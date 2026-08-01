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113 episodes
- In this August episode, it’s an unsettled day on the estuary. As the tide retreats the mud gives up its treasures - molluscs, aromatic wild herbs and the calls of wetland birds. In the water, small sharks scull through the shallows, while back on shore we hear tales of transformation, and a gentle song of the harvest. As the Season Turns is an award-winning podcast presented by Lia Leendertz and created by Ffern, makers of small-batch, seasonal perfume. To find out more visit www.ffern.co - and if you would like to help us develop the podcast for the future, you can fill out our survey at www.ffern.co/podcast/survey. A lucky few people who support the survey will be selected to receive one of our special seasonal candles as a thanks from us. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This July, Alice meets gardener and artist Errol Reuben Fernandes, Head of Horticulture at south east London’s Horniman Museum and Gardens. Errol leads Alice to an overlooked place that’s been special to him since childhood - an abandoned brownfield site that nonetheless thrums with life. Found Sounds are sonic scrapbooks of field recordings and interviews with people keeping heritage crafts alive. They are part of As the Season Turns, an award-winning podcast created by Ffern, makers of small-batch, seasonal perfume. To find out more visit www.ffern.co Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For July, we’ve arrived by the sea - strolling along the rocky shore to find fossils at our feet, while swifts and swallows whisk along the sand. The rockpools burst with anemones and crabs, and we forage for seaweed along the tidelines. Lisa Knapp sings goodbye to the cuckoo, soon to fly from these shores. As the Season Turns is an award-winning podcast presented by Lia Leendertz and created by Ffern, makers of small-batch, seasonal perfume. To find out more visit www.ffern.co - and if you would like to help us develop the podcast for the future, you can fill out our survey at www.ffern.co/podcast/survey. A lucky few people who support the survey will be selected to receive one of our special seasonal candles as a thanks from us. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- As the Season Turns presents singer and composer Muco as he ventures to find a hidden Medieval chapel in Dorset and share his unique musical interpretation of the Arthurian legend – Sir Gawain and the Green Knight – commissioned by Ffern for their Summer 26 Green Knight season. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For June, Alice travels to Swanage in Dorset to meet the songwriter and composer Muco. Together they take a walk through Studland Woods, where he spent time as a child, reflecting on the influence of his mother and father on his love of words, his passion for old and middle English and his love of interpreting stories and folklore from Burundian and English traditions. As they walk Muco plays folk songs with the Inanga to bring in the Summer. Found Sounds are sonic scrapbooks of field recordings and interviews with people keeping heritage crafts alive. They are part of As the Season Turns, an award-winning podcast created by Ffern, makers of small-batch, seasonal perfume. To find out more visit www.ffern.co Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About As the Season Turns
This guide to the month ahead will help you to settle deeper into the seasons. On the first of the month, nature writer Lia Leendertz presents natural history, music and folklore in our engaging patchwork format. While in our mid-month Found Sounds series, field recordist Alice Boyd meets people inspired by folk arts and the landscape. As the Season Turns is created by Ffern, makers of small-batch, seasonal perfume. To find out more visit www.ffern.co Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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