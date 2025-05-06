Suzanne O’Sullivan on The Age of Diagnosis

We're back at The Tabernacle in March with another fantastic line-up of speakers! Join us for an inspiring evening of storytelling. Dr Suzanne O'Sullivan has been a consultant in neurology since 2004. She specialises in the investigation of complex epilepsy and also has an active interest in psychogenic disorders. Suzanne's first book It's All in Your Head, won both the Wellcome Book Prize and the Royal Society of Biology Book Prize and The Sleeping Beauties was shortlisted for the Royal Society Science Book Prize. Her new book, The Age of Diagnosis, looks at how modern medicine is redrawing the boundaries between sickness and health and the impact this is having on our lives.