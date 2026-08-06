Choice Classic Radio presents Michael Shayne, featuring today’s episode titled “Museum Thefts.” Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at http://choiceclassicradio.com We hope you enjoy the show!

Choice Classic Radio presents Broadway Is My Beat, featuring today’s episode titled “The Johnny Clark Murder Case.” Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at http://choiceclassicradio.com We hope you enjoy the show!

Choice Classic Radio presents Dangerous Assignment, featuring today’s episode titled “Intercept Dr. Korvel.” Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at http://choiceclassicradio.com We hope you enjoy the show!

Choice Classic Radio presents Rocky Fortune, featuring today’s episode titled “Incident in a Bar.” Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at http://choiceclassicradio.com We hope you enjoy the show!

Choice Classic Radio presents The Shadow, featuring today’s episode titled “Night Without End.” Please consider supporting our show by becoming a patron at http://choiceclassicradio.com We hope you enjoy the show!

About Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

About Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

About Choice Classic Radio Detectives | Old Time Radio

Old time radio fans! Choice Classic Radio brings to you old time radio’s greatest detectives! Each day we feature a program chosen from the most popular shows of the period. So sit back and enjoy the best detectives The Golden Age of Radio has to offer!