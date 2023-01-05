Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Morbid Network | Wondery
It's a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist.
ComedyTrue CrimeSociety & Culture
  • Episode 456: The Bonebreaker Case
    When the body of fourteen-year-old Chris Steiner was discovered floating in the Wisconsin River on July 10, 1994, it brought a heartbreaking end to the search for the boy who had mysteriously disappeared from his Baraboo, Wisconsin home a week earlier. Officially, the cause of death was drowning. His death was a tragic accident, and nothing more.But was it? A year later, a harrowing 911 call from 14 year old Thad Phillips would bring to light a monster in the boys' own neighborhood, one that would change the ruling in Chris Steiner's death and horrify the community forever.ReferencesAssociated Press. 1997. Court awards $21M in torture case. October 14. Accessed April 6, 2023. https://apnews.com/article/5ded061aa228f6b8a597557fb8724258.—. 1995. "Teen-age suspect in kidnapping-torture was taunted by peers about 1994 death." Wisconsin State Journal, August 11: 24.Chickering, Pam. 1994. "Baraboo teen-ager missing." Baraboo News Republic, July 8: 1.Clark, Anita. 1996. "Expert: Clark is a sadist, not insane." Wisconsin State Journal, September 18.Dvorak, Rich, and Troy Laack. 1994. "Clue's sought in teen's death." Baraboo News Republic, July 13: 1.—. 1994. "Missing youth's body found." Baraboo News Republic, July 12: 1.Elbow, Steven. 1997. "Expert witness denied voice at Clark trial." Baraboo News Republic, November 7: 1.—. 1996. "Formal charges filed in Steiner case." Portage Daily Register, September 26: 1.Grunig, Tara. 1995. "Clark charged as adult in Phillips case." The Daily Register, September 8: 1.Jaeger, Richard. 1995. "Autopsy discovers broken bones." Wisconsin State Journal, August 5: 1.—. 1995. "Kidnapping-torture similar to year-old case." Wisconsin State Journal, August 3: 1.—. 1995. "Teen questioned in '94 drowning." Wisconsin State Journal, August 4: 1D-2D.O'Connell, Mike. 1995. "13-year-old boy kidnapped, tortured." Baraboo News Republic, August 2: 1.—. 1996. "Clark's defense." Baraboo News Republic, September 17: 1.—. 1996. "'Do you know Chris Steiner'." Baraboo News Republic, September 17: 1.—. 1996. "Jurors bring swift decision; Clark faces 110 hard years." Baraboo News Republic, September 19: 1.—. 1995. "Report confirms incident details." Baraboo News Republic, August 2: 1.Seely, Ron. 1994. "Teen's parents left to wonder." Wisconsin State Journal, August 7: 21.State of Wisconsin v. Joseph C. Clark. 1998. 97-3584-CR (Court of Appeals of Wisconsin, September 3).State of Wisconsin v. Joseph C. Clark. 1999. 98-2402-CR-NM (Court of Appeals of Wisconsin, March 25).Wisconsin State Journal. 1996. "Broken-bome assault case brings plea of no contest." Wisconsin State Journal, September 6.—. 1996. "Shooting delays murder hearing ." Wisconsin State Journal, October 11.—. 1997. "Teen killer who tortured victims gets life in prison." Wisconsin State Journal, November 21.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    1:12:03
  • Episode 455: The Amato Family Murders
    On the morning of January 25, 2019, Seminole County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in Chuluota, Florida to conduct a well-being check on thirty-one-year-old Cody Amato, who failed to show up for work that day. Upon entering the home, officers discovered the bodies of Cody, Chad, and Margaret Amato, all dead from apparent gunshot wounds—there were no signs of a break-in and nothing was missing. The crime scene looked as though it had been staged to look like a murder-suicide and suspicion quickly fell on the Amato’s youngest son, Grant, who was missing from the home.Thank you so much to the lovely David White for research assistanceReferencesDukes, Amanda. 2019. Grant Amato, man found guilty of killing family members, sentenced to life in prison. August 13. Accessed March 22, 2023. https://www.wesh.com/article/penalty-phase-for-grant-amato-to-begin-monday/28670352#.Seminole County Sheriff's Office. 2018. CJIS Report. Missing Person; Well-Being, Chuluota, FL: Seminole County Sheriff's Office.State of Florida vs. Grant Tiernan Amato. 2019. 20190000740 (Circuit Court of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Seminole County, Florida, January 28).Swenson, Kyle. 2019. "He spent $200,000 on a Bulgarian 'cam girl.'." Washington Post, January 29.Williams, Michael. 2019. "Accused killer seeks millonaire for help with jail bond, emails reveal." Orlando Sentinel, May 15: A1.—. 2019. "Amato's lawyers ask judge to sequester jruy." Orlando Sentinel, June 12: B2.—. 2019. "Grant Amato verdict: Guilty of first-degree murder in killings of family." Orlando Sentinel, July 31.—. 2019. "'I have become somewhat of a celebrity,' accused killer Grant Amato says in letter." Orlando Sentinel, April 27: B2.—. 2019. "'I want to believe you,' surviving sibling says." Orlando Sentinel, March 28: A1.—. 2019. "Judge grants $750k bond for suspect in family murders." Orlando Sentinel, April 26: B1.—. 2019. "Obsession, money, lies tore this family apart." Orlando Sentinel, July 14: A1.—. 2019. "Records give glimpse into Chulota man's relationship with model." Orlando Sentinel, May 30: B1.Williams, Michael, Jeff Weiner, and Gal Lotan. 2019. "'I hate myself for what I did"." Orlando Sentinel, April 16: A1.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    1:17:41
  • Episode 454: That Time I Met A Murderer II ft. Bailey Sarian
    We have another fantastic batch of listener tales about the time some of our listeners MET a MURDERER!!! Only this one is super special because we are joined by the exquisite Bailey Sarian!! How fucking exciting. This batch of tales includes a tattoo from a murderer, a present from a murderer and oh no... a date with... a SERIAL KILLER!Check out Murder, Mystery & Makeup & listen to Dark History anywhere you get your podcasts!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    1:25:50
  • Episode 453: Curses: Micah Rood & The Omen
    Today we are looking at CURSES. We talk about the curse of Micah Rood and his bloody apples which stems from murder, execution and a haunting! Then, we get into the truly real, fatal and terrifying events surrounding the production of the horror film, The Omen. Deaths, plane crashes and bombings? Was it really the wrath of the devil or something else entirely?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/24/2023
    1:02:03
  • Episode 452: Doris Duke and the Murder of Eddie Tirella
    On a cold October afternoon in 1966, billionaire heiress Doris Duke returned to her palatial Newport estate in the company of friend and interior decorator Eduardo Tirella, stopping her car just outside the large iron gate that barred entrance to the driveway. Having offered to open the gate, he stepped out of the car and walked toward the gate, when the car began rolling forward, knocking Eduardo to the ground and crushing him under the two-ton weight of Duke’s station wagon. Within four days of Tirella’s death, the Newport Police had closed the case, calling it an “unfortunate accident,” but the residents of Newport, Rhode Island weren’t as convinced. Thank you so much to the remarkable David White for research assistance!ReferencesDuca, Rob. 2021. "Newport police closed Doris Duke case, again." Newport This Week, November 24.Duke, Pony, and Jason Thomas. 1996. Too Rich: The Family Secrets of Doris Duke. New York, NY: Harper Collins.Lance, Peter. 2021. Homicide at Rough Point: The Untold Story of How Doris Duke, the Richest Woman In America, Got Away with Murder. Auburn, NH: Tenacity Media.—. 2021. The triple 'murder' of Eduardo Tirella, gay confidant of Doris Duke. November 29. https://www.advocate.com/commentary/2021/11/29/triple-murder-eduardo-tirella-gay-confidant-doris-duke-newport-rhode-island.—. 2021. "The Doris Duke Cold Case Reopens: The Only Known Eyewitness Speaks for the First Time." Vanity Fair, August 5.Mansfield, Stephanie. 1992. The Richest Girl in the World: The Extravagant Life and Fast Times of Doris Duke. New York, NY: G.P. Putnam & Sons.New York Times. 1964. "Divorce suit filed against Doris Duke." New York Times, January 11: 14.—. 1935. "Doris Duke is wed to J.H.R. Cromwell." New York Times, February 14: 23.—. 1966. "Duke estate death ruled an accident." New York Times, October 12: 25.Newport Daily News. 1967. "Crash victim's kin asks $2.5 million of Doris Duke." Newport Daily News, December 8: 1.—. 1966. "Death of Miss Duke's friend ruled 'unfortunate accident'." Newport Daily News, October 10: 1.—. 1966. "Doris Duke kills friend in crash." Newport Daily News, October 8: 1.—. 1966. "Press blasts police chief Radice on handling public information." Newport Daily News, November 3: 1.Schwarz, Ted, and Tom Rybak. 1997. Trust No One: The Glamorous Life and Bizarre Death of Doris Duke. New York, NY: St. Martin's Press.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    1:33:45

About Morbid

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.


