The Design Episode with Mark Eanes [Archive. Ep.28]
Welcome to the DESIGN episode with Mark Eanes. This is Eanes second time on the show. He first joined us in Episode 11 to talk color. In this episode you'll learn the difference between design and composition, the basic elements of design and then we walk through each of the 7 principles of design and talk in depth about what they are and how to make sure you have them plus a whole lot more.Listen to the Patreon Bonus Episode here.Check out the written interview Mark did with me all about the importance of drawing, here.
5/2/2023
43:48
7 Reasons to Start a Daily Art Habit [Archive]
The "I don't have time to paint" problem is one all of us face. But in today's episode, we explore all the benefits of starting small. You're going to learn how to shift your success metrics, get some ideas for what you can do in 20 minutes and how just a small amount of daily practice helps you and those you love get ready for a larger art practice. Today we're going to discover the mighty power of 20 minutes. So if you don't paint consistently but want to or are struggling with finding time in your schedule, this is the show for you. Learn more about the #20for20ArtChallenge2023 here.Join the Podcast Art Club here.Article: 20 Ideas for 20 Minute Art Sessions
4/25/2023
31:18
Ep.77 with Teddi Parker
Feature Conversation:In the conversation with Teddi Parker, you'll discover two totally different approaches you can use to build a painting, everything you need to know about using house paint as your acrylic paint, and how your brush strokes can help you create paintings that are loose and impressionistic. Plus a whole lot more. Extended Cut Bonus We talk color including how Parker approaches her palette and mixing, how she handles saturation, and how her faith has helped her have a healthier relationship with social media. Listen here.
4/18/2023
47:58
Ep.76 with Liz Murphy
In the conversation with abstract expressionist Liz Murphy you'll get ideas on mindsets that might be useful when you're just starting out (but really, sort of anytime in your art journey), why it's so important to create a sense of freedom in your studio plus what gets in the way of play and some ideas for overcoming them. In the Extended Cut Bonus: We talk color harmony and the true joy we can find in really simple approaches to color. Find it here.Learn more about Liz Murphy:WEBSITE / WORKSHOPS / INSTAGRAMLearn more about your host Kelly Anne Powers on Instagram.Get practical advice from today's best painters by adding your name to the newsletter here.
4/4/2023
47:04
Ep.75: Patti Vincent
In this feature interview with Patti Vincent, you'll learn a ton about gouache including why it might be a good fit for your artistic goals. Plus we really get into the importance of simplification. (Thank you Podcast Art Club for your suggestions here!) What it is and how to approach it across your whole process. You might be surprised at where simplification BEGINS for Vincent. And as always, a whole lot more.Extended Cut Bonus In this episode's Extended Cut Bonus, (available at the Podcast Art Club on Patreon) you'll discover how Vincent approaches her foreground, middle ground and background and you'll get some great ideas for how to inch your way into plein air painting.
Every month, you'll hear conversations with artists and teachers about how to get better at painting. Conversations will cover topics for all levels of painter from beginning to advanced. We'll explore everything from tools and techniques, color theory, composition and design to habits and goals.