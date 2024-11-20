Jimmy Kimmel Has BREAKDOWN On National Television After Trump Wins Election!

After the presidential election results were in and it became clear that Donald Trump would be the next U.S. President, liberals across the media sphere were apoplectic in their anger and frustration. And that was nowhere more true than on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in which the titular host could barely hold back tears as he contemplated just how badly the American people had let down him and his fellow celebrities. Jimmy and his live Rumble Time panel of Roseanne Barr, Dr. Drew, Drea de Matteo, Sam Tripoli and Stef Zamorano try and fail to feel sorry for Jimmy Kimmel. Plus more from the most recent Rumble Time episode, including segments on Robert De Niro suggesting Trump will come for him now, Big Pharma panicking over the possibility of RFK Jr. driving Trump’s health policy, Joe Scarborough blaming misogynistic blacks and Latinos for Kamala’s loss and Tucker Carlson explaining why January 6 was obviously a PsyOp. Also featuring Mike MacRae! And a phone call from Kamala Supporter!