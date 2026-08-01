For July, we’ve arrived by the sea - strolling along the rocky shore to find fossils at our feet, while swifts and swallows whisk along the sand. The rockpools burst with anemones and crabs, and we forage for seaweed along the tidelines. Lisa Knapp sings goodbye to the cuckoo, soon to fly from these shores. As the Season Turns is an award-winning podcast presented by Lia Leendertz and created by Ffern, makers of small-batch, seasonal perfume. To find out more visit www.ffern.co - and if you would like to help us develop the podcast for the future, you can fill out our survey at www.ffern.co/podcast/survey. A lucky few people who support the survey will be selected to receive one of our special seasonal candles as a thanks from us. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.