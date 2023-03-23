A disappearing food franchise. The story behind how a Vietnamese spring roll ended up on the menu of Senegalese restaurants. We take America's Test Kitchen's in... More
The Apple Pie that Made Me
ESPN's Baxter Holmes was always told: If it weren't for his family's apple pie, he wouldn't be here. The adage takes on a whole new meaning in this heartfelt episode about origins, love, and loss. (This episode is an adaptation of a story reported originally at Esquire.com. You can also read Baxter's James Beard Award-winning piece about the NBA's obsession with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at ESPN.com.)
5/4/2023
30:16
Taiwan’s Unlikely Beef Noodle Soup
Beef noodle soup is Taiwan's national dish, but its existence is surprising, given that eating beef was taboo on the island not too long ago. Today, there's an annual beef noodle contest where chefs from around the nation duke it out to see who makes the best bowl. How did this happen? Reporter and cookbook author Clarissa Wei investigates. (Clarissa's forthcoming cookbook, Made in Taiwan, is scheduled for release on September 19, 2023.)
4/27/2023
34:05
Navigating Blindness in the Supermarket
What if you knew you were quickly losing your sight? That's something reporter Jason Strother has thought a lot about. In this episode, Jason takes a crash course at the Colorado Center for the Blind to navigate what cooking or grocery shopping might be like while blind. (Jason's reporting was supported by the 11th Hour Food and Farming Journalism Fellowship at UC Berkeley. This episode was previously called "Cooking School for the Blind.")
4/20/2023
46:24
A New Dad's Guide to Ramadan
The month of Ramadan is here, and James Beard Award–winning writer Ahmed Ali Akbar is a new dad. He wants to pass down his family's traditions to his newborn daughter, but he wonders: How do you navigate fasting and nourishment and as a sleep-deprived parent? Ahmed talks to experts, nutritionists, and other families as they navigate Ramadan together.
4/13/2023
44:58
Season 13 Starts April 13!
On lucky season 13 of Proof, we travel to Argentina where workers are fighting hard to save their national desert: The alfajor. We follow one reporter's attempt at improving routines and mealtime during the month of Ramadan. We learn how to grocery shop while blind, and we also hear about one man's quest to find the truth behind a family legend: Was he really born all because of an apple pie? All that, and so much more on Season 13 of Proof from America's Test Kitchen.
