Design Matters with Debbie Millman

Laverne Cox—best known for her groundbreaking role as Sophia Burset on Orange Is the New Black—is an Emmy-winning actor, producer, advocate, and one of the defining cultural figures of our time. She joins live at the Pride Book Fair in New York City to discuss her new memoir, Transcendent, reflecting on what it means to survive, heal, and become more fully yourself in a world determined to define you.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.