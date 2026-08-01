Past guest (Ep.79) Allison Moir-Smith is back to talk about a project that encourages us all to use the time we do have, to paint. The project: 20 minute portraits from life. That’s start and finish, 20 minutes. And even if you don't paint portraits or want to work in this particular way, I think you’ll find the conversation has great ideas to pull into your own practice especially if you have limited time.

In the conversation you'll learn why Moir-Smith believes "sets and reps" are one of the fastest ways to build your skills, discover how she designed her portrait project around her own personality instead of someone else's expectations, and explore how limitations like a 20-minute timer can actually lead to more joyful, expressive paintings.

Learn more about Moir-Smith here:

INSTAGRAM | WORKSHOPS

Support the show