Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz not only had a massive hit with I Love Lucy, but they also changed TV forever. The then-husband and wife team had millions of Americans in stitches for their original run and continue to entertain old and new fans today. We'll hear the couple in thrillers: first, Ms. Ball stars in "Dime a Dance," a thriller from the pen of Cornell Woolrich (originally aired on CBS on January 13,1944), and then she's joined by her husband in "The Red-Headed Woman" (originally aired on CBS on November 17, 1949). Then, Lucy and Desi are Lucy and Ricky in the audition for what would have been a radio version of I Love Lucy.