79 | The Demigod Files: Percy Jackson and the Bronze Dragon w/ Steven Parra
It's time for the second story of the Demigod Files, this time with Steven Parra live in Oslo, Norway! Topics include Norwegian board games, predictions, Blitzen, non-demigod campers, Hey Arnold, fire ants, Fort Knox, dudes, time management, engineering, CAAM 335, Gyarados, stationary walls, pizza trophies, composting, anime, rodeos, compliments, architects, Mona Lisa, Kingdom Hearts, Oprah, Seigmen vs Malort, Zagreus, and more! TNO Live: thenewestolympian.com/live Seattle, Vancouver, Cleveland, Detroit, and Toronto LIVE NOW Hartford, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis coming soon! TNO Merch: thenewestolympian.com/merch Thanks to our sponsors: HEADPSACE - Get 60 days FREE at www.headpsace.com/OLYMPIAN60 ANNIE'S KIT CLUBS - Get 50% off w/ code "MIKE50" at www.annieskitclubs.com ATHLETIC GREENS - Get 1 year of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs at www.athleticgreens.com/newestolympian — Find The Newest Olympian Online — • Website: www.thenewestolympian.com • Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon • Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian • Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian • Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian • Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian • Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch — Production — • Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert • Editor: Sherry Guo • Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle • Art: Jessica E. Boyd — About The Show — Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over Greek mythology. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!