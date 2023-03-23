A horror movie podcast that started with hostile movie discussions and has evolved into hostile informative movie discussions. Hosted by Ash & Alaina from M... More
#75 Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)
The gals hated it, and Caleb loved it! What else is new? Raise some Hell our friends!
5/4/2023
1:31:42
#74 11/11/11
How DARE they trick me in the way they did. How DARE they Stockholm syndrome me. THIS IS THE WRONG MOVIE. (also a Horror Soup takeover. thanks to tough guy & james for joining us for this episode!
4/20/2023
1:36:08
#73 Deadstream (2022)
BEEF CAM. This movie is about a grating man named Shawn who just can't seem to do it right. Live-streams, ghosts... zombies??
4/6/2023
1:51:32
#72 Hellraiser VI: Bloodline (1996)
We received a fair amount of messages stating that this Hellraiser is time travel.... AND space........ and it's true. Alaina LIED to Caleb. IT'S SPACE.
3/23/2023
1:48:50
#71 Devil (2010)
An elevator, 5 people,an old lady, some glass, a guy falls, he crash. Smash. Bash. Mash.
