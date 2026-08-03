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342 episodes
- We're off for our August hiatus, but we couldn't go quiet without re-sharing one of our favorite conversations from the past year. If you've been reaching for the same sunscreen and calling it a day, this episode will change how you think about sun protection — and your summer wardrobe.
I’m joined by one of my oldest friends, Emma Gerber, who just so happens to be building one of the most exciting brands in the suncare space. Claudent is designing stylish, elevated UPF 50+ clothing that not only protects your skin but makes you want to wear sun-safe looks every day. We talk about the science behind UPF fabric, why most “sun-protective” clothes wash out after a few cycles, and how her brand is redefining fashion-meets-function.
Special thanks to today’s sponsor Aerie! Visit Aerie.com to find your perfect fit
Shop all items mentioned in the episode:
https://shopmy.us/collections/6144638
Emma Gerber
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emmagerber
Claudent: https://claudent.com
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- If you have ever stood in a closet full of clothes and thought "I have nothing to wear," this episode is for you. It's our last solo episode before we head off for summer break, and I'm unpacking what I'm calling my biggest style growth spurt in years. It didn't come from one purchase or one outfit, it came from a full mental shift in how I think about getting dressed every day, treating my personal style with the same care I give my physical and mental wellness. I get into the wardrobe reset that came out of it, the "wardrobe rage" phenomenon Maggie Sellers coined on her podcast Hot Smart Rich (Did you know on average women lose 119 days of their careers just getting dressed?!), and the quarterly system I now swear by to keep my closet and my mornings actually working for me. Plus, a full Q&A covering monthly clothing budgets, what to do with a former "it" item you've fallen out of love with, and what to wear to the beach if shorts just aren't your thing.
Consider this your cheat code to stop losing 10 minutes every morning to a pile of clothes on the floor.
Shop all items mentioned in the episode: https://go.shopmy.us/p-73480919
In this episode, we get into:
My biggest style growth spurt to date
Why I, a self-described serial over-dresser, couldn't put together a casual outfit
My quarterly closet ritual
Why a spotless closet is "personal style hygiene"
The "wardrobe rage" phenomenon
Law Roach's advice on giving yourself permission to miss
How I talk myself through a bad outfit day instead of spiraling
My case for repeating outfits
Building five to ten go-to looks for the office
Why outfit repeating should be celebrated, not hidden
Clearing out half my closet last summer with stylist Thomas Christos Kikis
What I keep versus sell
How I decide on a monthly clothing budget
What to do with a former "it" item you've outgrown
My go-to beach styling that isn't shorts
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- If you think you have to move to New York or LA to make it in fashion, this episode says otherwise.
Jack Savoie joins us from Denver to talk about building a fashion career — and a viral following — without uprooting your life. We get into how a fake Manolo Blahnik callout on TikTok caught Bethenny Frankel's attention and took him from 20K to 67K followers overnight, why he still works full-time as a buyer at A.Line while creating content on the side, and how he broke the news that Sabrina Carpenter was wearing Dior at Coachella before Vogue's own exclusive dropped. We also talk about his path from Nordstrom shoe sales to designer buying, the "Shoes of the Past" series that turned fashion nostalgia into a cultural moment, and his advice for anyone trying to break into the industry without an internship or a big city zip code.
In this episode, we get into:
How Jack built a career in fashion while staying based in Denver, and why he doesn't think you need to live in New York or LA to make it in the industry
The story behind his viral Manolo Blahnik video — how he spotted a fake shoe in a Bethenny Frankel TikTok and grew from 20K to 67K followers in under 24 hours
His path from selling shoes at Nordstrom to becoming a buyer at boutique retailer A.Line
How "Shoes of the Past," his series on discontinued cult shoes like the YSL Eiffel Tower cage boot and the Isabel Marant Beckett wedge, became his biggest content wave
What it's actually like balancing a full-time buying job with a content career, and how he manages burnout
How he broke the news that Sabrina Carpenter wore Dior at Coachella before Vogue's own exclusive was published
His biggest recent splurge — a surprise Birkin 30 in Rouge H from his longtime Hermès sales associate — and why he waits months before wearing new purchases
The brands and designers he thinks are doing the best work right now, including Chanel, Dior, and Kallmeyer
His current red carpet favorites, from Teyana Taylor and Margot Robbie to Sombr's fashion-forward run this year
His advice for anyone trying to break into fashion without a traditional industry job or big-city move
Jack Savoie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesavoiedaily
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@jack.savoie
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Okay, I have to say it: retail is broken, and I don't think I'm the only one who feels that way.
I've had such a big bone to pick with retail lately, and every time I bring it up — here on the podcast, on my socials — you guys have so much to say too. So today I'm finally getting into it: the post-COVID luxury gatekeeping that's got us all waiting in line for something that's supposed to feel special, the final sale chaos that's basically taken over everything, and the whole Brandy Melville dressing room saga that broke the internet a few weeks ago. After I posted a rant about all of this on Instagram, I woke up to literally hundreds of DMs from you guys with your own horror stories and dream stories, and there was such a clear through line in what everyone said that I knew I had to bring it here properly. But I didn't want to just complain for 30 minutes, so the back half of this episode is my full LA shopping guide — every vintage store, denim spot, concept store, and standalone brand that's actually doing it right, plus exactly how I'd plan a full day of shopping in West Hollywood, Venice, or Malibu.
In this episode, we get into:
Why Liv thinks retail peaked too soon, from luxury's post-COVID gatekeeping (appointments, lines) to the final-sale "epidemic" hitting resale sites like The RealReal
The Brandy Melville dressing room controversy, and what it says about the shopping experience for an entire generation
The flood of DMs Liv got after her retail rant went viral, and the surprising through-line in what listeners said they miss most about shopping
Liv's case for why LA is having a real shopping renaissance, and why she calls it the denim capital of the world
Her definitive vintage guide, including Scout, RLT, Reformation Vintage, and The RealReal
Where to find the best vintage denim in LA, from With Love, Lenny to The Dig in Venice
Her favorite multi-brand and concept stores, including Mohawk General Store and the newly opened Earl IRL (owned by former editor Laurel Pantin)
Standout standalone brand stores, from a surprise favorite at Rachel Comey to an appointment-only visit to Jacques Marie Mage
How to plan a full day of shopping in West Hollywood, Abbot Kinney, or Malibu Country Mart, including where to eat
Liv's advice for finding a genuine, personal shopping experience wherever you live
Let's Get Dressed
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- If your everyday outfits feel like an afterthought, this episode is going to change that.
Gabs Gofis (aka Gift of Gabs on Substack) joins us to talk about the category most of us ignore: the in-between outfit. We get into how she built a signature, easy LA style after years of feeling confused by trends, why she's stopped sizing for her true size and started sizing for fit, and the exact brands she reaches for on repeat — Donni, Still Here New York, RLT, and more. We also talk eyewear as the most underrated investment in your closet, how she finds one-of-a-kind vintage on Etsy and The RealReal (and the AI hack she swears by for sizing), and why her "Gaps in the Closet" practice changed the way she shops for good.
Plus, we get into slob chic, the difference between LA dressing and New York dressing, the bag she actually wears every day versus the one she dreams of, and her advice for anyone who feels like they're either too dressed up or not dressed up at all.
Shop all items mentioned in the episode: https://shopmy.us/collections/5987092
In this episode, we get into:
Why Gabs believes the "in-between" outfit — not your dressed-up looks — is actually the most important category in your closet
How moving from the East Coast to LA completely shifted her personal style, and why LA dressing is rooted in ease over polish
Her go-to in-between brands on repeat
Why she invests in eyewear over almost anything else right now — including her vintage Chanel pair from The RealReal and her Phoebe Philo "Cookie" sunglasses
Her best vintage shopping hacks + how she searches Etsy by fabric and the AI trick she uses to check sizing before buying
Her "Gaps in the Closet" method
How she dresses up a sweatpant moment without trying too hard
The bag she actually wears every day versus the investment piece she's not ready to carry daily yet
Her go-to shoe rotation for elevating a casual outfit
Her favorite LA shopping spots for vintage and resale
How she would style a wedding guest dress under $500
Gabriella Gofis
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gabrigofis/
Newsletter: https://gabriellagofis.substack.com/
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Let’s Get Dressed
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@livvperez
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsgetdressedpod/
Newsletter: https://substack.com/@livvperez
Liv Perez
Instagram: www.instagram.com/livvperez
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/livv.perez
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/livvperez
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Let's Get Dressed
How do you create a staple wardrobe? What trends are dominating the runways? Who’s the coolest new designer to watch? Join ultimate fashion insider Liv Perez for new episodes every Monday to hear the best in fashion news, styling tips, and interviews with top industry leaders that will leave you inspired to dress and feel your best self every day. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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