Stephen J. Cloobeck welcomes and chats with his friend Senator Cory Booker on the premiere episode of 'The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast'.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast

The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast is where business savvy meets political firepower. Hosted by entrepreneur and real estate mogul Stephen J. Cloobeck who is also a bold candidate for California Governor, this podcast pulls no punches. Tied to the release of his no-holds-barred book, Hard Truths, Stephen brings his experience as a self-made businessman and political outsider to challenge the status quo and sparks real conversation about how to fix what’s broken.