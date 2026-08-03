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Design Matters with Debbie Millman

Design Matters Media
ArtsDesign
Design Matters with Debbie Millman
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685 episodes

  • Design Matters with Debbie Millman

    Best of Design Matters: Quiara Alegría Hudes

    08/03/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Quiara Alegría Hudes is a Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, composer, and novelist whose work has reshaped contemporary American theater. The co-creator of In the Heights and author of Water by the Spoonful, she has consistently explored identity, family, and belonging across theater, music, memoir, and now fiction in her new book, The White Hot.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Design Matters with Debbie Millman

    Best of Design Matters: Dr. Joy Buolamwini

    07/27/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Dr. Joy Buolamwini is a computer scientist and a poet of code who uses art and research to illuminate the social implications of artificial intelligence. She joins to discuss her career as the founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, her best-selling book Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What is Human in a World of Machines, and her featured role in the acclaimed Netflix documentary Coded Bias.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Design Matters with Debbie Millman

    Best of Design Matters: James Dyson

    07/20/2026 | 42 mins.
    James Dyson is a visionary inventor, designer, educator, and founder of Dyson, a global company transforming ordinary household appliances into design and engineering marvels. He joins to discuss his iconic career, the role of failure in the creative process, and how good design can reshape the way we live.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Design Matters with Debbie Millman

    Laverne Cox

    07/13/2026 | 43 mins.
    Laverne Cox—best known for her groundbreaking role as Sophia Burset on Orange Is the New Black—is an Emmy-winning actor, producer, advocate, and one of the defining cultural figures of our time. She joins live at the Pride Book Fair in New York City to discuss her new memoir, Transcendent, reflecting on what it means to survive, heal, and become more fully yourself in a world determined to define you.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Design Matters with Debbie Millman

    Craig Mod

    07/06/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Craig Mod is a writer, photographer, designer, and publisher whose work is rooted in attention—to the roads he walks, the books he creates, and the ways technology shapes our experience of the world. He joins to discuss his memoir Things Become Other Things and how memory, loss, and the paths we travel, both literal and emotional, shape the stories we tell.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Design Matters with Debbie Millman
Design Matters with Debbie Millman is one of the world’s very first podcasts. Broadcasting independently for over 15 years, the show is about how incredibly creative people design the arc of their lives. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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