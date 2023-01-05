78 | The Demigod Files: Percy Jackson and the Stolen Chariot w/ Kelly Schubert

Our coverage of beloved PJO spin-off book, Percy Jackson: The Demigod Files, begins as Schubes and Kelly cover the first story, The Stolen Chariot, plus the first 3 interviews! This show was performed live in Copenhagen and if you live in Sweden or Staten Island, we preemptively apologize. Topics include: vagueness, first-timers, Fandom Wiki, possessed poultry, party hydration, puke, dozens, Sherman & Mark, butterflies, The Copenhagen Army, Sweden, NYC Subway, Staten Island, giant slides, Mist visions, Helm's Deep, Grandma chefs, official zoo vehicles, anti-pescatarianism, Bratz, architecture budgets, 10 Things I Hate About You, matching clothes, Danishes, spøgelse, Mama Mia 2: Here We Go Again, and more!