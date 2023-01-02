'As the Season Turns' is a podcast created by Ffern (www.ffern.co) and presented by the nature writer Lia Leendertz. Each episode, released on the first of ever... More
June
In June, Lia marks the summer solstice with gift giving and a ritual. The waterlilies are out in the pond and life beneath the surface is thriving - as Alice finds when she dips her microphone beneath the water at Wakehurst Botanic Garden. Zoe explores the folklore of St John's Wort for midsummer and Gwilym closes with a rendition of 'Daw hyfryd fis', a round featuring a familiar June bird.
'As the Season Turns' is a podcast created by Ffern in collaboration with the nature writer and author of the Seasonal Almanac, Lia Leendertz. Lia is joined by novelist Zoe Gilbert, composer and sound recordist Alice Boyd and folk musician Gwilym Bowen Rhys. Geoff Bird produces and Catriona Bolt is Ffern's in-house researcher. Each episode, released on the first of every month, is a guide to what to look out for in the month ahead - from the sky above to the land below. Ffern is an organic fragrance maker based in Somerset. You can learn more about Ffern's seasonal eau de parfum at ffern.co
5/31/2023
29:09
May
For May, Lia visits the island of Skomer to explore its distinctive and abundant wildlife, and Alice stays overnight in the National Forest. We listen to nightingales and the dawn chorus, and hear a Mayday wassail from Gwilym. Zoe delves into the folklore of stitchwort and Lia looks out for seasonal plants in the garden.
This month's Found Sound was facilitated by Timber Festival, which this year takes place from the 7th to the 9th of July in the National Forest, Leicestershire. Alice Boyd will perform her new EP on the Saturday afternoon, and will be leading a workshop in sound recording presented by Ffern. Tickets are available at timberfestival.org.uk
4/30/2023
27:50
April
In April's episode we learn about different degrees of sunrise, plant hardy annuals and make nests for bees. Zoe has foraged for Lady's Mantle, while in the pond the newts are out and about. Alice heads to Dover to record the sea, and we hear an Easter recipe for pace eggs. Gwilym plays 'Blodau'r flwyddyn', an example of 'old verses' - thousands of verses that can be fitted together in different combinations, all to the same melody.
4/1/2023
28:53
March
For March, Lia begins with the equinox and ends with the phases of the moon. Zoe explores the mythology of seaweed and we visit a very special island in North Wales. Also in Wales, we hear the story of Blodeuwedd and Gwilym plays a very old love song, 'Lisa lân'. Lia goes back to seventeenth-century England to tell the little-known tale of the Diggers, and Alice heads underwater with her hydrophone.
3/1/2023
30:03
February
February's episode explores the first, tiny shoots of spring - the bulbs are emerging, the frogs are breeding and Lia reminds us it's time to plant chillis. We visit the Isles of Scilly for early narcissi and the Mendip Hills for a rainstorm recorded by Alice Boyd. Zoe Gilbert tells tales of snowdrops and to close, Gwilym Bowen Rhys sings 'Ambell i gân', a song to guard against heartbreak and bad weather.
