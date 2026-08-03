Okay, I have to say it: retail is broken, and I don't think I'm the only one who feels that way.



I've had such a big bone to pick with retail lately, and every time I bring it up — here on the podcast, on my socials — you guys have so much to say too. So today I'm finally getting into it: the post-COVID luxury gatekeeping that's got us all waiting in line for something that's supposed to feel special, the final sale chaos that's basically taken over everything, and the whole Brandy Melville dressing room saga that broke the internet a few weeks ago. After I posted a rant about all of this on Instagram, I woke up to literally hundreds of DMs from you guys with your own horror stories and dream stories, and there was such a clear through line in what everyone said that I knew I had to bring it here properly. But I didn't want to just complain for 30 minutes, so the back half of this episode is my full LA shopping guide — every vintage store, denim spot, concept store, and standalone brand that's actually doing it right, plus exactly how I'd plan a full day of shopping in West Hollywood, Venice, or Malibu.

In this episode, we get into:



Why Liv thinks retail peaked too soon, from luxury's post-COVID gatekeeping (appointments, lines) to the final-sale "epidemic" hitting resale sites like The RealReal

The Brandy Melville dressing room controversy, and what it says about the shopping experience for an entire generation

The flood of DMs Liv got after her retail rant went viral, and the surprising through-line in what listeners said they miss most about shopping

Liv's case for why LA is having a real shopping renaissance, and why she calls it the denim capital of the world

Her definitive vintage guide, including Scout, RLT, Reformation Vintage, and The RealReal

Where to find the best vintage denim in LA, from With Love, Lenny to The Dig in Venice

Her favorite multi-brand and concept stores, including Mohawk General Store and the newly opened Earl IRL (owned by former editor Laurel Pantin)

Standout standalone brand stores, from a surprise favorite at Rachel Comey to an appointment-only visit to Jacques Marie Mage

How to plan a full day of shopping in West Hollywood, Abbot Kinney, or Malibu Country Mart, including where to eat

Liv's advice for finding a genuine, personal shopping experience wherever you live



Let's Get Dressed

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez

Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod

Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez



Liv Perez

Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez

ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez



Let’s Get Dressed

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/

Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez



Liv Perez

Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez

ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez

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