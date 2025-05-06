We're back at The Tabernacle in March with another fantastic line-up of speakers! Join us for an inspiring evening of storytelling.
Katherine Rundell is a fellow of St Catherine’s College, Oxford, and a contributing editor at the LRB. Her novels for children have won the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, the Blue Peter Book Award and the Costa Children’s Book Award, among many others. Her books for adults include Super-Infinite: The Transformations of John Donne, winner of the Baillie Gifford Prize, and Why You Should Read Children's Books, Even Though You Are So Old and Wise.
Learn more about 5x15 events: 5x15stories.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/5x15stories
Facebook: www.facebook.com/5x15stories
Instagram: www.instagram.com/5x15stories
17:23
Nick Makoha on The New Carthaginians
Nick Makoha is a Ugandan poet and playwright based in London. His debut collection, Kingdom of Gravity, was shortlisted for the Felix Dennis Prize and was one of the Guardian’s Best Books of the Year. His poems have appeared in The New York Times, the Poetry Review, Poetry Wales, Wasafiri, Boston Review, and Callaloo. He is the founder of Obsidian Foundation, winner of the 2021 Ivan Juritz Prize and the Poetry London Prize. His new collection, The New Carthaginians, is inspired by the artistic techniques of Basquiat.
18:09
Carole Cadwalladr on How to Survive the Broligarchy
Carole Cadwalladr is a renowned Pulitzer-nominated journalist for the Guardian, feature writer for the Observer, and Cambridge Analytica investigator. She formerly worked at The Daily Telegraph, and was nominated for numerous Press Awards. In 2018, she broke the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook story for the Guardian and The New York Times as part of a long-running investigation into technology, fake news, and political manipulation. In early 2022, she stood trial for defamation as a result of her work on Russian interference in the Brexit vote, and was vindicated.
18:52
Suzanne O’Sullivan on The Age of Diagnosis
Dr Suzanne O'Sullivan has been a consultant in neurology since 2004. She specialises in the investigation of complex epilepsy and also has an active interest in psychogenic disorders. Suzanne's first book It's All in Your Head, won both the Wellcome Book Prize and the Royal Society of Biology Book Prize and The Sleeping Beauties was shortlisted for the Royal Society Science Book Prize. Her new book, The Age of Diagnosis, looks at how modern medicine is redrawing the boundaries between sickness and health and the impact this is having on our lives.
18:55
Jonathan Sumption on The Challenges of Democracy
Jonathan Sumption is a British judge and historian, who served as a Supreme Court Justice from 2012 - 2018. He is the author of the Sunday Times bestseller Trials of the State, Law in a Time of Crisis, and Divided Houses, which won the 2009 Wolfson History Prize. His new book, The Challenges of Democracy, explores the state of democracy, the most urgent and far-reaching political issue of our day.
"A pleasingly simple concept... one of the best things I've come upon in the last six months" (The Telegraph - 'Best Podcasts')
5 speakers, 15 minutes each. Script free and against a less-than-precise clock, some of the world's leading figures in the arts and sciences deliver talks about their enduring achievements, wildest moments or deepest passions. It's inspiring, informative, provoking, and above all, entertaining. Based in London but making forays to Sydney, New York and Milan, 5x15 has featured Joanna Lumley, Brian Eno, Jonathan Safran Foer, Jung Chang, Ruby Wax and Alain de Botton.