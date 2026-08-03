Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsLet's Get Dressed
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Let's Get Dressed
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Let's Get Dressed

Liv Perez
ArtsBusiness
Let's Get Dressed
Latest episode

342 episodes

  • Let's Get Dressed

    [FROM THE ARCHIVES] How To Dress For Sun Protection

    08/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    We're off for our August hiatus, but we couldn't go quiet without re-sharing one of our favorite conversations from the past year. If you've been reaching for the same sunscreen and calling it a day, this episode will change how you think about sun protection — and your summer wardrobe.

    I’m joined by one of my oldest friends, Emma Gerber, who just so happens to be building one of the most exciting brands in the suncare space. Claudent is designing stylish, elevated UPF 50+ clothing that not only protects your skin but makes you want to wear sun-safe looks every day. We talk about the science behind UPF fabric, why most “sun-protective” clothes wash out after a few cycles, and how her brand is redefining fashion-meets-function.

    Special thanks to today’s sponsor Aerie! Visit Aerie.com to find your perfect fit

    Shop all items mentioned in the episode:
    https://shopmy.us/collections/6144638

    Emma Gerber
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emmagerber
    Claudent: https://claudent.com

    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Let's Get Dressed

    Why Getting Dressed Feels So Hard and How to Get Your Mornings Back

    07/27/2026 | 37 mins.
    If you have ever stood in a closet full of clothes and thought "I have nothing to wear," this episode is for you. It's our last solo episode before we head off for summer break, and I'm unpacking what I'm calling my biggest style growth spurt in years. It didn't come from one purchase or one outfit, it came from a full mental shift in how I think about getting dressed every day, treating my personal style with the same care I give my physical and mental wellness. I get into the wardrobe reset that came out of it, the "wardrobe rage" phenomenon Maggie Sellers coined on her podcast Hot Smart Rich (Did you know on average women lose 119 days of their careers just getting dressed?!), and the quarterly system I now swear by to keep my closet and my mornings actually working for me. Plus, a full Q&A covering monthly clothing budgets, what to do with a former "it" item you've fallen out of love with, and what to wear to the beach if shorts just aren't your thing.

    Consider this your cheat code to stop losing 10 minutes every morning to a pile of clothes on the floor.

    Shop all items mentioned in the episode: https://go.shopmy.us/p-73480919

    In this episode, we get into:

    My biggest style growth spurt to date
    Why I, a self-described serial over-dresser, couldn't put together a casual outfit
    My quarterly closet ritual
    Why a spotless closet is "personal style hygiene"
    The "wardrobe rage" phenomenon
    Law Roach's advice on giving yourself permission to miss
    How I talk myself through a bad outfit day instead of spiraling
    My case for repeating outfits
    Building five to ten go-to looks for the office
    Why outfit repeating should be celebrated, not hidden
    Clearing out half my closet last summer with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis
    What I keep versus sell
    How I decide on a monthly clothing budget
    What to do with a former "it" item you've outgrown
    My go-to beach styling that isn't shorts

    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Let's Get Dressed

    How to Break Into Fashion, with Industry Commentator Jack Savoie

    07/20/2026 | 46 mins.
    If you think you have to move to New York or LA to make it in fashion, this episode says otherwise.

    Jack Savoie joins us from Denver to talk about building a fashion career — and a viral following — without uprooting your life. We get into how a fake Manolo Blahnik callout on TikTok caught Bethenny Frankel's attention and took him from 20K to 67K followers overnight, why he still works full-time as a buyer at A.Line while creating content on the side, and how he broke the news that Sabrina Carpenter was wearing Dior at Coachella before Vogue's own exclusive dropped. We also talk about his path from Nordstrom shoe sales to designer buying, the "Shoes of the Past" series that turned fashion nostalgia into a cultural moment, and his advice for anyone trying to break into the industry without an internship or a big city zip code.

    In this episode, we get into:

    How Jack built a career in fashion while staying based in Denver, and why he doesn't think you need to live in New York or LA to make it in the industry
    The story behind his viral Manolo Blahnik video — how he spotted a fake shoe in a Bethenny Frankel TikTok and grew from 20K to 67K followers in under 24 hours
    His path from selling shoes at Nordstrom to becoming a buyer at boutique retailer A.Line
    How "Shoes of the Past," his series on discontinued cult shoes like the YSL Eiffel Tower cage boot and the Isabel Marant Beckett wedge, became his biggest content wave
    What it's actually like balancing a full-time buying job with a content career, and how he manages burnout
    How he broke the news that Sabrina Carpenter wore Dior at Coachella before Vogue's own exclusive was published
    His biggest recent splurge — a surprise Birkin 30 in Rouge H from his longtime Hermès sales associate — and why he waits months before wearing new purchases
    The brands and designers he thinks are doing the best work right now, including Chanel, Dior, and Kallmeyer
    His current red carpet favorites, from Teyana Taylor and Margot Robbie to Sombr's fashion-forward run this year
    His advice for anyone trying to break into fashion without a traditional industry job or big-city move

    Jack Savoie
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesavoiedaily
    TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@jack.savoie

    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Let's Get Dressed

    What Was the Best Retail Experience You’ve Ever Had?

    07/13/2026 | 46 mins.
    Okay, I have to say it: retail is broken, and I don't think I'm the only one who feels that way.

    I've had such a big bone to pick with retail lately, and every time I bring it up — here on the podcast, on my socials — you guys have so much to say too. So today I'm finally getting into it: the post-COVID luxury gatekeeping that's got us all waiting in line for something that's supposed to feel special, the final sale chaos that's basically taken over everything, and the whole Brandy Melville dressing room saga that broke the internet a few weeks ago. After I posted a rant about all of this on Instagram, I woke up to literally hundreds of DMs from you guys with your own horror stories and dream stories, and there was such a clear through line in what everyone said that I knew I had to bring it here properly. But I didn't want to just complain for 30 minutes, so the back half of this episode is my full LA shopping guide — every vintage store, denim spot, concept store, and standalone brand that's actually doing it right, plus exactly how I'd plan a full day of shopping in West Hollywood, Venice, or Malibu.
    In this episode, we get into:

    Why Liv thinks retail peaked too soon, from luxury's post-COVID gatekeeping (appointments, lines) to the final-sale "epidemic" hitting resale sites like The RealReal
    The Brandy Melville dressing room controversy, and what it says about the shopping experience for an entire generation
    The flood of DMs Liv got after her retail rant went viral, and the surprising through-line in what listeners said they miss most about shopping
    Liv's case for why LA is having a real shopping renaissance, and why she calls it the denim capital of the world
    Her definitive vintage guide, including Scout, RLT, Reformation Vintage, and The RealReal
    Where to find the best vintage denim in LA, from With Love, Lenny to The Dig in Venice
    Her favorite multi-brand and concept stores, including Mohawk General Store and the newly opened Earl IRL (owned by former editor Laurel Pantin)
    Standout standalone brand stores, from a surprise favorite at Rachel Comey to an appointment-only visit to Jacques Marie Mage
    How to plan a full day of shopping in West Hollywood, Abbot Kinney, or Malibu Country Mart, including where to eat
    Liv's advice for finding a genuine, personal shopping experience wherever you live

    Let's Get Dressed
    YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez

    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Let's Get Dressed

    How To Master the "In-Between" Outfits

    07/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    If your everyday outfits feel like an afterthought, this episode is going to change that.

    Gabs Gofis (aka Gift of Gabs on Substack) joins us to talk about the category most of us ignore: the in-between outfit. We get into how she built a signature, easy LA style after years of feeling confused by trends, why she's stopped sizing for her true size and started sizing for fit, and the exact brands she reaches for on repeat — Donni, Still Here New York, RLT, and more. We also talk eyewear as the most underrated investment in your closet, how she finds one-of-a-kind vintage on Etsy and The RealReal (and the AI hack she swears by for sizing), and why her "Gaps in the Closet" practice changed the way she shops for good.

    Plus, we get into slob chic, the difference between LA dressing and New York dressing, the bag she actually wears every day versus the one she dreams of, and her advice for anyone who feels like they're either too dressed up or not dressed up at all.

    Shop all items mentioned in the episode: https://shopmy.us/collections/5987092

    In this episode, we get into:
    Why Gabs believes the "in-between" outfit — not your dressed-up looks — is actually the most important category in your closet
    How moving from the East Coast to LA completely shifted her personal style, and why LA dressing is rooted in ease over polish
    Her go-to in-between brands on repeat
    Why she invests in eyewear over almost anything else right now — including her vintage Chanel pair from The RealReal and her Phoebe Philo "Cookie" sunglasses
    Her best vintage shopping hacks + how she searches Etsy by fabric and the AI trick she uses to check sizing before buying
    Her "Gaps in the Closet" method
    How she dresses up a sweatpant moment without trying too hard
    The bag she actually wears every day versus the investment piece she's not ready to carry daily yet
    Her go-to shoe rotation for elevating a casual outfit
    Her favorite LA shopping spots for vintage and resale
    How she would style a wedding guest dress under $500

    Gabriella Gofis
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gabrigofis/
    Newsletter: https://gabriellagofis.substack.com/

    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Let’s Get Dressed
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
    Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez

    Liv Perez
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
    TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
    ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Let's Get Dressed
How do you create a staple wardrobe? What trends are dominating the runways? Who’s the coolest new designer to watch? Join ultimate fashion insider Liv Perez for new episodes every Monday to hear the best in fashion news, styling tips, and interviews with top industry leaders that will leave you inspired to dress and feel your best self every day. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
ArtsBusinessFashion & BeautyMarketingSociety & Culture

Listen to Let's Get Dressed, THEMOVE and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 9:47:00 AM
A company fromMADSACK