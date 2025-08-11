The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast - #005 Dr. Frank Luntz
Stephen welcomes American political and communications consultant/pollster Dr. Frank Luntz.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
59:19
--------
59:19
The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast - #004 Jeff Beacher
Stephen welcomes American producer, entrepreneur and creator/host of the long-running live theater series 'Beacher's Madhouse' Jeff Beacher to discuss Jeff's health transformation, entertainment, business, and more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
46:25
--------
46:25
The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast - #003 Scott Budnick
Film Producer & Founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) Scott Budnick joins Stephen to talk investing in Hollywood, Prison Reform, & more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
54:35
--------
54:35
The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast - #002 Congressman Eric Swalwell
Stephen J. Cloobeck talks criminal justice reform and more with Congressman Eric Swalwell.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
51:52
--------
51:52
The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast - #001 Senator Cory Booker
Stephen J. Cloobeck welcomes and chats with his friend Senator Cory Booker on the premiere episode of 'The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast'.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Stephen J. Cloobeck Podcast is where business savvy meets political firepower. Hosted by entrepreneur and real estate mogul Stephen J. Cloobeck who is also a bold candidate for California Governor, this podcast pulls no punches. Tied to the release of his no-holds-barred book, Hard Truths, Stephen brings his experience as a self-made businessman and political outsider to challenge the status quo and sparks real conversation about how to fix what’s broken.