When a realtor entered the Toronto home of Barry and Honey Sherman on December 15, 2017, she expected the couple to be out of town and the house to be empty. The agent showed a young couple around the massive home, room by room, and when they reached the bottom floor, where the pool was located, they found the bodies of the Shermans, leather belts cinched around their necks and secured to a metal railing.



To the Toronto Police Homicide Squad, the deaths of Barry and Honey were suspicious, but they were hesitant to label the deaths a homicide and thought it was possible they were dealing with a case of murder-suicide. There was no sign of forced entry, nothing appeared to be missing, and other than the belts around their necks, only Honey had suffered obvious injuries.



It took multiple autopsies and significant advocacy from the family, but eventually the Sherman’s deaths were labeled a homicide. But the question remained, who would have wanted to kill the older couple, and if not for money, why?



Mentioned in this Episode



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References



Campbell, Matthew. 2018. The unsolved murder of an unusual billionaire. October 24. Accessed July 26, 2026. https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2018-apotex-billionaire-murder/.



Donovan, Kevin. 2019. The Billionaire Murders: The Mysterious Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman . New York, NY: Viking.



—. 2025. "'I'm playing blind' on who killed Barry and Honey Sherman, lead Toronto police detective admits." Toronto Star, October 28.



—. 2019. "Police have working theory in Sherman case, court told." Toronto Star, April 25: 1.



—. 2020. "Sherman probe focuses on video evidence." Toronto Star, Janaury 18: 1.



Donovan, Kevin, Wendy Gillis, and Emma McIntosh. 2018. "Targeted." Toronto Star, January 27: 1.



Friscolanti, Michael. 2018. What’s slowing the cops down at Apotex headquarters. January 29. Accessed July 27, 2026. https://macleans.ca/news/barry-and-honey-sherman-murders-whats-slowing-the-cops-down-at-apotex-headquarters/.



Gibson, Victoria , and Janet Kerr. 2017. "Billionaire and his wife found dead in home." Toronto Star, December 16.



Gillis, Wendy, and Tamar Harris. 2017. "Family of Apotex drug founder blast Toronto police, call for a 'thorough, objective' investigation ." Toronto Star, December 17.



Kingston, Anne. 2018. The other side of Barry Sherman. April 5. Accessed July 27, 2026. https://macleans.ca/news/canada/barry-honey-sherman-murders/.



Lancaster, John. 2021. Court documents reveal more details about 2017 homicides of Barry and Honey Sherman. January 5. Accessed July 27, 2026. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/barry-honey-sherman-murder-2021-1.5860527.



McKeen, Alex. 2017. "'I have always been very conscious on my personal mortality'." Toronto Star, December 21: 1.



Tsekouras, Phil. 2022. Relative believes 'someone was making a statement' in murder of Barry and Honey Sherman, unsealed documents show. January 14. Accessed July 26, 2026. https://www.ctvnews.ca/toronto/article/relative-believes-someone-was-making-a-statement-in-murder-of-barry-and-honey-sherman-unsealed-documents-show/.



Cowritten by Alaina Urquhart, Ash Kelley & Dave White (Since 10/2022)

Produced & Edited by Mikie Sirois (Since 2023)

Research by Dave White (Since 10/2022), Alaina Urquhart & Ash Kelley

Listener Correspondence & Collaboration by Debra Lally

Listener Tale Video Edited by Aidan McElman (Since 6/2025)



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