If you like The Moth, This American Life or Snap Judgment, take a walk on the wilder side with RISK! Your colorful host Kevin Allison (of the legendary comedy g...
  • Coming Back to Life
    In the wake of the 2024 Election, Kevin checks in, while Rita Plush and Mark Redmond share about bouncing back after great losses.
    49:07
  • The God Problem
    A Classic RISK! episode from our early years that first ran in November of 2012, Kevin Allison shares two faith-shaking stories about grappling with angels and demons in his very Catholic youth.
    50:00
  • Ego Death
    Adarius Bell talks with Taj Easton about visiting his family after the death of his grandfather and uncovering a mystery.
    1:05:25
  • School Days
    Diana Medina and Ezra Holmland share stories about follies and triumphs on the schoolyard.
    55:12
  • The Best of Veteran Stories
    Looking back at some of our most memorable true stories about life in the military, with guest host Dr. Ray Christian.
    51:12

