The Strangers is DONE. We don't know why we keep subjected ourselves to this, we don't know why this movie exists, and Caleb's grandpa also hated it. Spoiler? WHO CARES? NEXT EPISODE ➟ maybe chapter 3? PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcast SCREAM! SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/ Facebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/?ref=py_c HORRORMOVIEREQUESTS@YAHOO.COM SCREAMPODCAST@YAHOO.COM HORROR SOUP SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=en YOUTUBE ➟ https://www.youtube.com/c/HorrorSoup LETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/ ~Music Credits~ ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COM KYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on Instagram



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