About Wine for Normal People

A podcast for people who like wine but not the snobbery that goes with it. We talk about wine in a fun, straightforward, normal way to get you excited about it and help you drink better, more interesting stuff. The Wine For Normal People book is available on Amazon! Back catalog available at http://winefornormalpeople.libsyn.com.
