Birmingham Mountain Radio 107.3 FM

Birmingham Mountain Radio is an Internet-based radio station that has a world class rock/adult album alternative format and focuses on local content.

Birmingham ALAlabamaUSARockEnglish

About Birmingham Mountain Radio 107.3 FM Birmingham Mountain Radio is an Internet-based radio station that has a world class rock/adult album alternative format and focuses on local content through local DJs, specialty shows, promotions, and by highlighting local and regional bands.

