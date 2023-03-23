Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ash, Alaina, & Caleb | Morbid Network | Wondery
A horror movie podcast that started with hostile movie discussions and has evolved into hostile informative movie discussions. Hosted by Ash &amp; Alaina from M... More
TV & FilmFilm ReviewsComedy
Available Episodes

  • #75 Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)
    The gals hated it, and Caleb loved it! What else is new? Raise some Hell our friends!PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcastNEXT EPISODE ➟ Urban Legend!SCREAM! PODCAST WEBSITE ➟ https://www.thescreampodcast.com/SCREAM! SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/Twitter ➟ https://twitter.com/thescreampodFacebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/[email protected] SOUP SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=enTwitter ➟ https://twitter.com/HorrorSoupSucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorLETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/~Music Credits~ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COMKYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on InstagramSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    1:31:42
  • #74 11/11/11
    How DARE they trick me in the way they did. How DARE they Stockholm syndrome me. THIS IS THE WRONG MOVIE. (also a Horror Soup takeover. thanks to tough guy & james for joining us for this episode!PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcastNEXT EPISODE ➟ Hellraiser 5SCREAM! PODCAST WEBSITE ➟ https://www.thescreampodcast.com/SCREAM! SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/Twitter ➟ https://twitter.com/thescreampodFacebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/[email protected] SOUP SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=enTwitter ➟ https://twitter.com/HorrorSoupSucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorLETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/~Music Credits~ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COMKYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on InstagramSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    1:36:08
  • #73 Deadstream (2022)
    BEEF CAM. This movie is about a grating man named Shawn who just can't seem to do it right. Live-streams, ghosts... zombies??PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcastNEXT EPISODE ➟ 11/11/11 (2011)SCREAM! PODCAST WEBSITE ➟ https://www.thescreampodcast.com/SCREAM! SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/Twitter ➟ https://twitter.com/thescreampodFacebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/[email protected] SOUP SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=enTwitter ➟ https://twitter.com/HorrorSoupSucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorLETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/~Music Credits~ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COMKYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on InstagramSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/6/2023
    1:51:32
  • #72 Hellraiser VI: Bloodline (1996)
    We received a fair amount of messages stating that this Hellraiser is time travel.... AND space........ and it's true. Alaina LIED to Caleb. IT'S SPACE.PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcastNEXT EPISODE ➟ DEVIL.SCREAM! PODCAST WEBSITE ➟ https://www.thescreampodcast.com/SCREAM! SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/Twitter ➟ https://twitter.com/thescreampodFacebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/[email protected] SOUP SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=enTwitter ➟ https://twitter.com/HorrorSoupSucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorLETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/~Music Credits~ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COMKYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on InstagramSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/23/2023
    1:48:50
  • #71 Devil (2010)
    An elevator, 5 people,an old lady, some glass, a guy falls, he crash. Smash. Bash. Mash.PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcastNEXT EPISODE ➟ DEVIL.SCREAM! PODCAST WEBSITE ➟ https://www.thescreampodcast.com/SCREAM! SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/Twitter ➟ https://twitter.com/thescreampodFacebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/[email protected] SOUP SOCIALS:Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=enTwitter ➟ https://twitter.com/HorrorSoupSucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorLETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/~Music Credits~ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COMKYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on InstagramSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/9/2023
    1:32:36

About Scream!

A horror movie podcast that started with hostile movie discussions and has evolved into hostile informative movie discussions. Hosted by Ash &amp; Alaina from Morbid: A True Crime Podcast &amp; Caleb from Horror Soup. We don't always agree, and that's just fine. Part of the Morbid Network &amp; produced by Caleb from Horror Soup &amp; Alaina from Morbid Podcast. Releases every other Thursday.

