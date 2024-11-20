During the just-completed presidential campaign, no media personalities were harsher on Donald Trump than the Morning Joe crew, with frequent references to the similarities between Trump and Hitler, not to mention plenty of talk of Nazis. But what a difference an election makes! Now Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are singing a different tune, even traveling down to Mar-a-Lago to work out their differences with the man they previously described as evil incarnate. TJDS guest hosts Russell Dobular and Keaton Weiss discuss this remarkable turnaround and just how elastic the Morning Joe hosts’ political assessments must be. Plus segments on the Kamala Harris campaign’s BONKERS spending choices, advertisers returning to Twitter and Twitch banning the use of “Zionist” as an allegedly antisemitic slur.
1:00:31
Trump Taps RFK jr. To “Go Wild” As New HHS Secretary!
The Trump cabinet position appointments keep coming, and true to form, the President-Elect is throwing some surprise choices into the mix. One that shouldn’t be much of a suprise is his selection of RFK jr. as incoming Secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, seeing as how RFK was a key ally and advocate for Trump during the campaign. Nevertheless, as TJDS guest hosts Russell Dobular and Keaton Weiss point out, in certain circles the RFK pick is sending folks into apoplexy — and those circles include powerful business sectors like Big Pharma and Big Ag. Plus a segment on the Deep State freakout over Trump’s selection of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Also featuring Mike MacRae. And a phone call from Jeff Bridges, man!
1:01:39
Trump Appoints RABID War Hawks To Cabinet!
Die-hard MAGAs who were hoping Donald Trump would demonstrate his anti-war bona fides through his cabinet selections have come in for a rude awakening. Key positions have gone to devoted war hawks Mike Waltz and Elise Stefanik, as well as Trump’s intention to install notoriously bellicose neocon Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. TJDS guest hosts Russell Dobular and Keaton Weiss discuss the push and pull already emerging in Trump world between warmongers and the anti-interventionist voters who helped put Trump in office. Plus segments on other key appointments, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth to head the Defense Department and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Also featuring Mike MacRae. And a phone call from Joe Biden!
57:49
SHOCKING! CNN Actually DEFENDS Joe Rogan & Bernie Sanders!
CNN host Dana Bash typically registers among the sea of corporatist, establishment-fluffing career media hacks populating the cable news shows. So it came as something of a surprise when Bash went off script recently and questioned Democrats’ electoral strategy of shunning an invitation from wildly popular podcaster Joe Rogan — especially because of how well an appearance helped Bernie Sanders in a previous presidential race. TJDS guest hosts Russell Dobular and Keaton Weiss discuss this unexpected turn from the usually reliable media stenographer Dana Bash. Plus segments on Nancy Pelosi shoving Kamala Harris and Joe Biden under the bus, Bernie pushing back at criticisms from Pelosi, and Trump tapping a longtime swamp creature as his new Chief of Staff. Also featuring journalist Lee Fang!
1:00:00
Jimmy Kimmel Has BREAKDOWN On National Television After Trump Wins Election!
After the presidential election results were in and it became clear that Donald Trump would be the next U.S. President, liberals across the media sphere were apoplectic in their anger and frustration. And that was nowhere more true than on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in which the titular host could barely hold back tears as he contemplated just how badly the American people had let down him and his fellow celebrities. Jimmy and his live Rumble Time panel of Roseanne Barr, Dr. Drew, Drea de Matteo, Sam Tripoli and Stef Zamorano try and fail to feel sorry for Jimmy Kimmel. Plus more from the most recent Rumble Time episode, including segments on Robert De Niro suggesting Trump will come for him now, Big Pharma panicking over the possibility of RFK Jr. driving Trump’s health policy, Joe Scarborough blaming misogynistic blacks and Latinos for Kamala’s loss and Tucker Carlson explaining why January 6 was obviously a PsyOp. Also featuring Mike MacRae! And a phone call from Kamala Supporter!