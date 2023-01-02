May

For May, Lia visits the island of Skomer to explore its distinctive and abundant wildlife, and Alice stays overnight in the National Forest. We listen to nightingales and the dawn chorus, and hear a Mayday wassail from Gwilym. Zoe delves into the folklore of stitchwort and Lia looks out for seasonal plants in the garden. 'As the Season Turns' is a podcast created by Ffern in collaboration with the nature writer and author of the Seasonal Almanac, Lia Leendertz. Lia is joined by novelist Zoe Gilbert, composer and sound recordist Alice Boyd and folk musician Gwilym Bowen Rhys. Geoff Bird produces and Catriona Bolt is Ffern's in-house researcher. Each episode, released on the first of every month, is a guide to what to look out for in the month ahead - from the sky above to the land below. Ffern is an organic fragrance maker based in Somerset. You can learn more about Ffern's seasonal eau de parfum at ffern.co This month's Found Sound was facilitated by Timber Festival, which this year takes place from the 7th to the 9th of July in the National Forest, Leicestershire. Alice Boyd will perform her new EP on the Saturday afternoon, and will be leading a workshop in sound recording presented by Ffern. Tickets are available at timberfestival.org.uk