Heard Podcast: Become a Better Chef

#3 Line of Fire | How to Rest, Recover & Feel Better

Simple strategies chefs can use to make them feel better... Physiologist Oliver Patrick straps biometric trackers to working chefs, revealing the real impact working the line has on the body. The data uncovers what's truly happening behind the restaurant plates. From elevated stress responses to post-service crashes. Oliver breaks it all down and offers insights into how chefs can properly recover, reset, and return to "rest and digest" after a killer kitchen shift. Get ready to stop surviving and start thriving in the heat of the kitchen. HEALTHY HABITS FOR CHEFSLearn how to rest, recover, and form healthy habits to sleep better, decompress, manage post-shift adrenaline and more. THE PHYSICAL IMPACT OF WORKING IN KITCHENS Discover what's actually happening inside the body of a chef while working in the kitchen. The real causes of elevated stress, and post-service crashes that affect chef lifestyle and performance.PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR CHEF RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE Simple and actionable insights for chefs, restaurant owners, and experts to properly recover, reset, and return to "rest and digest" after grueling shifts. Create effective restaurant systems and routines that support culinary education and sustainable restaurant management.A MUST-LISTEN KITCHEN PODCAST FOR THE FOOD INDUSTRY Whether you're involved in restaurant ownership, kitchen operations, or the broader culinary journey, this episode combines chef interviews, kitchen stories, and expert advice to help you thrive in the restaurant and hospitality space.