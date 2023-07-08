Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Friend of a Friend

Friend of a Friend

Podcast Friend of a Friend
Podcast Friend of a Friend

Friend of a Friend

Dear Media
Who’s behind the dress on everyone’s Instagram saves? How did that baker go from sales associate to viral baking queen? Who’s the fresh new face in that hit HBO...
ArtsBusiness
Who's behind the dress on everyone's Instagram saves? How did that baker go from sales associate to viral baking queen? Who's the fresh new face in that hit HBO...
Available Episodes

  • What It Takes To Become A Fashion Buyer
    If there's anyone's closet I want to lock myself in and never come out of, it's Lori Hirshleifer's. As the Co-Owner and Buyer of New York's famous speciality store, Hirshleifer's, Lori knows good style and how to share it, too. In today's episode, Lori gives us a look into the life of a buyer and her best tips to entering the business. We also talk about her must-have closet items, what designers she's loving today, and her love for IRL shopping.Love the show? Follow us and leave a review! And for more behind-the-scenes, follow Liv on Instagram, @LivvPerez. Sponsored by: Kion: www.getkion.com/friendHelloFresh: www.hellofresh.com/50friendEbay: Ensure your next purchase is the real deal with eBay Authenticity Guarantee. Visit ebay.com for terms.Vionic: Use code FRIEND at www.vionicshoes.com.Produced by Dear MediaThis episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    8/7/2023
    32:00
  • My Best Tips for Wearing Bold Prints: What to Wear with Stripes, Dots & More
    From spots to stripes, geometrics and florals, wearing a bold print can be a daunting task. What I've learned - it's all in the styling. In today's episode, I share my simplest tips and tricks to nailing each print so you stand out this summer whether you're in the office, on the beach, or on vacation. To see this episode's edit, visit https://livvperez.komi.ioLove the show? Follow us and leave a review! And for more behind-the-scenes, follow Liv on Instagram, @LivvPerez. Produced by Dear MediaThis episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/31/2023
    29:00
  • Introducing My New Style Series
    Going to a wedding? Need a look for that job interview to impress your potential new boss? I got you. On today's episode, I'm sharing all the details on my brand new style series where you'll get to meet with me 1:1 to create the perfect look. I'm so excited to meet more of you face-to-face and build some dream looks together! To learn more, visit https://livvperez.komi.ioLove the show? Follow us and leave a review! And for more behind-the-scenes, follow Liv on Instagram, @LivvPerez. Sponsored by EbayVionicCORTHinge Produced by Dear MediaThis episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/24/2023
    23:23
  • 6 Ways To Wear Barbie Pink
    It feels like the world is painted pink right now with the imminent release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie this weekend. And although it might have been your favorite color growing up, if I'm being honest, it's not the easiest color to wear (unless your Margot Robbie who's making it look like a walk in the park right now). Today I'm giving you six easy, failsafe ways to incorporate Barbie pink into your wardrobe so you can reconnect with your inner child and bring out your best Barbie self. From full pink looks to delicate accessories, you'll fit in perfectly at the theater this weekend.Love the show? Follow us and leave a review! And for more behind-the-scenes, follow Liv on Instagram, @LivvPerez. Sponsored byeBay: Ensure your next purchase is the real deal with eBay Authenticity Guarantee. Everyonedeserves real. Visitebay.comfor terms.Vionic: Visit www.vionicshoes.com /friend for free shipping on some of my favorite shoes!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/17/2023
    31:35
  • How To Cultivate Your Personal Style By Shopping Vintage
    Rachel Tabb has had good style since middle school, which is something I definitely can't say for myself. She's always looked like a supermodel straight out of the 90s with a perfectly polished and minimalist wardrobe that would give Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy a run for her money. Today, that style is the capstone of her vintage business, Shop RLT, a store in Los Angeles filled with her curation of vintage finds from eBay, to the Rosebowl, and beyond. From denim to tees, vintage YSL and more, RLT has quickly become my favorite vintage store in LA for its edit of everyday clothing that I can have for a lifetime. In today's episode, Rachel shares how to build a successful business on Instagram, how she learned to trust her style and taste, and her thoughts on the ever-changing retail landscape. Love the show? Follow us and leave a review! And for more behind-the-scenes, follow Liv on Instagram, @LivvPerez. Sponsored byHinge: Download Hinge today, meet someone great, and then delete Hinge when it feels just right!Ebay: Ensure your next purchase is the real deal with eBay Authenticity Guarantee. Everyone deserves real. Visitebay.com for terms.Sakara: Sakara is offering our listeners 20% off their first order at sakara.com/FRIEND or by using code FRIEND at checkout.Produced by Dear MediaThis episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/10/2023
    38:52

About Friend of a Friend

Who’s behind the dress on everyone’s Instagram saves? How did that baker go from sales associate to viral baking queen? Who’s the fresh new face in that hit HBO show? What’s the story behind that iconic sneaker collab? Get the download on Friend of a Friend, where journalist, fashion-lover, and creator Olivia Perez (@livvperez) brings you into her inner circle. A podcast that will keep you ahead of the curve - where a friend of hers is a friend of yours.
