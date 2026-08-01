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156 episodes
- Watercolorist Steve Griggs is back on the show to talk about painting large. But not just large, super super large in what he calls grand. In the conversation you’ll learn how you might need to adjust your materials, how you'll want to rethink your space, and how to work yourself up to paint large or grand.
Past Episodes with Steve Griggs:
The Artistic Power of Sketchbooks with Steve Griggs (Ep.113, Mini)
Episode 59: Feature
Learn more about Steve Griggs here:
WEBSITE / WORKSHOPS / YOUTUBE / INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK
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- Past guest (Ep.79) Allison Moir-Smith is back to talk about a project that encourages us all to use the time we do have, to paint. The project: 20 minute portraits from life. That’s start and finish, 20 minutes. And even if you don't paint portraits or want to work in this particular way, I think you’ll find the conversation has great ideas to pull into your own practice especially if you have limited time.
In the conversation you'll learn why Moir-Smith believes "sets and reps" are one of the fastest ways to build your skills, discover how she designed her portrait project around her own personality instead of someone else's expectations, and explore how limitations like a 20-minute timer can actually lead to more joyful, expressive paintings.
Learn more about Moir-Smith here:
INSTAGRAM | WORKSHOPS
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- The podcast has been on hiatus... but it's back!
Today I'm talking with artist JaFang Lu.
In the conversation you’ll learn how to adjust your paintings based on your light source, how to build up to form, and you’ll explore a process you can try immediately on any subject.
Process is such a big part of what it means to be a painter. And we spend a lot of this episode talking about both the process Lu teachers her students but then also how she changes that process for her own work. And while we’re talking about figures, you can translate this approach to any subject.
Learn more about Lu here:
WEBSITE / WORKSHOPS / INSTAGRAM
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- Welcome to the conversation with watercolorist, Brienne M Brown.
In the conversation, you’ll discover Brown’s pigment strategy, how to use opaques even if you are primarily a transparent painter and why sometimes the goal needs to be an ALMOST finished painting.
Podcast Art Club:
Your bonus conversation is here! In it, Brown talks composition and why you absolutely don’t need to be faithful to your reference photo.
Learn more about Brienne M Brown here:
WEBSITE / WORKSHOPS / INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK
Recommended books by Brown:
"Mastering Composition" by Ian Roberts
"Picture This" by Molly Banks
Here is a link to the videos about framing without glass on my
For Brown’s videos on framing without glass and making her watercolor panels, head here.
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- The “I don’t have time to paint” problem is one all of us face. But in today's episode, we explore all the benefits of starting small.
You’re going to learn how to shift your success metrics, get some ideas for what you can do in 20 minutes and how just a small amount of daily practice helps you and those you love get ready for a larger art practice.
Today we’re going to discover the mighty power of 20 minutes.
So if you don’t paint consistently but want to or are struggling with finding time in your schedule, this is the show for you.
Learn more about the #20for20ArtChallenge here.
Article: 20 Ideas for 20 Minute Art Sessions
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About Learn to Paint Podcast
Every month, you'll hear conversations with artists and teachers about how to get better at painting. Conversations will cover topics for all levels of painter from beginning to advanced. We'll explore everything from tools and techniques, color theory, composition and design to habits and goals.Podcast website
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