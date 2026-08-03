THE DOC IS (BACK) IN! Steven called dibs on these chapters long ago, for good reason, and I proudly present this episode made up of two recording sessions: one before the Knicks won the title and one after. HEAR THE JOY IN MY VOICE (AND IN STEVEN'S EVEN THOUGH HE IS A SPURS FAN). Topics include: causes of death, The NBA Finals, anti-Steven, OG Anunoby, distracted from eating, Adam West, dull knives, Texas summer, Star Wars Battlefront, Thor Ragnarok, Spider-Span, trash talk, Mike Jones, the 2026 NBA Finals, the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks, The Power of Friendship, humOUR, narration differences, Calypso’s humanity, Meddling Adults, and more!

TNO Pin Pre-orders: https://www.instagram.com/p/DaVrxNwkc4d/

TNO live: https://www.thenewestolympian.com/live



— Find The Newest Olympian Online —

• Website: www.thenewestolympian.com

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— Production —

• Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert

• Editor: Sherry Guo

• Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle

• Art: Jessica E. Boyd

— About The Show —

Has the Percy Jackson series been slept on by society? Join Mike Schubert as he journeys through the Riordanverse for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over the Greek mythology throughout. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!

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