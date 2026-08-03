Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
267 episodes
- At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, I was able to interview Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico DiAngelo), Olive Abercrombie (Bianca DiAngelo), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dan Shotz (Executive Producer), and Craig Silverstein (Executive Producer) about the upcoming third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians!
Me and the other PJO podcasters had a whole table set up for our interviews, so I've also included fun moments of chatting before and after the interviews! FULL BREAKDOWN COMING TO THE PATREON FOR FREE SOON. Check back here for a link or check https://www.patreon.com/thenewestolympian for when it's posted!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It's another TNO guesting debut, this time from our very own Emma Nelsen, who recently debuted as our new editor! Emma joins to talk Heroes of Olympus Book 4 and do a lovely amount of improv bits along the way. Topics include: nice comment sections, Twilight, voting, French goodbyes, Jason the good friend, AI companies, sad songs, barbells, pints of blood, estimation, selling “face”, two extra moms, Gen Alpha, The Walking Dead, between classes, the Knicks, Archer, Penn Station, experiencing joy, the Monster Mosh, bear-shaped helmets, Jared Leto, Gallon Men, landlords, Bluey, Space Jam 2, and more!
TNO pin pre-order: https://www.instagram.com/newestolympian
TNO live shows: https://www.thenewestolympian.com/live
— Find The Newest Olympian Online —
• Website: www.thenewestolympian.com
• Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon
• Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian
• Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/newestolympian.bsky.social
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian
• Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian
• Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian
• Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch
— Production —
• Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert
• Editor: Emma Nelsen
• Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle
— About The Show —
Has the Percy Jackson series been slept on by society? Join Mike Schubert as he journeys through the Riordanverse for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over the Greek mythology throughout. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- It's the newest guest on the newest episode of The Newest Olympian! McKenna Finley makes her TNO debut to cover some Jason chapters that have our crew in a new location. SO MUCH NEW. Topics include: reading marathons, overstimulation, hot wind, Coach Hedge’s hat, Nico’s parasol, tanning, LeBron and Kevin Love, high heels, time anxiety, face subtitles, major life changes, creative focus, Seabiscuit, Hoof Hearted, Disney Channel Original Movies, parallel parking, feats of strength, long flights, and more!
TNO on tour: https://www.thenewestolympian.com/live
Thanks to McKenna's Etsy for sponsoring this episode! Get 10% off with code TNOXSHINE at https://shinetheatrics.etsy.com?coupon=TNOXSHINE)
— Find The Newest Olympian Online —
• Website: www.thenewestolympian.com
• Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon
• Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian
• Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/newestolympian.bsky.social
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian
• Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian
• Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian
• Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch
— Production —
• Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert
• Editor: Emma Nelsen
• Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle
— About The Show —
Has the Percy Jackson series been slept on by society? Join Mike Schubert as he journeys through the Riordanverse for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over the Greek mythology throughout. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Are you RED-y for a new ep of TNO?! BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA (Red from OSP is back on TNO and we talk HoH, Book 4 from HoO). Topics include: revealing spoilers, Hades 1 and 2, Shirley Temples, working as a server, primordial gods, borrowing pens, warrior Percy, “expecially,” improv chemistry, Hades romances, MTV Cribs, congratulating sports fans, content after death, smart characters, and more!
Mayor of Tangent Town Pin Pre-Order: https://www.instagram.com/p/DaVrxNwkc4d/
TNO Live: https://www.thenewestolympian.com/live
— Find The Newest Olympian Online —
• Website: www.thenewestolympian.com
• Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon
• Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian
• Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/newestolympian.bsky.social
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian
• Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian
• Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian
• Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch
— Production —
• Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert
• Editor: Emma Nelsen
• Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle
— About The Show —
Has the Percy Jackson series been slept on by society? Join Mike Schubert as he journeys through the Riordanverse for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over the Greek mythology throughout. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- THE DOC IS (BACK) IN! Steven called dibs on these chapters long ago, for good reason, and I proudly present this episode made up of two recording sessions: one before the Knicks won the title and one after. HEAR THE JOY IN MY VOICE (AND IN STEVEN'S EVEN THOUGH HE IS A SPURS FAN). Topics include: causes of death, The NBA Finals, anti-Steven, OG Anunoby, distracted from eating, Adam West, dull knives, Texas summer, Star Wars Battlefront, Thor Ragnarok, Spider-Span, trash talk, Mike Jones, the 2026 NBA Finals, the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks, The Power of Friendship, humOUR, narration differences, Calypso’s humanity, Meddling Adults, and more!
TNO Pin Pre-orders: https://www.instagram.com/p/DaVrxNwkc4d/
TNO live: https://www.thenewestolympian.com/live
— Find The Newest Olympian Online —
• Website: www.thenewestolympian.com
• Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon
• Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian
• Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/newestolympian.bsky.social
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian
• Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian
• Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian
• Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch
— Production —
• Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert
• Editor: Sherry Guo
• Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle
• Art: Jessica E. Boyd
— About The Show —
Has the Percy Jackson series been slept on by society? Join Mike Schubert as he journeys through the Riordanverse for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over the Greek mythology throughout. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Arts podcasts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About The Newest Olympian
Has the Percy Jackson series been slept on by society? Join Mike Schubert as he journeys through the Riordanverse for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over the Greek mythology throughout. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!Podcast website
Listen to The Newest Olympian, The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and Build and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Newest Olympian
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Newest Olympian: Podcasts in Family