Mike Schubert
Is Percy Jackson the book series we should've been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longt... More
Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longt... More

  • 80 | The Demigod Files: Percy Jackson and the Sword of Hades Part 1 w/ Kelly Schubert
    Kelly and Schubes discuss the first half of the final installation of the PJO Demigod Files live in Finland! Stick around for the Q&A where Mike eats the forbidden salty licorice. Topics include: note-taking, e-readers, business expenses, English class, Hummers, poodles, Espoo marketing, Carl Schurtz Park, unlikely friendship videos, thematic elements, New Orleans, escape rooms, Kingdom Hearts 1.5 Final Mix HD, Ke$ha, 22 Bridges, Carnation Corner w/ Kelly, Beauty and the Beast, Taylor Swift, time-optimism, Anna and the Apocalypse, Times Square, 80s music, hip-hop, Run DMC, the Yankees, Bouldey, one more try, nicknames, and more!   TNO Live in Seattle, Vancover, and more: www.thenewestolympian.com/live  Full Q&A: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon  — Find The Newest Olympian Online —  • Website: www.thenewestolympian.com • Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon • Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian • Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian • Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian • Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian • Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch   — Production —  • Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert • Editor: Sherry Guo • Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle • Art: Jessica E. Boyd   — About The Show —  Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over Greek mythology. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
    5/15/2023
    1:35:30
  • 79 | The Demigod Files: Percy Jackson and the Bronze Dragon w/ Steven Parra
    It's time for the second story of the Demigod Files, this time with Steven Parra live in Oslo, Norway! Topics include Norwegian board games, predictions, Blitzen, non-demigod campers, Hey Arnold, fire ants, Fort Knox, dudes, time management, engineering, CAAM 335, Gyarados, stationary walls, pizza trophies, composting, anime, rodeos, compliments, architects, Mona Lisa, Kingdom Hearts, Oprah, Seigmen vs Malort, Zagreus, and more! TNO Live: thenewestolympian.com/live Seattle, Vancouver, Cleveland, Detroit, and Toronto LIVE NOW Hartford, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis coming soon! TNO Merch: thenewestolympian.com/merch Thanks to our sponsors: HEADPSACE - Get 60 days FREE at www.headpsace.com/OLYMPIAN60 ANNIE'S KIT CLUBS - Get 50% off w/ code "MIKE50" at www.annieskitclubs.com ATHLETIC GREENS - Get 1 year of Vitamin D and 5 free travel packs at www.athleticgreens.com/newestolympian   — Find The Newest Olympian Online —  • Website: www.thenewestolympian.com • Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon • Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian • Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian • Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian • Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian • Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch   — Production —  • Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert • Editor: Sherry Guo • Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle • Art: Jessica E. Boyd   — About The Show —  Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over Greek mythology. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
    5/8/2023
    1:31:43
  • 78 | The Demigod Files: Percy Jackson and the Stolen Chariot w/ Kelly Schubert
    Our coverage of beloved PJO spin-off book, Percy Jackson: The Demigod Files, begins as Schubes and Kelly cover the first story, The Stolen Chariot, plus the first 3 interviews! This show was performed live in Copenhagen and if you live in Sweden or Staten Island, we preemptively apologize. Topics include: vagueness, first-timers, Fandom Wiki, possessed poultry, party hydration, puke, dozens, Sherman & Mark, butterflies, The Copenhagen Army, Sweden, NYC Subway, Staten Island, giant slides, Mist visions, Helm’s Deep, Grandma chefs, official zoo vehicles, anti-pescatarianism, Bratz, architecture budgets, 10 Things I Hate About You, matching clothes, Danishes, spøgelse, Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again, and more!   TNO on tour in the US and Canada: www.thenewestolympian.com/live   — Find The Newest Olympian Online —  • Website: www.thenewestolympian.com • Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon • Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian • Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian • Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian • Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian • Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch   — Production —  • Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert • Editor: Sherry Guo • Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle • Art: Jessica E. Boyd   — About The Show —  Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over Greek mythology. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
    5/1/2023
    1:30:32
  • 77 | The Battle of the Labyrinth Ch. 19B–20 w/ Steven Parra
    THE FINAL BOOK 4 EPISODE, CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! Steven Parra takes the stage with Schubes live in Amsterdam to discuss the closing chapters of BotL and butcher the Dutch language. Topics include: big windows, canals, Kellyheads, Kill Bill, Mythomagic IRL, Hans Zimmer, Dionysus’ ascension, hotel checkout, hating Hera, birthdays, driver’s ed, teachers, the son of the lord of the horses, valluik, Monopoly, sneezing, bike culture, 20toMidnight, editing, food motivation, A Tribe Called Yes, pigeons, DeLorenzo’s Pizza, riddles, spy business, and more!   A Tribe Called Yes Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_bgm3kZio  Thanks to our sponsors: HEADSPACE: Get 30 days FREE at www.headspace.com/olympian ATHLETIC GREENS: Get 5 free travel packs and 1 year of Vitamin D at www.athleticgreens.com/newestolympian   TNO ON TOUR: www.thenewestolympian.com/live    — Find The Newest Olympian Online —  • Website: www.thenewestolympian.com • Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon • Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian • Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian • Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian • Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian • Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch   — Production —  • Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert • Editor: Sherry Guo • Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle • Art: Jessica E. Boyd   — About The Show —  Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over Greek mythology. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
    4/24/2023
    1:39:38
  • 76 | The Battle of the Labyrinth Ch. 18B–19A w/ Joel Rochester
    Joel Rochester from fictionalfates is back on the pod, but this time it's LIVE IN LONDON. Schubes and the Welsh Wonder (brand new nickname for Joel) discuss the intense battle and council meeting in Battle of the Labyrinth! Topics include: hairbrushes, catapult, 300, tree bark, The Hunger Games, Is It Cake?, GRWM, The Karate Kid, “vode” of confidence, Kingdom Hearts, Troy Bolton, LEGO, feral hogs, Legolas, fissure logistics, fireman poles, Let The Rain Fall Down, accessories, Cheese Watch, peeled grapes, souvenirs, godly relationships, Worcestershire, demidemigods, Divergent, The New Forest, Supergiant Games, pigeon traits, and more!   TNO Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch TNO Live in US & Canda: www.thenewestolympian.com/live   — Find The Newest Olympian Online —  • Website: www.thenewestolympian.com • Patreon: www.thenewestolympian.com/patreon • Twitter: www.twitter.com/newestolympian • Instagram: www.instagram.com/newestolympian • Facebook: www.facebook.com/newestolympian • Reddit: www.reddit.com/r/thenewestolympian • Merch: www.thenewestolympian.com/merch   — Production —  • Creator, Host, Producer, Social Media, Web Design: Mike Schubert • Editor: Sherry Guo • Music: Bettina Campomanes and Brandon Grugle • Art: Jessica E. Boyd   — About The Show —  Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over Greek mythology. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
    4/17/2023
    1:35:26

About The Newest Olympian

Is Percy Jackson the book series we should’ve been reading all along? Join Mike Schubert as he reads through the books for the first time with the help of longtime PJO fans to cover the plot, take stabs at what happens next, and nerd out over the Greek mythology throughout. Whether you're looking for an excuse to finally read these books, or want to re-read an old favorite with a digital book club, grab your blue chocolate chip cookies and listen along. New episodes release on Mondays wherever you get your podcasts!
