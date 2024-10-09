Immaterial: 5,000 Years of Art, One Material at a Time

Chia: Beyond Superfoods and Infomercials

What can the tiny chia seed reveal about the history of oil painting? For centuries, one of the most prized mediums of art at museums like the Met has been oil painting, a European tradition embodied by the so-called "old masters." This is the story of how the oil of the chia seed — yes, the same one that's a staple add-on for smoothies and acai bowls — and its origins in Mexico could help us look at oil painting and our world with fresh eyes. Guests: Elsa Arroyo, Mexican paintings conservator Ronda Kasl, Curator of Latin American Art, The American Wing, The Met Monica Katz, Conservator, Hispanic Society José Luis Lazarte Luna, Assistant Conservator, Paintings Conservation, The Met Roger Danilo Carmona, General Manager, Kremer Pigments Inc. Julie Arslanoglu, Research Scientist, The Met Mario Gaspar, Lacquerware artist Featured artworks: José Manuel de la Cerda, Turnus Provoked into War by Aeneas, ca. 1764: https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/841656 Juan Correa, The Virgin of Valvanera, ca. 1710: https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/object/2008.832 Juan Correa, Allegory of the Holy Sacrament, ca. 1690: https://www.denverartmuseum.org/en/object/2015.570 Juran Correa, Angel Carrying a Cypress (Ángel portando un ciprés), ca. 1680-1690: https://collections.lacma.org/node/1034999 For a transcript of the episode and more information, visit metmuseum.org/immaterialchia