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Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)

Mean Streets Podcasts
ArtsPerforming Arts
Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)
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534 episodes

  • Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)

    Episode 462 - Stars of "Broken Arrow"

    07/31/2026 | 2h 7 mins.
    Broken Arrow was unique in the world of Hollywood westerns as one of the first films to offer a sympathetic, nuanced portrayal of Native Americans. Jeff Chandler earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Cochise alongside Jimmy Stewart, and we'll hear both of them in episodes of Suspense: Mr. Stewart in "Consequence" (originally aired on CBS on February 21, 1946) and Mr. Chandler in "The Case Against Loo Doc" (originally aired on CBS on January 7, 1952). Then, Chandler co-stars with Burt Lancaster in a Lux Radio Theatre adaptation of the film (originally aired on CBS on January 22, 1951).
  • Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)

    Episode 461 - Stars of "Sunset Boulevard"

    07/24/2026 | 2h 36 mins.
    Get ready for your close-up with the stars of Sunset Boulevard, Billy Wilder's classic noir set on the darker side of Hollywood. We'll hear Gloria Swanson and William Holden in Suspense thrillers: Ms. Swanson in "Murder by the Book" (originally aired on CBS on July 10, 1947) and Mr. Holden in "Blood on the Trumpet" (originally aired on CBS on November 9, 1950). Then the pair reprise their screen roles on the Lux Radio Theatre (originally aired on CBS on September 17, 1951). And as a bonus, Jack Benny and his gang put their own spin on the story (originally aired on CBS on March 25, 1951).
  • Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)

    Episode 460 - Stars of "I Love Lucy"

    07/16/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz not only had a massive hit with I Love Lucy, but they also changed TV forever. The then-husband and wife team had millions of Americans in stitches for their original run and continue to entertain old and new fans today. We'll hear the couple in thrillers: first, Ms. Ball stars in "Dime a Dance," a thriller from the pen of Cornell Woolrich (originally aired on CBS on January 13,1944), and then she's joined by her husband in "The Red-Headed Woman" (originally aired on CBS on November 17, 1949). Then, Lucy and Desi are Lucy and Ricky in the audition for what would have been a radio version of I Love Lucy.
  • Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)

    Episode 459 - Stars of "The Sea Wolf"

    07/09/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Set sail with the stars of The Sea Wolf, the adaptation of Jack London's adventure novel that stars Edward G. Robinson as a tyrannical captain. His co-stars in the movie include Ida Lupino and John Garfield, and we'll hear all three of them in radio thrillers from Suspense: Mr. Garfield in "Reprieve" (AFRS rebroadcast from May 10, 1945); Ms. Lupino in "Summer Night" (originally aired on CBS on July 15, 1948); and Mr. Robinson in "You Can't Die Twice" (originally aired on CBS on March 31, 1949). Plus, Robinson recreates his film role on Screen Directors' Playhouse (originally aired on CBS on February 3, 1950).
  • Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)

    Episode 458 - Star of "Yankee Doodle Dandy"

    07/02/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    With the Fourth of July - and America's 250th birthday - only a few days away, our movie of the week is Yankee Doodle Dandy - the Oscar-winning musical biopic of George M. Cohan. James Cagney took home an Academy Award for his performance as the composer who gave us songs like "Over There" and "You're a Grand Old Flag." We'll hear both of Mr. Cagney's Suspense appearances - "Love's Lovely Counterfeit" (originally aired on CBS on January 17, 1948) and "No Escape" (originally aired on CBS on December 16, 1948). And he recreates his film role as The Lady Esther Screen Guild Theatre presents Yankee Doodle Dandy (originally aired on CBS on October 19, 1942).
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About Stars on Suspense (Old Time Radio)
Presenting the biggest legends of Hollywood starring in "Suspense," radio's outstanding theater of thrills! Each week, we'll hear two chillers from this old time radio classic featuring one of the all-time great stars of stage and screen.
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