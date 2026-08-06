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Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

Choice Classic Radio
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Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio
Latest episode

1706 episodes

  • Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

    The Shadow: Night Without End 10/16/1938

    08/06/2026 | 26 mins.
    Choice Classic Radio presents The Shadow, featuring today’s episode titled “Night Without End.”

    Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at

    http://choiceclassicradio.com

    We hope you enjoy the show!
  • Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

    Rocky Fortune: Incident in a Bar 03/09/1954

    08/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Choice Classic Radio presents Rocky Fortune, featuring today’s episode titled “Incident in a Bar.”

    Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at

    http://choiceclassicradio.com

    We hope you enjoy the show!
  • Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

    Dangerous Assignment: Intercept Dr. Korvel (Eastern Europe) 12/30/1950

    08/05/2026 | 29 mins.
    Choice Classic Radio presents Dangerous Assignment, featuring today’s episode titled “Intercept Dr. Korvel.”

    Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at

    http://choiceclassicradio.com

    We hope you enjoy the show!
  • Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

    Broadway Is My Beat: The Johnny Clark Murder Case 11/29/1952

    08/05/2026 | 28 mins.
    Choice Classic Radio presents Broadway Is My Beat, featuring today’s episode titled “The Johnny Clark Murder Case.”

    Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at

    http://choiceclassicradio.com

    We hope you enjoy the show!
  • Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

    Michael Shayne: Museum Thefts 07/30/1945

    08/04/2026 | 30 mins.
    Choice Classic Radio presents Michael Shayne, featuring today’s episode titled “Museum Thefts.”

    Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at

    http://choiceclassicradio.com

    We hope you enjoy the show!
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About Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio
Old time radio fans! Choice Classic Radio brings to you old time radio’s greatest detectives! Each day we feature a program chosen from the most popular shows of the period. So sit back and enjoy the best detectives The Golden Age of Radio has to offer!
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