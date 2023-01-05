Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Design Matters with Debbie Millman

Design Matters with Debbie Millman is one of the world’s very first podcasts. Broadcasting independently for over 15 years, the show is about how incredibly cre... More
  • Martha Wainwright
    Singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright joins to discuss her latest album and new memoir about growing up in a family of rock ‘n’ roll royalty and her experiences with love, loss, motherhood, divorce, and the music industry.
    5/1/2023
    51:11
  • Carey Lowell
    Best known for her role as Bond girl Pam Bouvier in the James Bond movie License to Kill and ADA Jamie Ross in the television series Law & Order, Carey Lowell joins to discuss her career as a model, actress, and ceramicist.
    4/24/2023
    56:57
  • Neil deGrasse Tyson
    Neil deGrasse Tyson—world-renowned astrophysicist, Emmy-nominated host, and author—is one of the most popular and influential figures in modern science. He joins to discuss his cosmic career and new book, “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.”
    4/17/2023
    52:07
  • Peter Arnell
    Peter Arnell has built an unparalleled reputation creating groundbreaking, boundary-averse work for many of the world’s most celebrated brands. He joins to discuss his new book and storied career as a designer, branding executive, photographer, founder, and CEO.
    4/10/2023
    1:09:12
  • Susanna Hoffs
    A founding member of the Bangles, a solo artist, and a collaborator, Susanna Hoffs boasts one of pop music’s most striking and beloved voices. She joins to talk about her prolific music career and her new book, “This Bird Has Flown.”
    4/3/2023
    47:06

About Design Matters with Debbie Millman

Design Matters with Debbie Millman is one of the world’s very first podcasts. Broadcasting independently for over 15 years, the show is about how incredibly creative people design the arc of their lives.

