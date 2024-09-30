In the wake of the 2024 Election, Kevin checks in, while Rita Plush and Mark Redmond share about bouncing back after great losses.
49:07
The God Problem
A Classic RISK! episode from our early years that first ran in November of 2012, Kevin Allison shares two faith-shaking stories about grappling with angels and demons in his very Catholic youth.
50:00
Ego Death
Adarius Bell talks with Taj Easton about visiting his family after the death of his grandfather and uncovering a mystery.
1:05:25
School Days
Diana Medina and Ezra Holmland share stories about follies and triumphs on the schoolyard.
55:12
The Best of Veteran Stories
Looking back at some of our most memorable true stories about life in the military, with guest host Dr. Ray Christian.
If you like The Moth, This American Life or Snap Judgment, take a walk on the wilder side with RISK! Your colorful host Kevin Allison (of the legendary comedy group The State) helms this surprisingly uncensored show where people tell jaw-dropping true stories they never thought they'd dare to share in public. RISK! is hilarious, heart-wrenching and remarkably real. Think you've heard it all? Fasten your seatbelt.