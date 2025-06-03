Heard Podcast: Become a Better Chef

In this episode of Heard, Ryan sits down with sociologist Ellen Meiser, who has studied restaurant culture from the inside out. Together, they explore how chefs endure violence, toxic traditions, and relentless pressure, often romanticized as “tough love” or a rite of passage.From the false military roots of Escoffier’s brigade system to the glorification of hustle culture, we unpack how food media and industry norms have shaped and normalized extreme kitchen environments. With insights from food writer Kenji López-Alt and Ellen’s groundbreaking research, this episode questions what we've accepted as normal in professional kitchens and how we can change it. If you've ever wondered why chefs wear their scars like medals, or how kitchen culture became a battlefield, this one’s for you.
45:42
#5 Fixing Health Care in Hospitality | Benefits That Work for Restaurants
In this episode of Heard, we sit down with the founder of the first affordable health insurance and wellness benefits marketplace built specifically for the hospitality industry. Learn how restaurant owners, chefs, and hospitality workers can finally access affordable coverage—without complexity or high costs. If you're passionate about building a healthier, more sustainable kitchen culture, this conversation is a must-listen. With Elizabeth Tilton, founder of OS Benefits.
36:30
#4 Leading The Line Under Pressure | How Chefs Can Build Loyal Teams
In this episode, elite performance coach Dr. Julie Gurner shares leadership insights from high-growth startups - reframed for chefs, kitchens, and hospitality teams. Learn how to stay calm under pressure, delegate like a pro, lead through chaos, and build motivated, loyal kitchen crews. For chefs navigating stress, burnout, and fast-paced restaurant life, this episode offers powerful tools to become a stronger, more effective leader in hospitality.
50:31
#3 Line of Fire | How to Rest, Recover & Feel Better
Simple strategies chefs can use to make them feel better... Physiologist Oliver Patrick straps biometric trackers to working chefs, revealing the real impact working the line has on the body. The data uncovers what's truly happening behind the restaurant plates. From elevated stress responses to post-service crashes. Oliver breaks it all down and offers insights into how chefs can properly recover, reset, and return to "rest and digest" after a killer kitchen shift. Get ready to stop surviving and start thriving in the heat of the kitchen.
46:29
#2 The Athlete's Playbook | Lessons for Chefs From Sports Psychology
In this episode of Heard, discover what chefs can learn from elite athletes about resilience, high performance, and the dangers of ignoring their mental health. Dr. Tom Ferraro, a leading sports psychologist, shares powerful lessons on pressure, mindset, and recovery—insights that resonate deeply with chefs, restaurant professionals, and anyone navigating the intense demands of hospitality and kitchen culture. A must-listen chef podcast for building strength in and out of the kitchen.
Heard is the podcast for chefs and restaurant pros ready to beat burnout, grow their careers, and build sustainable lives in hospitality. Hosted by food journalist Ryan King, each episode dives into mental health, leadership, and work-life balance with real talk from chefs, wellness experts, and industry leaders. Whether you're facing stress or scaling up, Heard helps you become a better, healthier, more fulfilled chef. Let’s put some rest in restaurants.