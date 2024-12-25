We Are Joined At The Table With Carissa Mylin: Inspired By Salmon
Episode 7: John and Megan set the table with their co-host and friend Shannon Larson and their guest Carissa Mylin to discuss Joy of Cooking recipes and stories, kitchen victories and miseries, and, most importantly, what they are all cooking and eating. This recipe is inspired by salmon.
Thank you for Listening to The Joy of Cooking Podcast with your hosts, John Becker, Megan Scott, and Shannon Larson. Call or text our hotline with questions, hopes, history, or where you find joy at 503-395-8858. Connect with us on Instagram @thejoyofcookingWant to support our podcast? Please write us a review, spread the word on social media, or give to our patreaon.Producer: Sarah Marshall of The Joy of Creation Production HouseAudio Engineer: Haley Bowers Production Coordinator: Kayleen Veatch
We Are Joined At The Table With Liz Crain: Inspired By The Holidays
Episode 6: John and Megan set the table with their co-host and friend Shannon Larson and their guest Liz Crain to discuss Joy of Cooking recipes and stories, kitchen victories and miseries, and, most importantly, what they are all cooking and eating. This episode is inspired by our favorite holiday recipes.Links To Content Mentioned In Episode :Liz Crainhttps://www.lizcrain.com/Nong's Khao Mangaihttps://khaomangai.com/Huber's Cafehttps://hubers.com/Martha Stewart Croissant Recipehttps://www.marthastewart.com/312981/croissantsWaffle Househttps://www.wafflehouse.com/Stink Fest (Fermentation Festival)https://www.portlandfermentationfestival.com/Hartshornhttps://oldtownspices.com/product/bakers-ammonia-hartshorn/Matcha Black Sesame Cookiehttps://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1026330-matcha-black-sesame-shortbreadsVij's Family Curry Chickenhttps://vijsforyou.com/recipe/vijs-familys-chicken-curry/Sandor Katz (Wild Fermentation)https://www.wildfermentation.com/Xiao Ya Restauranthttps://www.xiaoyepdx.com/50 Hertz Tingly Foodshttps://50hertzfoods.com/ Coupon Code TINGLYJOY20 Joy of Cooking 2019 Edition Recipe Mentions:Cranberry sauce, page 179Icebox cookies, page 780Green tomato chow chow, page 925Buttermilk scallion biscuits, page 635Pimento cheese, page 55Tourtière (Canadian Meat Pie), page 705Bean dip, page 53Goose, page 430Mashed potatoes, page 265
We Are Joined At The Table With Sarah Marshall: Inspired By Pickles
Episode 5: John and Megan set the table with their co-host and friend Shannon Larson and their guest Sarah Marshall (Marshall's Haute Sauce Owner, recipe writer, and producer of this podcast) to discuss Joy of Cooking recipes and stories, kitchen victories and miseries, and, most importantly, what they are all cooking and eating. This recipe is inspired by pickles.Links To Content Mentioned In Episode :Sarah Marshallwww.marshallshautesauce.comJoy of Creation Production Housewww.thejoyofcreation.comMeaningful Marketplace Podcasthttps://meaningful-marketplace-podcast.simplecast.com/VH_US Podcasthttps://www.vh-us.com/King Arthur Yeasted Dinner Rollhttps://www.kingarthurbaking.com/blog/2023/11/21/these-big-batch-dinner-rolls-are-a-last-minute-thanksgiving-miracle50 Hertz Tingly Foodshttps://50hertzfoods.com/ Coupon Code TINGLYJOY20 Joy of Cooking 2019 Edition Recipe Mentions:Pickled Horseradish, page 930Chow Chow, page 925Cornichons (gherkins), page 924Half-Sour Pickles, page 941
We Are Joined At The Table With Ivy Manning: Inspired By Mushrooms
Episode 4: John and Megan set the table with their co-host and friend Shannon Larson and their guest Ivy Manning to discuss Joy of Cooking recipes and stories, kitchen victories and miseries, and, most importantly, what they are all cooking and eating. This episode is inspired by mushrooms. Links To Content Mentioned In Episode :Ivy Manninghttps://www.ivymanning.com/Easy Bread from Scratch, with Soups to Matchhttps://www.powells.com/book/easy-soups-from-scratch-with-quick-breads-to-matchWeeknight Vegetarianhttps://insighteditions.com/products/weeknight-vegetarianOk, But Actuallyhttps://www.eater.com/chef-recipes-made-simpleLove Japan: Recipies from Our Japanese American Kitchenhttps://www.powells.com/book/love-japan-recipes-from-our-japanese-american-kitchen-a-cookbookMoosewood Cookbookhttps://www.powells.com/book/moosewood-cookbook-original-editionOld Wives Tales Restauranthttps://pdx.eater.com/2014/5/5/6231933/old-wives-tales-restaurant-shutters-after-34-year-runThe Mushroom At The End of The Worldhttps://www.powells.com/book/mushroom-at-the-end-of-the-worldAllon Benton Hamhttps://www.bentonscountryham.com/Flying Coyote Farmshttps://flyingcoyotefarm.com/50 Hertz Tingly Foodshttps://50hertzfoods.com/ Coupon Code TINGLYJOY20 Joy of Cooking 2019 Edition Recipe Mentions:Mushroom Confit, page 252Mushrooms Under Glass, pageChow Chow, page 925
We Are Joined At The Table With Anna Hezel: Inspired By Party Foods
Episode 3: John and Megan set the table with their co-host and friend Shannon Larson and their guest Tin To Table cookbook author Anna Hezel to discuss Joy of Cooking recipes and stories, kitchen victories and miseries, and, most importantly, what they are all cooking and eating. This recipe is inspired by Party Foods! Links To Content Mentioned In Episode 3:Anna Hezelhttps://www.annahezel.com/tin-to-tableTin To Table Bookhttps://www.powells.com/book/tin-to-table-fancy-snacky-recipes-for-tin-thusiasts-a-fish-ionados-978179721551850 Hertz Tingly Foodshttps://50hertzfoods.com/Coupon Code TINGLYJOY20Fish Fragrant Eggplant Recipehttps://www.seriouseats.com/fish-fragrant-eggplants-sichuan-braised-eggplant-with-garlic-ginger-and-chiliesNuri Sardineshttps://nuriartisanalsardine.com/Angelo Perodihttps://www.angeloparodi.it/Cole's Smoked Salmonhttps://colesseafood.com/ Joy of Cooking 2019 Edition Recipe Mentions:Paella, page 334Hot Fudge Sunday, page 851Four-Egg Cake (1-2-3-4 Cake), page 725
The Joy of Cooking is more than a cookbook; it's an American culinary institution. Irma S. Rombauer’s timeless recipes have guided generations of home cooks for over a century. Today, her legacy lives on through her great-grandson, John Becker, and his wife, Megan Scott. Based in Portland, Oregon, they are the 4th generation stewards of this beloved classic, having authored its latest edition. As they create the next chapter of the Joy of Cooking and launch the Joy of Cooking Podcast, the Rombauer family continues to inspire and nourish with every conversation. Each week, John & Megan set the table with their co-host and friend Shannon Larson and their revolving guest of home cooks, cookbook authors, food entrepreneurs, and chefs- to discuss cherished & reviled Joy recipes, kitchen victories & miseries, and most importantly, what they are all cooking and eating.