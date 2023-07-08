How To Cultivate Your Personal Style By Shopping Vintage

Rachel Tabb has had good style since middle school, which is something I definitely can't say for myself. She's always looked like a supermodel straight out of the 90s with a perfectly polished and minimalist wardrobe that would give Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy a run for her money. Today, that style is the capstone of her vintage business, Shop RLT, a store in Los Angeles filled with her curation of vintage finds from eBay, to the Rosebowl, and beyond. From denim to tees, vintage YSL and more, RLT has quickly become my favorite vintage store in LA for its edit of everyday clothing that I can have for a lifetime. In today's episode, Rachel shares how to build a successful business on Instagram, how she learned to trust her style and taste, and her thoughts on the ever-changing retail landscape.