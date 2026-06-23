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139 episodes
- We hate strangers, we hate serial killers, we hate scarecrows, we hate Maya. NEXT EPISODE ➟ Paranormal Activity 2 PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcast SCREAM! SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/ Facebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/?ref=py_c HORRORMOVIEREQUESTS@YAHOO.COM SCREAMPODCAST@YAHOO.COM HORROR SOUP SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=en YOUTUBE ➟ https://www.youtube.com/c/HorrorSoup LETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/ ~Music Credits~ ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COM KYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on Instagram
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- A movie about a cute lil rabbit NEXT EPISODE ➟ The Strangers Chapter 3 PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcast SCREAM! SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/ Facebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/?ref=py_c HORRORMOVIEREQUESTS@YAHOO.COM SCREAMPODCAST@YAHOO.COM HORROR SOUP SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=en YOUTUBE ➟ https://www.youtube.com/c/HorrorSoup LETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/ ~Music Credits~ ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COM KYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on Instagram
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- Ash and Alaina are delusional. This is Paranormal Activity. NEXT EPISODE ➟ Peter Rottentail? PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcast SCREAM! SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/ Facebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/?ref=py_c HORRORMOVIEREQUESTS@YAHOO.COM SCREAMPODCAST@YAHOO.COM HORROR SOUP SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=en YOUTUBE ➟ https://www.youtube.com/c/HorrorSoup LETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/ ~Music Credits~ ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COM KYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on Instagram
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- The Strangers is DONE. We don't know why we keep subjected ourselves to this, we don't know why this movie exists, and Caleb's grandpa also hated it. Spoiler? WHO CARES? NEXT EPISODE ➟ maybe chapter 3? PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcast SCREAM! SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/ Facebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/?ref=py_c HORRORMOVIEREQUESTS@YAHOO.COM SCREAMPODCAST@YAHOO.COM HORROR SOUP SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=en YOUTUBE ➟ https://www.youtube.com/c/HorrorSoup LETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/ ~Music Credits~ ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COM KYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on Instagram
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- The killer mutant snowman plagued by antifreeze RETURNS for one more go at being a carrot or whatever the hell he feels like doing. Antifreeze, Asahi, Antibodies. What? NEXT EPISODE ➟ The Strangers chapter who fucking cares PATREON (BONUS EPISODES, VIDEO CONTENT, AND MORE!) ➟ https://patreon.com/screampodcast SCREAM! SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://z-p42.www.instagram.com/screampodcast/ Facebook ➟ https://www.facebook.com/thescreampod/?ref=py_c HORRORMOVIEREQUESTS@YAHOO.COM SCREAMPODCAST@YAHOO.COM HORROR SOUP SOCIALS: Instagram ➟ https://www.instagram.com/horrorsoup/?hl=en YOUTUBE ➟ https://www.youtube.com/c/HorrorSoup LETTERBOXD (MOVIE REVIEW APP) ➟ https://letterboxd.com/horrorsoupcaleb/ ~Music Credits~ ETHAN HURT – WWW.ETHANHURT.COM KYLE HERMAN - @iamkyleherman on Instagram
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Scream!
A horror movie podcast that started with hostile movie discussions has evolved into... hostile movie discussions. Hosted by Ash & Alaina from Morbid: A True Crime Podcast & Caleb from Horror Soup. Part of the Morbid Network. Releases every other Tuesday.Podcast website
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